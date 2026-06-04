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Mile High Bear's avatar
Mile High Bear
8d

So did her father and/or stepmother die in the orchestra pit, the olympic-sized swimming pool, or the theater stage there on-site at Auschwitz?... you know...the place that didn't get a chimney until 1946? Surely they died there, right? Or one of the other amenities that the camp provided? Or was it just from typhus that your parents died, like the vast majority of the dead over the course of all of the events, which history tells us are called WWII?

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Pauline C's avatar
Pauline C
7d

Well, well... wasn't expecting this:-)

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