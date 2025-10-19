Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Page Memes.'s avatar
Alan Page Memes.
44m

Another putrid jew grifter who got his victimhood ego stroked with the Shekels.

https://apnews.com/article/german-jews-holocaust-survivors-claims-conference-compensation-6e50867ada8a79d32d192c99020ee1cc?utm_source=perplexity

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
indomitable reasoning's avatar
indomitable reasoning
15m

The world needs one and only memorial to praise the few ones

perhaps a little more than the fingers of our hands that had the decency and courage to report the reality of the national socialist labor camps that completely obliterates the institutional lies that continue to prevail as being the absolute truth and any investigation being prohibited with jail, a paradox created where lies and manipulation and punishment reign with impunity.The truth sets you free sapere aude!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture