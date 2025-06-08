On 1st June 2025 in Boulder, Colorado an Egyptian immigrant to the United States named Mohamed Sabry Soliman attacked a pro-Israel protest with a ‘homemade flamethrower’ (1) and we quickly learned from the mainstream and jewish media screeching about it that one of those hurt in Soliman’s attack was an ‘88-year-old Holocaust Survivor’.

Naturally this made my ears prick up because if the ‘Holocaust Survivor’ was 88 years old now therefore they were only a young child during the so-called ‘Holocaust’ so that meant either their story would dispute the reality of the ‘Holocaust’, they would have some implausible ‘miraculous escape’ story and/or they wouldn’t have been in Europe at all during the alleged event.

That ‘Holocaust Survivor’ turned out to one Barbara Steinmetz (2) who had ‘told her story’ less than three months previously at an event organized by the ‘Program in Jewish Studies’ at the University of Colorado, Boulder where her ‘Holocaust’ story was summarized thus:

‘Barbara Steinmetz (née Bandler) was born in 1936 as the second of two children to an orthodox Jewish family in Gyor, Hungary. Shortly after her birth, the family returned to the northern Adriatic town of Lussinpiccolo, (fascist) Italy, where Alexander Samuel and Margaret Charlotte Bandler, Barbara’s parents, had been running a popular hotel since the late 1920s. The family stayed in Italy until 1939, when the implementation of the Italian Racial Laws, including the loss of employment and right to property ownership, forced them to leave the country. They first went to Southern France and, in 1940, managed to reach Lisbon. They secured visas for the Dominican Republic, one of the very few countries to announce immigration opportunities at the 1939 Evian conference. Margaret Bandler’s chemistry degree, specializing in milk products, met Dominican officials’ interest in immigrants with agricultural expertise. The family left Europe by boat in May 1941, first sailing to New York and then onwards to the Dominican Republic. They settled in Sosúa, where the Dominican Republic Resettlement Association (DORSA) had established a new settlement. Barbara stayed in the Dominican Republic with her older sister and parents until June 1945.’ (3)

The problem here is obvious in that Steinmetz lived in Italy from her birth in 1936 to 1939 then left Italy because of Mussolini’s newly-minted anti-Semitic laws of August to December 1938 moving briefly to the south of France – which remember was unoccupied by the Germans even after their victory over France on 22nd June 1940 – which they left in 1940 – presumably in May to June of that year – for Lisbon in Portugal and which they in turn left in May 1941 – months before the ‘Holocaust’ had even allegedly even been planned – for the Dominican Republic where Steinmetz and her family lived throughout the Second World War.

Thus, by any measure Steinmetz cannot be considered a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ any more than I can be considered a ‘9/11 Survivor’ because I was alive during 9/11 and had been in New York in the weeks before 9/11 happened.

I am not a ‘9/11 Survivor’ any more than Steinmetz is a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ thus the mainstream and jewish media’s narrative – as well as Steinmetz’s own claims to be such – is both completely dishonest and manipulative in trying to portray any jew who happened to be alive between 1941 to 1945 as a ‘Holocaust Survivor’.

