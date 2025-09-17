Our next ‘Holocaust Survivor’ narrative to examine is that of Arie Leibovitz who died recently.

‘The Jewish News’ narrates it as follows:

‘Arie was a self-made man who built the life he always envisioned. Arie Leibovitz was a devoted supporter of Israel. The Holocaust survivor, who died on Aug. 15, 2025, at the age of 80, was proud of his Jewish heritage. He had an unwavering, lifelong belief shaped by his experiences, resilience and strength that the Jewish people must always stand together. Arie was born out of the Jewish struggle. His mother, Sonia, met his father, Chaim, in the Krakow Ghetto. After the war, Arie’s grandfather asked the family to come to Israel. At the age of 2, Arie arrived in Jaffa and grew up poor with limited resources.’ (1)

Now the obvious problem here is that Leibovitz was 80 years old in 2025 which means that he was born in 1945 which – with the additional information that Leibovitz’s parents Chaim and Sonya met in the Krakow ghetto – means that Leibovitz was born at the end of or just after the end World War II in Europe.

This in turn means that Sonya was likely pregnant with Arie in late 1944 and given that she was in the Krakow ghetto; it means that she would likely have been in Auschwitz or one of its sub-camps. This then openly disputes the ‘Holocaust’ narrative as jewesses who were pregnant were allegedly subject to forced abortion or priority gassing by the German authorities.

So, one wonders how the ‘Holocaust’ narrative can be true if Leibovitz was indeed born in 1945 as he claims to two jews who were in the Krakow ghetto and/or the Auschwitz camp system.

One also wonders how Leibovitz was in any way, shape or form a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ given that he might not even been born during the Second World War and was certainly born after the so-called ‘death camps’ had been shut down!

