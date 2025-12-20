In the recent attack on Bondi Beach in Australia by a father and son of Pakistani origin; the jews immediately sought an emotional hook – for lack of a better term – as with the Iranian missile and drone strikes in Israel earlier this year (2025); the jews immediately jumped on the fact that a so-called ‘Holocaust Survivor’ named Yvette Shmilovitch/Ivette Shmilovitz had been killed as the centre piece of their propaganda campaign.

This was elderly jew named Alexander Kleytman and as with Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz; (1) his ‘Holocaust Survivor’ story falls apart as soon as you bother to look at the details rather than just accept them at face value.

Kristen Gelineau writing at PBS is a good example of the sort of non-detailed coverage provided by most outlets when she writes that:

‘Alex Kleytman was an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor who had moved to Australia from Ukraine. “I have no husband. I don’t know where is his body,” his wife Larisa Kleytman told reporters outside a Sydney hospital Sunday. “Nobody can give me any answer.” Larisa told The Australian newspaper that her husband died while protecting her. “We were standing and suddenly came the ‘boom boom’, and everybody fell down,” she said. “At this moment, he was behind me and at one moment he decided to go close to me. He pushed his body up because he wanted to stay near me.” The couple survived “the unspeakable terror of the Holocaust” as children before moving to Australia, according to a 2023 report by JewishCare, a service provider for Australia’s Jewish community.’ (2)

This doesn’t provide very much detail at all, but it does give the location of Kleytman’s ‘Holocaust’ experiences as the Ukraine which is reasonable and Kleytman’s age – 87 – puts him as having been born circa 1938 so he would have been seven years old in 1945 which again is reasonable but raises the red flag of why he – as a child and thus a priority target according to the mainstream ‘Holocaust’ narrative – survived if he had been in German/Axis custody.

The conundrum is immediately solved when we read the far more detailed version of Kleytman’s ‘Holocaust’ narrative provided by the Associated Press, which is as follows:

‘On the 75th anniversary of the Holocaust, Alex Kleytman took to social media to remember his mother, who was a prisoner of the Pechora camp in Ukraine when she was just 16 years old. “The purpose of this camp was not to kill, but to make people die of hunger and hard labor,” he wrote in January 2020. “She managed to survive. Her memories can be heard in Yad Vashem [the Holocaust memorial in Israel].” Kleytman, too, survived the Holocaust, going on to have two children and 11 grandchildren, settling in Sydney and always tightly preserving his Jewish heritage.’ (3)

Now the fact that the author of the Associated Press piece didn’t catch the error of fact in their work is not surprising although it would have been caught by a basic Google search, because the Pechora camp is not in the Ukraine at all but rather was called ‘Sevpechlag’ (opened in 1940) and was located in the Komi Republic in Siberia not in the Ukraine with its headquarters being Pechora. (4) Sevpechlag was part of Stalin’s Gulag system and nothing whatsoever to do with the Third Reich nor ever under German control.

As we can see from its position in Russia versus the rough line which is the furthest the Germans advanced during the Second World War:

While it is obvious then that Kleytman cannot be a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ in any meaningful way; there is another oddity in his testimony. Namely that he claims his mother was sixteen years old when she was in the ‘Pechora camp’, but the problem with that is that either Kleytman’s mother was fourteen years old when she gave birth to Kleytman and was in the Sevpechlag at the time or Kleytman’s mother was in an earlier camp in and around Pechora which would almost certainly be ‘Ukhtpechlag’ that operated in the Pechora basin between 1931 and 1938 but was headquartered in Komi rather than Pechora. (5)

Thus we can see that Kleytman’s story here makes little sense since he must have known that Pechora was not in the Ukraine and it is unclear from his narrative whether he was born in a Soviet gulag – which he falsely claimed for some reason was an Axis concentration camp - or was sent – with his mother – to a gulag in Siberia sometime in or after 1940 (which remember is a period Stalin’s NKVD were engaging in large scale mass deportations of perceived and/or real enemies of the state).

We know this because Kleytman spent his life after he turned up in Australia complaining about mythical ‘Soviet anti-Semitism’ – (6) in reality official Soviet opposition to the popularity of Zionism among young Soviet jews like Kleytman would have been at the time – which was probably a cover for the fact that Kleytman would have grown up to be a devoted Bolshevik and as such his bemoaning ‘Soviet anti-Semitism’ is probably far more to do with covering up his own past rather than an actual ‘anti-Semitism’ per se.

However one thing we can be sure of: Kleytman is not a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ in any meaningful sense of the term and may have in fact been a devoted jewish communist for most of this life.

