Our next fake ‘Holocaust’ survivor is Alek Goldsher who claims he was:

‘Sent by train to Treblinka, another camp infamous for its cruel treatment of prisoners, who were building guided missiles.’ (1)

The problem of course is that Treblinka was a tiny ‘pure death camp’ where – according to the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative – jews - except those few involved in assisting with the disposal of corpses after they were gassed - could only leave as corpses.

Nothing else was allegedly done at Treblinka (as with Belzec and Sobibor) other than murder jews.

Yet Goldsher claims not only to have ‘survived’ Treblinka, but to also have helped build ‘guided missiles’ that nobody else seems to know about there!

References

(1) https://www.courant.com/obituaries/hc-extraordinary-life-alek-goldsher-1023-20161023-story.html