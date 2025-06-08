I recently pointed out that Barbara Steinmetz; the so-called ‘Holocaust Survivor’ injured in the Boulder Fire Attack of 1st June 2025 who the mainstream and jewish media had begun screeching about as some kind totemic moral authority was not a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ at all, (1) but it behoves me to also point out that contrary to the mainstream and jewish media’s unanimous line that the Boulder Fire Attack was not ‘anti-Semitic’ in the slightest.

Now you might ask if I’ve gone slightly mad at this point, but with these things I usually wait a little while after they occur precisely to see what comes out about them and true to form the information is quite specific and permits of only one interpretation which the mainstream and jewish medias as well as the jewish-controlled administration of President Donald Trump don’t want to talk about.

To explain let’s first quote Colleen Slevin and Eric Tucker over at ‘Associated Press’’ summary of the state of play thus far:

‘A man posing as a gardener to get close to a group in Boulder holding their weekly demonstration for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza planned to kill them all with Molotov cocktails, authorities said Monday. But he had second thoughts and only threw two out of the 18 incendiary devices he had into the group of about 20 people, yelling “Free Palestine” and accidentally burning himself, police said. Twelve people were injured in the Sunday attack. He had gas in a backpack sprayer but told investigators he didn’t spray it on anyone but himself “because he had planned on dying.” “He said he had to do it, he should do it, and he would not forgive himself if he did not do it,” police wrote in an affidavit. He didn’t carry out his full plan “because he got scared and had never hurt anyone before.” Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, planned the attack for more than a year and specifically targeted what he described as a “Zionist group,” authorities said in court papers charging him with a federal hate crime. The suspect’s first name also was spelled Mohammed in some court documents. “When he was interviewed about the attack, he said he wanted them all to die, he had no regrets and he would go back and do it again,” Acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell for the District of Colorado said during a press conference Monday. Federal and state prosecutors filed separate criminal cases against Soliman, charging him with a hate crime and attempted murder, respectively. He faces additional state charges related to the incendiary devices, and more charges are possible in federal court, where the Justice Department will seek a grand jury indictment. During a state court hearing Monday, Soliman appeared briefly via a video link from the Boulder County Jail wearing an orange jumpsuit. Another court hearing is set for Thursday. Soliman is being held on a $10 million, cash-only bond, prosecutors said. An FBI affidavit says Soliman confessed to the attack after being taken into custody Sunday and told the police he was driven by a desire “to kill all Zionist people,” a reference to the movement to establish and protect a Jewish state in Israel.’ (2)

Now the sharp eyed among you will have immediately noticed that Mohamed Sabry Soliman said precisely nothing about targeting jews or wanting to kill jews – he hasn’t even said anything remotely ‘anti-Semitic’ to my knowledge – but rather specifically said he wanted to ‘kill all Zionist people’ and was targeting a ‘Zionist group’.

The obvious retort here is that ‘Zionists is jews’ – as Slevin and Tucker imply when they state that Zionism is ‘the movement to establish and protect a Jewish state in Israel’ – but this simply isn’t true in the same way that because National Socialism can be defined as ‘the movement to establish and protect a German state in Germany’; it doesn’t mean that to be ‘anti-Nazi is to be anti-German’.

That’s the problem with the logic used to equate Zionism directly with jews because while Zionism refers to a jewish state; Zionists need not be jews and as such to attack Zionism is not attack jews writ large but rather to attack… well… Zionism as a form of a jewish nationalism.

This is conversely why leftists who claim that ‘Zionists does not equate jews’ are correct but also wrong at the same time, because while Zionists doesn’t equate jews; Zionism is at its heart an ideology of explicitly (and often violently) anti-gentile jewish nationalism.

Further Zionism can itself take many forms and what many leftists want to call ‘Zionism’ is not actually all of Zionism, but rather the genocidal and viciously anti-gentile Revisionist Zionism of Ze’ev Jabotinsky that dominates modern Israeli society. (3) As opposed to the less genocidal, but no less rabidly anti-gentile forms such as Ze’ev Abramovitz’s ‘Poale Zion’ movement which transformed itself into the modern Israeli Communist Party (aka Maki) and the Hashomer Hatzair movement among other political groups.

The point being that targeting Zionists/Zionism doesn’t equate jews in the same way that targeting National Socialists/National Socialism doesn’t equate targeting Germans, but that doesn’t mean that most jews aren’t Zionists yet many Zionists are also not jews (hence the substantial ‘Christian Zionist’ movement historically and currently).

This is an argument that jews and their apologists use against the Judeo-Bolshevism thesis (i.e., ‘Bolshevik’/’Communist’ does not equal ‘jew’), but then reverse and claim the opposite (i.e., that ‘Zionist’ equals ‘jew’) when it suits them when in truth in order to be intellectually consistent they’d have to either admit the reality of Judeo-Bolshevism (and significant jewish responsibility for the crimes and genocides of Lenin and Stalin) or claim that all Zionists are jews (or spiritually/intellectually jewish).

Thus, we can see from this that when Soliman stated that he wanted to ‘kill all Zionist people’ and was targeting a ‘Zionist group’ it simply doesn’t equate ‘jews’ but simply just means ‘supporters of Israel’ which is most decidedly not the same thing.

It is also worth quoting Chase Woodruff’s article for ‘Colorado Newsline’ about the attack which talks about the group ‘Run For Their Lives’ that Soliman targeted in his attack for further context.

To wit:

‘The man accused of injuring more than a dozen people in a firebombing attack on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall appeared on Friday in Denver for the first time in federal court, where he faces a hate crime charge. Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian citizen, has been charged in connection with the attack on participants in the Boulder chapter of Run For Their Lives, a group that aims to raise awareness of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. An arrest warrant alleges that he told investigators after the attack that he had targeted the group because he wanted to “kill all Zionist people.” The federal hearing came one day after the defendant was formally charged on 118 criminal counts in state court in Boulder County, including dozens of charges of attempted murder and the use of incendiary devices. If convicted on those state-level charges, he faces a combined sentence of hundreds of years in prison. The U.S. attorney’s office in Denver separately charged the suspect with one count of “a hate crime offense involving the actual or perceived race, religion, or national origin,” as part of what acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell called a “message to the community that no acts of anti-Semitism are going to be tolerated.” Grewell suggested earlier this week that additional federal charges may be forthcoming. The suspect was escorted into the courtroom Friday afternoon by U.S. marshals for an administrative hearing that lasted less than 10 minutes. Speaking through an Arabic-language interpreter, he gave short affirmative answers to a series of questions from Magistrate Judge Timothy P. O’Hara regarding his rights as a criminal defendant. He will be represented by an attorney from the Office of the Federal Public Defender.’ (4)

Now ‘Run for Their Lives’ is basically a group that holds running/walking events to ‘raise awareness’ about the hostages taken by Hamas on – or just after - 7th October 2023 and still being held by the group – either alive or dead – and is again not jewish but rather Zionist in orientation and actually seeks to minimize its connection to jewishness since they themselves state on their website that:

‘Making this a global movement shows world leaders that we all care, regardless of nationality or religion. You don’t need to be Jewish or Israeli to be disturbed by this crisis—all people around the world should be. We've seen locals, who are not directly related to the story, asking to join this movement because they feel for the hostages and believe in the cause.’ (5)

Thus, we can see that desperate the shrieking from jewish groups that this is ‘anti-Semitic terrorism’; (6) the Boulder Fire Attack of 2025 was political terrorism to be sure, but Soliman was targeting supporters of the state of Israel and/or Zionism not ‘jews’ and supporters of the state of Israel and/or Zionism are simply not the same thing as ‘jews’.

Therefore, the Boulder Fire Attack of 2025 was in no way, shape or form ‘anti-Semitic’.

