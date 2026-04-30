Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chiraq Obama's avatar
Chiraq Obama
11h

Just make being Jewish illegal (there’s no reason it shouldn’t be)

Reply
Share
RiverHollow's avatar
RiverHollow
15h

Here here. In any case, our enemies are outlaws to which the law owes no protection. Unlike race, law is a social construct for which universal application is not a given.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture