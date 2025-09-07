Recently yet another jew was fingered as a paedophile after he was outed for having strangely suspect posts on Reddit of all places over a decade ago; that jew is the famous left-liberal streamer and YouTuber Ethan Klein who is one half – with his Israeli jewish wife Hila -of ‘h3h3 Productions’ which boasts 5.6 million subscribers currently.

The ‘Times of India’ write up of this – the only one currently available in the media - is a useful summary of what has been uncovered about Klein:

‘The controversy began when Destiny highlighted accounts believed to belong to Klein, including a Reddit profile named u/pedo_troll. Created more than a decade ago, the account reportedly contained highly inappropriate comments, with some posts referencing minors in a joking manner. One example widely shared across social media was a reply to an r/AskReddit thread asking about socially inappropriate temptations. The u/pedo_troll account responded with: “Touch little boys.” The controversy didn’t stop at Reddit. Social media users also uncovered an old X account with the same alias that contained similar provocative posts. Posts from that account showed edgy, provocative comments, including references to the Obama family while Sasha and Malia were still minors. These resurfaced screenshots quickly went viral, sparking outrage and confusion. Ethan Klein breaks silence and addresses the leaked accounts On August 28, Klein took to Instagram to break his silence. In a lengthy statement, he confirmed that the u/pedo_troll username was indeed his, but insisted that the posts were meant to be “edgy parody” typical of early Reddit culture. “Yes, my account username 'pedo_troll' made a few bizzare and edgy attempts at being funny.” Klein admitted. He explained that many of the anecdotes referenced events that could not have happened, including mentions of children who were not even born yet, which he says proves they were not literal. Klein further argued that he was never attempting anonymity, noting that he regularly promoted his YouTube channel on the same account. The fallout has been explosive. Critics called the content indefensible regardless of intention, accusing Klein of crossing lines that should never be played for laughs. Supporters, however, echoed his point that early internet culture thrived on shock value and “troll accounts,” framing the posts as a dated but explainable misstep.’ (1)

The interesting thing here is how Klein repeatedly referenced paedophilia and while it could be argued – as Klein has done – that this was just ‘early internet humour’ that’d be true if it wasn’t so heavily focused on one subject of being transgressive. In that Klein isn’t referencing – according to what has been published – any other areas of transgressive humour of this kind such as using references to bestiality but rather just paedophilia.

Klein dismisses this by claiming that it was common to create ‘themed troll accounts’ on Reddit at the time – I was also around at the time and I don’t remember that being common - but demolishes his own argument on this score by claiming that ‘95% of his posts’ using this account were actually about Starcraft 2, promoting his YouTube channel and/or defending Israel/attacking its critics.

This is obvious from Klein’s statement on Instagram where he tries to have his cake and eat it: (2)

As you can see points 1 and 2 directly contradict each other since either his ‘pedo_troll’ account on Reddit was a ‘themed troll account’ (point 1) or it was an account that talked about Starcraft 2, promoting Klein’s YouTube channel and/or defending Israel/attacking its critics (point 2).

It is also worth noting – as one Redditor did – that Klein was not 13/14 when he was making the ‘pedo_troll’ posts on Reddit, but rather 25/26 (3) so it isn’t easily explainable as ‘youthful stupidity’ as Klein tries to imply was/is the case in his statement.

Another Redditor also rightly points out that if Klein has ‘no shame and no regrets’ about his ‘pedo_troll’ posts on Reddit then why would he completely delete all of them after ‘pedo_troll’ was exposed as his old account on the site? (4)

Put another way Klein’s denials and counterclaims simply do not match with the facts nor his post-exposure behaviour, but what of Klein’s point that ‘joking about paedophilia is not the same as having it on your computer’?

This is true and we have no actual evidence that Klein has ever viewed and/or downloaded about paedophilic and/or child molestation focused material, but the fact of his ‘pedo_troll’s’ focus on paedophilia/child molestation is suggestive that he may have in fact seriously thought about and/or viewed such in the past.

It would thus be best for everyone if the local police department seized his hard drives, phones and ran his browsing history/I.P. addresses through sniffer programmes to prove once for all that Klein's references to paedophilia are just him being a typical degenerate rather than something more.

