Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Augur Mayson's avatar
Augur Mayson
1dEdited

It's telling, how Jews typically have two names, their true names on a birth certificate with Hebrew scribble on it, and their "English" names they hold out to gentiles as their names. It speaks to their intrinsic secrecy and racial crypsis attempts.

I say English here in the sense that the Amish call everyone not Amish "The English", meaning the broader society in which they dwell and hold at arm's length.

It's also a manifestation of the so-called Law Of Names, in which to know a creature's true name is to have power over it. Though common in many cultures it seems the oldest known origin story of this concept is the Isis story of her gaining equal power to Ra when she learned his true name. Jews are obsessed with Egyptian ideas. Even their practice of circumcision has its origin in ancient Egypt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
David's avatar
David
4h

Excellent article and research! I often forward your articles to those on my update list. I was born into a mutigenerational Masonic family and was "groomed" from birth to serve (((them))) but left over 50 years ago and continue to expose them. Now a veteran Targeted Individual having survived endless abuse, attack and more, I offer you what remains of my suppressed formerly 540 page manuscript to help humanity waken from these demons who hide among us. https://archive.org/details/trh-77_202111 . Keep up the good work! Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture