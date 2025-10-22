Errine Renata Acciaroli (aka Shlomit Acciaroli) is one of those jewish sex predators – calling her a child molester would be inaccurate due to her victim being 17-years-old at the time but also having special needs so he was like a child but not a child if you will – when she was convicted in Canada in 2005.

What happened was related at the time Brodie Fenlon in the ‘Toronto Sun’ on 18th October 2005 as follows:

‘A former Hamilton high school teacher was found guilty of professional misconduct yesterday for kissing her Grade 10 student, asking him to make love to her and showering him with gifts, e-mails, phone calls and visits to his home. A disciplinary panel at the Ontario College of Teachers ruled that Errine Renata Acciaroli, also known as Shlomit Acciaroli, 59, sexually abused the student and that she “was unfit to carry out her professional duties” as a teacher. A penalty will be announced at a later date which could include the loss of her teaching certificate. Acciaroli, who now runs a Hamilton bed-and-breakfast, did not defend herself at the hearing or send legal representation. But when contacted by The Sun late yesterday after the ruling, Acciaroli denied she had ever abused the student. She said the student, who can’t be named under a publication ban, was depressed and made the allegations out of spite and misinterpreted an innocent kiss. “It’s absolutely false ... It’s a bunch of lies.” Hamilton police investigated the student’s claims and no charges were laid, said Acciaroli, who was fired in January 2004. In the 2000-2001 year, Acciaroli was a learning resource teacher at Westmount Secondary School. The student was then 17 years old and in need of remedial help. He was living by himself. The student testified yesterday that at the end of 2000, he was invited to Acciaroli’s home for a sleepover on a Friday so he could learn more about her Jewish faith. He testified that after a traditional Jewish Shabbat dinner, he “froze” when Acciaroli kissed him on the mouth for “half a minute to 45 seconds.” “At one point, she said, ‘You’re not saying yes, but you’re not saying no either,’ “ he testified. “She asked if I wanted to make love to her. I said no. She asked if I just wanted to lie with her. I said no.” The student testified that he was so shaken he fled. Acciaroli admitted “she may have crossed the line” by inviting him into her home. She claimed the kiss was a “Shabbat kiss” similar to one she gave her rabbi. She denied asking the teen to have sex. The College heard that Acciaroli made repeated attempts to call or visit him. In a March 2001 e-mail read into evidence, he pleaded with her to stop her phone calls and “unscheduled visits,” noting he was depressed and prone to fits of “uncontrollable weeping.” But the messages continued -- even after the student and his parents complained and a school board investigation was launched. In an online conversation in April 2001, Acciaroli wrote, “Yes, I loved you and in spite of what you’ve done, I still love you.” She noted that desire “happens between men and women; there are attractions,” and that she had felt temptation.’ (1)

Basically, Acciaroli tried to engage in a completely inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old special needs student in her care and then began to obsessively pursue him via every available means she had despite the student absolutely refusing to engage in any kind of relationship let alone a sexual one.

She was only caught in 2004 however after it would seem the student came forward to inform the authorities about what had been going on and we are given further detail about what happened in Acciaroli professional misconduct hearing that stuck her off from the register of the Ontario College of Teachers.

We read how:

‘The panel heard that during the 2000–01 school year, Acciaroli was a learning resource centre teacher at a high school. Her role was to support students identified with exceptionalities through the Identification, Placement and Review Committee. A former student at the school where Acciaroli taught testified that he met her outside the school on a number of occasions including at his home and at hers. The student said that on one occasion, when Acciaroli had invited him to her home to learn more about Judaism and Sabbath customs, the member kissed him. Although he stopped her and became upset, she asked him to go to bed with her. The student then left. The student said that, following the incident, he was uncomfortable in Acciaroli’s presence in the learning resource centre and called in sick if he thought he couldn’t avoid meeting her. The student testified that Acciaroli made many calls to him, which he tried to avoid by checking the call display whenever he could. Acciaroli also came to his home to deliver personal gifts on a number of occasions, some of them accompanied by cards or notes signed “Love Shlomit.” The student told the panel that he felt that his failure to complete his secondary education was a direct result of his interactions with Acciaroli and the anxiety they produced in him. College counsel presented evidence of a number of e-mails from Acciaroli to the student, most of them signed with the member’s first name, in which she disclosed personal information about herself, her relationship with her family, employer and friends. Acciaroli also continued to communicate with the student after saying she would not. A superintendent of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board told the panel that attempts to interview Acciaroli about the allegations resulted in one session with the member and her counsel, who ended the meeting. Acciaroli’s employment was terminated in January 2004. The panel found that Acciaroli was guilty of professional misconduct in that she violated the boundaries that should exist in the teacher-student relationship and engaged in sexual abuse in kissing the student and inviting him to make love to her. The panel ordered that Acciaroli’s Certificates of Qualification and Registration be revoked.’ (2)

Acciaroli’s conduct was pretty disgusting by any account and completely abused her position as a teacher for her desire to have sex with teenage boys. The sad thing in all this is that Acciaroli seems to have suffered no other punishment whatsoever and seems to have moved away and gotten on with her life despite being a despicable sexual predator.

This is yet another good example of jewish privilege which sees jews avoid the consequences that would invariably attend non-jews behaving in the same way.

Never forget.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controverises! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://theawarenesscenter.blogspot.com/2005/10/case-of-errine-renata-acciaroli.html

(2) https://professionallyspeaking.oct.ca/march_2006/bluepages_hearings.asp