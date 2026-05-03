On 16th April 2026 a man named Eric Robic was gunned down by two men on a scooter in the Parisian suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine in France in what is obviously a professional hit, (1) but Robic was not your average underworld petty criminal but rather a serial fraudster with a rap sheet as long as your arm as well as a self-confessed murderer.

To quote the ‘Times of Israel’:

‘Robic had confessed to being behind the wheel when he struck 25-year-old Pilates instructor Lee Zeitouni on the morning of September 16, 2011, as she was crossing a Tel Aviv street to get to work. Robic and Claude Khayat, the passenger in the vehicle, fled to France soon after the hit-and-run. Pressure had mounted on France to return the men to Israel to face trial, but France does not extradite its citizens outside the European Union. Then-French president Nicolas Sarkozy vowed the family would get justice if a trial took place in France but stood firm against extradition, sparking a diplomatic spat with Jerusalem. Robic was sentenced to five years in prison. Khayat was found guilty of not providing aid to a person in distress and sentenced to 15 months in jail.’ (2)

Now before anyone claims otherwise; we know Robic was jewish and primarily associated with other jewish criminals due to the bribery affair at the Fresnes prison in Paris – aided by the senior prison rabbi serving all of the Ile-de-France Avraham Chelly – that was first detected between 2016 and 2018 while Robic was in prison there with his fellow jewish fraudster - and political donor to Benjamin Netanyahu - Arnaud Mimran. (3)

Robic’s rap sheet of frauds was both lengthy and for eyewatering amounts of money as the ‘Times of Israel’ explains:

‘In 2018, Robic was detained on suspicion of corruption after the director and supervisor employed by the Fresnes jail, in the suburbs of Paris, were suspected of having received bribes from inmates in exchange for preferential treatment. In 2025, he was sentenced in France to 18 months in prison and two years of probation for an international luxury car fraud scheme worth €1 million, with proceeds laundered in Israel, Poland, and China, Ynet reported. An investigative file also named him in a sting operation involving 1.6 billion euros in income tax collected on carbon dioxide quotas that never reached the French treasury. Interpol estimated the scheme caused an additional 5–10 billion euros in damage to the European Union. Robic was not prosecuted in that case.’ (4)

Basically, Robic conned French men and women – along with his fellow Mimran – out of billions of euros and was never prosecuted for it by the French police.

On plus side at least Robic cannot now steal from non-jews anymore.

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References

(1) https://www.timesofisrael.com/frenchman-who-killed-woman-in-tel-aviv-hit-and-run-in-2011-shot-dead-in-paris/

(2) Idem.

(3) https://www.timesofisrael.com/jewish-inmates-arrested-in-france-for-bribing-prison-officials/

(4) https://www.timesofisrael.com/frenchman-who-killed-woman-in-tel-aviv-hit-and-run-in-2011-shot-dead-in-paris/