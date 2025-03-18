As anyone who knows me is aware; one of my ongoing concerns is helping run a fairly substantial property rental business. It has recently came to my attention via the AirHosts forum that one Emma Schwarz - a jewish urbanite from New York - has been fraudulently booking and then illegally subletting properties in order to make money.

To quote one victim on the AirHosts forum:

‘I have NO problems stating publicly that the person who rented from me is Emma Schwartz and if you google her and theycay.com you will see videos of her pitching for angel investors and whatnot. She rented from me under false pretenses, as did her partner to the other host, stole images from my Airbnb listing and my flickr account and violated the Trust and Safety policies of Airbnb. I stand by that wholeheartedly. I have filed a complaint with the BBB and if I knew who her investors were I would tell them how she conducts her business.’ (1)

The victim also has provided a large number of screenshots to document Emma Schwartz’s criminal conduct. (2)

In summary Schwartz rented the multiple bedroom property from the victim and then proceeded to steal the owner’s photos and then advertise each room via her own company Theycay as a holiday rental. Schwartz violated the owner’s rights, trust and dare I say it privacy in order to make a quick buck.

Even better Schwartz is both jewish (3) and a lesbian. (4)

I don’t think you can get viler than that.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) http://www.airhostsforum.com/t/new-feature-3rd-party-booking-i-do-not-like-where-this-is-going/5483/17

(2) https://www.flickr.com/photos/catskillsgrrl/21277644351/

(3) Tell me the woman who has a common jewish last name and looks like this (https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/657540693125148672/b5y7u5TI.jpg) isn’t a member of the tribe.

(4) http://startout.org/meet-the-2015-class-of-lesbian-entrepreneurs-their-mentorsView