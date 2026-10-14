We’ve recently been treated to a lengthy column by Emma Paidra at the ‘Canadian Jewish News’ on 23rd August 2026 about how jewish sodomites and lesbians – as well as sexually normal (I use the term loosely with jews) – are upset that potential non-jewish romantic and/or sexual partners are rejecting them because they are jewish and/or Zionists.

She provides this screenshot which looks like at least three of the ‘anti-Semitic conversations’ – none of which are remotely ‘anti-Semitic’ mind you – are between sodomites, while one looks like it could be between any kind of couple but looks a bit more feminine. (1)

This is as follows: (2)

She also summarizes the ‘experiences’ of five jews on this with the first one being:

‘When Nadav received a notification that he had a match through the online dating app, Bumble, he was excited. But excitement was quickly met with trepidation when his potential suitor asked “What’s your background?” After answering that he is Jewish and Israeli, Nadav was blocked. He says this reaction to his identity is common. “When I respond that my name is Jewish, it’s often followed with ‘Are you a Zionist?’ or immediate blocking,” says Nadav, a 35-year-old gay man living in Vancouver. “There’s always that moment of inhalation when I wonder how they will respond.” (All of the people interviewed by The CJN for this story used a pseudonym to protect their privacy, with the exception of Shye Klein.) Online dating has risen in popularity, with one 2024 study published in The Journal of Marriage and Family finding that 17.5 per cent of Canadians met their partners online. Yet for many single Jews like Nadav, dating apps can be a hostile place, as Israel and Zionism become topics of conversation early on. As a gay man, Nadav has found it particularly difficult to navigate dating in queer spaces. “There are gay clubs in Vancouver with “No Zionists Allowed” stickers outside, and it’s like, ‘What’s the definition? What are we talking about here?’” The stickers are not placed by the clubs, but rather by protesters, but they still make him uncomfortable. Nadav says that when dating in the queer community, he is expected to hold certain views that would not be expected of a non-Jewish person. “Someone else could say they don’t have an opinion, but I have to be extra hateful of Israel right off the bat just because I’m a Jew.” Being subjected to these additional requirements can be a painful experience. “It hurts. It’s already such a vulnerable thing to be putting yourself out there,” says Nadav, who works as an actor. “Having to answer for the Israeli government within the first three minutes makes me so angry.” While he has kept up with Israeli politics for years, the people who Nadav encounters online often presume he is uninformed. “I hated (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu before these people did. I was criticizing this government before they knew what Israel was,” he says. “They just got here, and now they’re on a moral high horse, subjecting me to this purity test.”’ (3)

The second is as follows:

‘Olivia, a 26-year-old mental health counselor in Calgary, has also faced antisemitism on dating apps. Much like Nadav, she often receives unprompted messages about Israel/Palestine, and has received one message criticizing her Jewish features. “The initial feelings are defensive,” she says. “Of course it’s alarming, and it just highlights that antisemitism follows us everywhere. Even if we don’t want to be attached to the issue, our personal lives aren’t safe from being targeted.” Partly because of the antisemitic interactions she has had with men on dating apps, she says she is now exclusively looking for a Jewish partner. For her, October 7th marked a turning point. “These experiences have isolated me into only wanting to date Jewish men, which I didn’t want before October 7th,” she says. “But now I’m so closed off to dating non-Jews, mostly because of how active antisemitism is right now.” In the post-October 7th dating landscape, Olivia says encountering political conversation early on is inevitable. She finds that limiting her dating pool to those in the Jewish community can help reduce these kinds of interactions. “People are way more vocal about sharing their political views, even in the first five words that they exchange with someone,” she says. “They are way more proud to Jew hate, and they aren’t scared to be antisemitic in public or on the apps.”’ (4)

The third is as follows:

‘Rebecca Starkman is a Jewish matchmaker in Toronto, who refers to herself as a “yenta.” Since she began matchmaking a little over a year ago, Starkman, says she has regularly heard from clients—particularly those in the LGBTQ community—who are looking to get off the apps because of antisemitism. “My LGBTQ Jewish singles have all shared stories about having really negative experiences with people on the apps,” says Starkman. “The same is true of my straight clients, and part of why they are opting to work with me is because they want to find somebody who feels similarly about their connection to Judaism. They don’t want to have to explain themselves to potential partners.” Antisemitism on dating apps often comes about in the form of asking Jewish singles to clarify their stances on Israel within the first conversation, much like has been the case for Nadav and Olivia. Starkman says “support of Israel has become the new litmus test.” “There’s no other group of people you would start a conversation like that with, so it’s a uniquely Jewish problem,” she says. “The nuance is lost, and people think they can make a determination with one question and call it a day.” Starkman says that being asked “to prove you’re one of the good ones” is often how 21st-century antisemitism manifests within the context of online dating. “There’s now an outward display of antisemitism from people on the apps. Some people seem proud about it, and they don’t feel any shame about being discriminatory towards a group of people.”’ (5)

The fourth is as follows:

‘Shye Klein, a 29-year-old Israeli-Canadian photographer, who survived the Hamas terrorist attack on the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, can relate to the experiences of other Jewish singles. “It’s super frustrating to end up in these conversations about Israel, because I didn’t do anything to these people or say anything,” says Klein. “It’s just existing in that space while Jewish and Israeli.” After mentioning he is Israeli, Klein says that questions about his political views typically follow within minutes. “They’ll ask me what I think about killing kids, or it can become more hostile, and they’ll accuse me of war crimes,” says Klein, who lives in Toronto. “I never even served in the army.” Being questioned about his political views and stance on Israel over apps like Hinge and Bumble is a regular occurrence for Klein, who says he receives a message about Israel/Palestine on a weekly basis. Klein says it’s difficult to be open with those he meets online about what he witnessed on October 7th. “When I contact people and I tell them I survived Nova, they don’t even acknowledge it. They don’t consider that I might have a more nuanced opinion on things.” Much like Olivia, Klein also says that October 7th altered his experience of the online dating world. “I’d never been asked anything about Israel before October 7th on a dating app,” he says. “It was never a prerequisite.”’ (6)

The fifth (and last) is as follows:

‘For Gabriel, a 19-year-old gay man in Keswick, Ont., being open about his Judaism on his Hinge profile was something he questioned going through with. “I’m not visibly Jewish. I’m not religious and I don’t have a Jewish last name. I had to have a conversation with myself about whether to be openly Jewish on dating apps or not,” he says. “Would wearing my Star of David necklace be too much?” In the end, Gabriel decided that including pictures of himself wearing Judaica on his profile was the right decision for him. “It’s not because I only want to date somebody who’s Jewish; I’m open to anybody,” says Gabriel. “I wear my Star of David in my dating profile because it acts as a filter. Either the people who are hateful or antisemitic just won’t message you, or they do, and their antisemitism comes to the surface pretty quickly.” Much like other Jewish singles on the apps, Gabriel’s online dating conversations quickly turn to Israeli politics. “My issue is that in the first 15 minutes of speaking to someone, they felt the need to point out our ethnic differences and ask me about a conflict in a country I don’t even live in,” he says. “I’m not some kind of representative for Israel just because I’m Jewish.” Gabriel finds the experience of having to discuss the Israel/Palestine conflict both tiring and unfair. “There’s an exclusive kind of litmus test that Jews have to pass, and I think this is the subtle fuel that antisemitism thrives off of.” Ultimately, Gabriel isn’t worried about missing out on romantic connections due to judgement for being Jewish. “If someone finds you attractive but they don’t want the Jewish part of you, it’s not worth it.”’ (7)

Now the reason that I am a bit skeptical about these claims being real – note that the screenshots provided have no apparent relationship whatsoever with the five summarized ‘jewish experiences’ – is that Paidra has all five of the jews pushing the same anti-intermarriage line that is pushed very heavily by both revisionist Zionists and religious jews, which ipso facto works on extremely anti-gentile logic.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe is related to have expressed this logic as follows:

‘He read and translated into English. Most of it was beyond me, except for one passage describing how even the lowliest of Jews would sacrifice his life for Kiddush Hashem, to sanctify G-d’s Name. And in a flash I understand what my parents had been hollering about the whole time: even the worst Jew is forbidden to marry a gentile. “I thanked him for the book and continued on my way. My thoughts hammered incessantly: how were all these events coming together? Each passing moment I grew more hesitant regarding the marriage.“ Two days later I told my girlfriend I was feeling very uneasy about the matter; I needed some time alone before reaching a decision. “That evening I called my parents and told them the whole story, to their great surprise and joy. My father suggested that I visit my grandfather in New York. He could teach me some of the basics of Judaism and I would have a better grasp of the subject of marriage and “mixed” marriages. I took his advice.’ (8)

Nor is he alone as rabbis generally refuse to bless mixed jew/non-jew marriages, (9) jewish parents refuse their blessing to such relationships (10) and said relationships are traditionally looked upon with extreme abhorrence by the whole jewish community. (11)

This goes back to the earliest times in jewish history as Norman Bentwich explained as follows:

‘The idea of the separation and selection of Israel is the constant theme of the prophets, as it was the dominant motive of the Mosaic legislation. The Law not only contained a rigid prohibition against the paganism of the surrounding peoples and against intermarriage with idolaters, but enacted a way of life affecting the daily conduct of the individual, which had as its object the isolation of the nation in order to fit it for the moral mission.’ (12)

That is not to say that jewish radicals haven’t long deliberately married non-jews to annoy the elders, parents and the rabbis, (13) but this has simply generated a new jewish literature (14) moaning about how ‘intermarriage is giving Hitler a posthumous victory’. (15)

The logic behind this view is summarized by an anonymous jewess quoted by Jenna Weissman Joselit as follows:

‘A goy was a goy and I was a Jew and that’s all there was to it – like east and west, you know.’ (16)

The essence of it is the jewish view that non-jews are – as the jewess Leah Vincent put it – ‘human trash’. (17)

The point being that Paidra has all five jews/jewesses implicitly pushing the view that ‘jews are superior’ and ‘non-jews are human trash’, while also explicitly preaching that jews shouldn’t be subjected to ‘purity tests’ (i.e., they should be treated as tabula rasa individuals not as individuals within a biological group) and as such this reads like Paidra simply made up all these ‘jewish experiences’ to push a peculiarly jewish point-of-view a-la assimilation and intermarriage.

Further the implicit claim by Paidra that non-jews should just ‘accept’ the views of jews and not be anti-Zionist – lest they be ‘anti-Semitic’ – is also dishonest in much the same way that so-called ‘transsexuals’ have repeatedly demanded – and still demand – that ‘men treat them as women’ on dating apps when it simply isn’t true (since a man with his genitalia surgically transformed into those of a woman is no more a woman and a person with canine implants is a vampire). So, to treat a jew as an ‘individual’ (sans their jewishness) is simply absurd because they are demanding that you treat them as a tabula rasa individual but will then – per Paidra’s ‘jewish experiences’ – treat you as a collective (i.e, non-jews) in response, because you aren’t jewish.

In truth men and women are allowed – and well within their rights – to express strong preferences about the preferred politics of their future partners (‘No Democrats’ or ‘No Republicans’ is a common statement on dating apps) and if that means ‘No Zionists’ and/or ‘No jews’ then that is their right, which is as it should be.

Paidra – and her jewish ilk – are just trying to have their cake (access to non-jews for non-) and eat it too (jews should only date jews) for the purpose of spreading the idea that ‘anti-Semitism’ is rampant in Western societies (I wish!) to try and leverage it for political and/or financial purposes.

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References

(1) https://thecjn.ca/news/looking-for-love-and-finding-antisemitism-on-the-dating-apps/

(2) Idem.

(3) Idem.

(4) Idem.

(5) Idem.

(6) Idem.

(7) Idem.

(8) Aharon Dov Halperin, 2004, ‘Our Man in Dakar and Other Stories of the Lubavitcher Rebbe’, 1st Edition, Sifriyat Kfar Chabad: New York, p. 17

(9) Lawrence Hoffman, Morris Kertzer, 1993, ‘What is a Jew?’, 5th Edition, Simon & Schuster: New York, p. 254

(10) Sarah Cohen, 2008, ‘Costly Roots’, 1st Edition, Crossbridge Books: Martley, p. 29; Maurice Lamm, 1991, ‘Becoming a Jew’, 1st Edition, Jonathan David: New York, pp. 44; 229; John Mayer, 1961, ‘Jewish-Gentile Courtships: An Exploratory Study of a Social Process’, 1st Edition, Free Press: New York, pp. 12; 150-151

(11) Neville Laski, 1952, ‘The Laws and Charities of the Spanish and Portuguese Jews Congregation of London’, 1st Edition, The Cresset Press: London, pp. 95; 99; Mayer, Op. Cit., p. 13

(12) Norman Bentwich, 1919, ‘Hellenism’, 1st Edition, The Jewish Publication Society of America: Philadelphia, p. 15

(13) Jenna Weissman Joselit, 1994, ‘The Wonders of America: Reinventing Jewish Culture 1880-1950’, 1st Edition, Henry Holt: New York, p. 47

(14) For example: cf. Alan Dershowitz, 1998, ‘The Vanishing American Jew: In Search of Jewish Identity for the Next Century’, 1st Edition, Touchstone: New York

(15) Julia Neuberger, 1996, ‘On Being Jewish’, 1st Edition, Mandarin: London, p. xv

(16) Weissman Joselit, Op. Cit., p. 52

(17) Leah Vincent, 2015, ‘Cut Me Loose: Sin and Salvation after my Ultra-Orthodox Girlhood’, 2nd Edition, Penguin: New York, pp. 82; 98