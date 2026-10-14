Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Oct 14

"antisemitism follows us everywhere"

just as being a jew follows you everywhere....

it is like people having very bad breath not understanding why people shy away from them...

with the difference that those with bad breath, once having been told of the problem, try to get rid of it, or at least acknowledge that it is a problem, while jews blame others for noticing that they are jews...

for what is a jew other than someone who claims to be a jew and who is acknowledged as such by those others who claim to be jews?

not a religion, not a race, not an ethnicity.

just the membership of a social club.

the club of genocidal supremacist psychopaths......

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture