Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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John Smith's avatar
John Smith
6d

You're doing great work Karl!

Personally I wouldn't mind if you took money for what you do, but I can see why it might be used to dismiss your claims.

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Darkstar's avatar
Darkstar
6d

Fortunately, I'm not important enough for someone to try and defame me.

I do get tossed in Substack jail from time to time

But thats part of the show these day.

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