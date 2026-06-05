Recently I have been seeing a lot of… shall we say… attempts to attack my character by claiming I have the opinions I do ‘for money’ or that I ‘shift my opinions for donations’.

So, I thought I’d briefly answer that claim here in that I started ‘Semitic Controversies’ as a blog on Blogger all the way back in 2007/2008 as a place to explain things – and controversial issues - about the jewish question without having to write up fresh explanations and post evidence continuously. I also published it online in the hope that others would – in time - start to use my work for much the same purpose that I had envisioned it: as a reference point as well as a kind of friendly fact check.

When ‘Semitic Controversies’ transferred over to Substack in 2023 after being unilaterally hard deleted with no notice with a one word reason ‘Hate’ by Blogger in 2017 – thus there was a hiatus of circa six years – I quickly began to encounter (to my surprise) that - due to Substack’s mandatory ‘offer a subscription’ policy (it is after all their funding model) – people wanted to sign up as paid subscribers even though I never asked them to do so.

After dithering about it for roughly four to five months I decided that I’d actually set up the backend to allow the money that had been paid by these early paid subscribers to process and then moved it into a separate account that I set up for the purpose. That account is what I use to anonymously donate to nationalist ‘GoFundMe’ appeals to help people out who actually need it and also pay for my ‘Premium+’ status on Twitter/X, which then allows me to spread awareness of my work.

I do not - and will never - use paid subscriptions for anything else nor am I going to start pay walling things as many other Substackers do; I do however plan to release a translated chapter of a suitable book every week to paid subscribers, which then goes to free for everyone a week after then the chapters will be agglomerated together back into their original book form and put up for free on archive.

I am not interested in using – nor will I ever – use ‘Semitic Controversies’ for money and indeed I have spent thousands – if not tens of thousands – of dollars of my own money building up a large personal library of primary and secondary source material to help me to research and write my articles here.

Anyhow I hope you enjoy ‘Semitic Controversies’ as always and suggestions for articles are always welcome.