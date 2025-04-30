Karl’s Substack

James J. O'Meara
13h

I'm reminded of Fritz Lang's story about his film "M". It had been called "Murders Among Us" but he changed it because it seemed to imply it was anti-Nazi. Anyway, Dr. Goebbels called him in and Lang thought the worst, but it turned out that Goebbels loved the film, which he thought demonstrated the incompetence of the Weimar Republic which was unable to protect the citizens, requiring the emergence of a gang of strong men to restore order. He offered Lang control of the German film industry, but Lang immediately left for Paris instead. Of course, this is his story, and he was a notorious liar.

John Smith
13h

Interesting, I'd never heard of it.

If it was intended to be pro-semetic it sounds like an enormous own goal.

