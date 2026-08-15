Recently Darryl Cooper mentioned in his appearance on the Tucker Carlson Show that the Bolsheviks erected a statue of Judas Iscariot (1) and naturally the jews went absolutely bonkers on X/Twitter with denunciations of Cooper’s ‘anti-Semitism’ and accusations that he is a ‘neo-Nazi’ (he is nothing of the kind), while wannabe members of the Cheka and their noodle-armed transvestite ‘girlfriends’ started shrieking loudly about how ‘it was all a lie’.

Having a background in Soviet history – albeit in the context of the Western Europe – I figured that I would take a look and very quickly came across an article by a man named Yuri Chekalin (2) who claims to be a ‘Professor in the History Department’ at Tokyo University but doesn’t appear in the faculty list (3) and appears to be a self-employed ‘English teacher’ (4) who fetishizes the Soviet Union in his spare time. (5)

The compromise between the two would be if Chekalin is employed by Tokyo University but not a ‘Professor’ in the Western sense but rather as a language/teaching assistant who helps pupils learn and improve their English.

This is important because Chekalin’s article on the alleged ‘Monument to Judas Iscariot’ rests very heavily on his alleged expertise as an academic historian, because his citations are not often provided or are simply missing altogether. The problem becomes very clear very quickly when we read that Chekalin has (happily) located what he considers to be the originating source for the claim in the Russian periodical ‘Church News’ for December 1923 published by the ‘Synod of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad’. (6)

The statement by ‘Church News’ was – using Chekalin’s translation into English – runs as follows:

‘The Bolsheviks and Judas Iscariotsky. The newspaper “Lé journal” reports: “The Danish writer Halling Kehler, who returned from a trip to Russia, says that he was present in Sviyazhsk at the opening of the monument to Judas Iscariot. The local council discussed at length who should have the statue erected. Lucifer was considered not to be a full supporter of communism, Cain too legendary a figure, and so they settled on Judas Iscariot as a fully historical figure, presenting him in full growth with his fist raised to the sky.” We do not know how reliable this report is, although the defender of Conradi and Polunin, Member of the Swiss Parliament Mr. Ober, in his speech, documented, he directly stated: “The Bolsheviks are attacking God and erecting monuments to Judas.” But if the Bolsheviks want to erect monuments, then to whom should they erect them if not to Judas – their prototype?’ (7)

Now I checked old issues of the French newspaper ‘Lé journal’ between 1918 and 1923 and I can find no such reference to Henning Kehler’s autobiographical book about his time in Russia ‘The Red Garden’ or a statue of Judas Iscariot in the Soviet Union, but I have no reason to assume that ‘Church News’ is fabricating the reference and that the archival holdings for ‘Lé journal’ simply has gaps in it and in one of those gaps is what ‘Church News’ is referring to.

What Kehler in fact writes is as follows:

‘Now the band played The Beautiful Blue Danube. Then the Jew stepped up on the stand laid his helmet in front of him. He sweated large drops, but we all did that, and he was very pale. The burning sun had had no effect on his colour. He began to speak. He spoke well, but it seems as if he weren’t really interested in what he was saying himself. A rich stream of Bolshevik and general Socialist doctrines flowed from his mouth, without exertion but also without any leading idea. In the right spots he paused and let the Communists applaud. Dolly Mikailovna yawned without embarrassment. She had put her armed through mine. I heard him mention Karl Marx and Engels and thought that now the unveiling of the statue must follow. But he got past them and nothing happened. Then he presented the Red Garden to the town, and hoped that it would be made to serve the public welfare, the development of the arts, and the free expression of love. It was a symbol of the solicitude of the Soviet Republic for the weal and woe of the proletarian masses. But it ought also to become a sanctuary for the people, a successor to the ignorant church of the pope or priest, yes, on this very spot there ought to be a Pantheon for the heroes of international fraternity. Here, in the course of time, would rise columns and statues to men like Plato and Babeuf, Blanqui and Delescluze, Lenin and Liebknecht. With the assistance of an Austrian sculptor, formerly a prisoner but now a free Soviet citizen, he had begun the work, and caused the first memorial to be raised. He had wavered in the choice of the historic personality to whom the first honour should be shown. He had thought of Lucifer and of Cain. They were both wronged; they were both rebels, revolutionaries of super-magnitude. But the former was a theological figure whose supernatural character did not fit in with Marxian views. His light had been quenched in the collapse of that society whose fear and hatred he symbolized. And the latter was a mythological personage whose historic existence was very doubtful. His attention had therefore turned to a figure unmistakably of this earth, a historic man who likewise had been the victim of the religious views of a predatory society… And, that being the case, should any one be considered before the man who for two thousand years innocently had been chained to the pillory of a capitalist interpretation of history, the great Proletar-Prometheus, the Red forerunner of world revolution, the bourgeois redeemer Christ’s twelfth apostle – Judas Iscariot! The speaker had gradually worked himself into an ecstasy. The audience hardly understood what he was saying, but they felt uncomfortable under his burning gaze. Some shouted, but a number of Russians piously crossed themselves. The Jew was silent, but he did not appear anxious about the effect of his words. His features seemed rather to express a painful uncertainty. He began again, haltingly, speaking of the hour of restitution and the apostle of the oppressed, the dictatorship of the proletariat, brotherhood, the internationale… but he got nowhere. His face was convulsed as if under the lash of a harrowing thought. With both hands he clutched the speaker’s stand, and his fingers and nails bored through the red cloth. Then his countenance cleared, he leaned forward and spoke mysteriously: “I bring you the message,” he said, and laid his hand on his breast, “I bear the sin of all time. In me is the truth. Don’t you know me? I am the savior of our time. I am he,” he whispered. There was no doubt possible. The man was mad. He thought he was Judas. At the moment the whir of an aeroplane, coming over the garden, slammed through the hearted air. He listened an instant and drew his hand across his forehead. “Long live the world revolution,” he shouted with a sudden inspiration, and left the speaker’s stand, perfectly self-controlled, bowed for Dolly Mikailovna and asked her to unveil the statue. Dolly Mikailovna rose, and the Jew placed a cord in her hand. Tugging at it a couple of time, she made the cover fall off a figure, rusty red in color, and as yet only in plaster. It was a superhuman size, naked, and the face, which resembled the Commissar’s, was turned threateningly toward heaven, while the hands with a passionate movement sought to remove a piece of real hempen rope around the neck. When the apostle was seen the band pompously struck into the Internationale, and we rose and bared our heads, overwhelmed by the power of the music. At the other end of the garden, three shots in quick succession were fired from the field piece. They were not blanks. The shells went over our heads with a devilish whistle and rush that made me tremble, and God knows where they ended. I heard the Red Jew say something to Dolly Mikailovna, after which he embraced her and kissed her on the mouth.’ (8)

Kehler’s testimony here is pretty straightforward in that the Bolsheviks – led by a jewish Bolshevik – did construct a red coloured plaster statue to Judas Iscariot in Sviyazhsk and did so on the basis that he was viewed as a ‘revolutionary who had been wronged by capitalist history’ – as well as presumably because he was viewed as an antipode to Jesus in the extremely religious Russian society of the era.

What arguments does Chekalin marshal against Kehler’s testimony?

Largely character assassination.

Chekalin denounces ‘Church News’ as ‘pro-Nazi’ because nineteen years later in 1942 it publicly supported the Third Reich’s Anti-Communist crusade into the Soviet Union, (9) which would be – and was – hardly surprising since Orthodoxy, the Roman Catholic Church as well as a fair few Protestant denominations saw the Soviet Union – especially under Stalin – as a literal ‘Empire of the Anti-Christ’.

Such statements by ‘Church News’ are also fundamentally irrelevant since they are just citing an unrelated eyewitness statement made by Kehler and do not impact on the credibility of Kehler’s statement in any way, shape or form. Rather Chekalin here is attempting to smear Kehler as a ‘Nazi’ to attack the credibility of his eyewitness testimony not because it is even remotely relevant.

While Chekalin also implies that Kehler states in ‘The Red Garden’ that:

‘The memories are artistically processed, condensed and enhanced. Each of them contains much that was gained from experience, but they should be perceived as a work of art.’ (10)

This statement does not appear in ‘The Red Garden’ (11) and Chekalin’s sentence is (deliberately?) either badly constructed and he means that Alexander Solzhenitsyn stated those words and that he wants to apply them (for no valid reason I can discern other to attack Kehler’s credibility) to Kehler’s work or he is falsely claiming that Kehler said that in order to undermine Kehler’s testimony rather than treat it seriously.

It is remotely possible that this statement might appear in the Danish original of ‘The Red Garden’ but Chekalin shows no evidence that this is the case whatsoever and appears to have adapted the English translation of Frithjof Toksvig from 1922 with some minor editing to make it seem like he has translated the original Danish.

Chekalin’s next claim is also a bit of nonsensical handwaving where he states that:

‘I think comments are unnecessary here. In general, the European provides a lot of unreliable information in his story. The description of his movements raises questions, when he clearly gets confused: where from and where he is going; there is also a discrepancy in the dates. Therefore, some people even doubt the presence of Kehler in Sviyazhsk.’ (12)

The problem here is obvious in that there is nothing intrinsically implausible about Kehler’s narrative of what he saw in Sviyazhsk and all Chekalin’s attacks/claims here are non-specific and unsourced.

It is worth pointing out that in terms of source criticism of documents and memoirs from this period it is common for dates to be confused/jumbled up, while misspellings/spelling variants of names and places (Russian and non-Russian) are extremely common even in official documentation written by known polyglots (for example Lenin is often called Lenine and Trotsky is often called Trotski or Trotskii). Such errors do not impact on the credibility of such documentation especially since eyewitness testimonies and memoirs of this kind were usually written after leaving Russia/the Soviet Union and while we must be careful in believing such testimony/memoirs word-for-word without corroborating evidence. We can also take what they state as being accurate with an amount of guarded caution.

Defenders of the Soviet Union have long sought to throw out the ‘baby with the bathwater’ so-to-speak on this issue and claim that memoirs critical of/unflattering to the Soviet Union were/are ‘dubious’, ‘false’ and/or ‘reactionary propaganda’. Since while there are problems with eyewitness testimony/memoirs; they apply universally and if you were to apply this same impossible standard you’d also have to throw out – for example - Trotsky’s memoirs for much the same reason, which clearly no sane scholar is going to do.

The key is maintaining critical distance and not handwaving away sources you don’t like unless you can explain why they are problematic/should be discarded in significant detail.

Chekalin next tries to offer some semblance of a ‘critique’ of Kehler when writes:

‘But the most interesting thing is that he calls the settlement Sviagorod, and does not remember Trotsky by name at all, which he says directly (he writes about him as a red Jew and the city commandant), although Trotsky’s figure was no less popular than Lenin’s at that time. And it is rather strange that the guest from Europe did not know what kind of person was in Sviyazhsk.’ (13)

Again, Chekalin is making a non-argument here in that if Kehler mistakenly called Sviyazhsk ‘Sviagorod’; it is just a typical transcription error/misremembered place name which – as before stated – are extremely common in the literature of the time and are generally just ignored in source criticism terms.

I would also point out that Kehler not knowing that the ‘red jew’ he was talking about in his memoirs was almost certainly Trotsky – who was at Sviyazhsk for circa a month during the summer of 1918 encouraging the Bolshevik troops in their fight against the White armies during the Russian Civil War – is actually a point to the accuracy of Kehler’s narrative in that he doesn’t mention Trotksy by name – suggesting that Kehler wasn’t writing for anti-Bolshevik propagandistic effect as Chekalin heavily implies – and also gets other key details right such as Trotsky’s (now famous) armoured train as well as Trotsky’s far less famous penchant for womanizing.

It is also worth mentioning that Chekalin’s argument here relies heavily on Trotsky’s autobiography ‘My Life’ which was only published in 1930 some twelve years after the events it describes and the fact that such a statue is not mentioned is not evidence that it didn’t exist but rather this is one interpretation of Trotsky’s omission and Kehler’s inclusion of the story. (13)

Another is that writing much later in the late 1920s Trotsky was keen to downplay the jewishness of the Bolshevik revolution – much as he didn’t reference the fact that he was stopped while carrying $10,000 by Canadian customs authorities in April 1917 that Trotsky biographers still cannot explain – (14) as well as its increasingly notorious excesses in order to curate his own image and reputation as – to put it as Isaac Deutscher famous did later – ‘the Prophet’.

Or even more plausibly: Trotsky simply forgot or skipped over a minor and relatively trivial detail in his summary chapter on him time in Sviyazhsk in ‘My Life’.

The point is that Chekalin only has one seemingly solid argument that the statue of Judas didn’t exist: no Bolshevik or White source mentioned it in 1918. (15)

The problem with this is exactly what Chekalin is trying to skirt around and invalidate in his entire article: we have an eyewitness to it in 1918 aka Henning Kehler.

That is why Chekalin simply lines up one personal attack after another and makes one nonsense ‘argument’ after another because our only source is Kehler and if our only source is Kehler and if – as discussed - Trotsky not mentioning such a statue circa twelve years later in his memoirs is not an argument against Kehler’s testimony.

Then we are simply left with the fact that an eyewitness source – and one who contrary to Chekalin gets a lot of odd little details right such as Trotsky’s train and womanizing without seemingly knowing it was Trotsky (it is often forgotten Trotsky wasn’t nearly as important in 1918 as he later made himself out to be so Kehler not knowing him from say Sverdlov is hardly surprising) – starts that the Bolsheviks erected a red-coloured plaster statue to Judas in Sviyazhsk in the summer of 1918.

We don’t have any confirmatory evidence – as Chekalin rightly points out the alleged book by ‘A. Varaksin’ titled ‘Along the Roads of Russian Troubles’ published in Berlin in 1923 does not seem to exist and the first known reference to it turns up in 2000 - (16) but we also have no reason to disbelieve Kehler’s claim either because violently anti-religious public propaganda was common in the Bolshevik movement at the time (17) so it does fit in with Bolshevik thought and propaganda of the era.

Thus, we can see that we have every reason to believe that the Bolsheviks did indeed erect a statue to Judas in Sviyazhsk in the summer of 1918 and that the jew who presided over it was Leon Trotsky.

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References

(1) https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-darryl-cooper-080326

(2) https://commentathor.com/did-the-bolsheviks-install-a-monument-to-judas/

(3) https://www.l.u-tokyo.ac.jp/eng/teacher/index.html; also https://www.u-tokyo.ac.jp/focus/en/people/index.php?scrollTop=0&q=Chekalin&affiliation=&position=

(4) https://www.linkedin.com/in/yuri-chekalin-9996648

(5) https://www.facebook.com/yuri.chekalin/

(6) https://commentathor.com/did-the-bolsheviks-install-a-monument-to-judas/

(7) Idem.

(8) Henning Kehler, 1922, ‘The Red Garden’, 1st Edition, Alfred A. Knopf: New York, pp. 154-158

(9) https://commentathor.com/did-the-bolsheviks-install-a-monument-to-judas/

(10) https://commentathor.com/did-the-bolsheviks-install-a-monument-to-judas-part-2/

(11) Cf. Kehler, Op. Cit.

(12) https://commentathor.com/did-the-bolsheviks-install-a-monument-to-judas-part-2/

(13) Idem.

(14) Cf. Leon Trotksy, 1930, ‘My Life: The Rise and Fall of a Dictator’, 1st Edition, Thornton Butterworth: London, pp. 338-350; you can read the relevant chapter here: https://www.marxists.org/archive/trotsky/1930/mylife/ch33.htm

(15) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/leon-trotsky-and-the-origins-of-his

(16) https://commentathor.com/did-the-bolsheviks-install-a-monument-to-judas/

(17) https://commentathor.com/did-the-bolsheviks-install-a-monument-to-judas-part-2/

(18) On this see some of the reproductions of Bolshevik magazines of the period in Richard Whitney, 1924, ‘Reds in America’, 1st Edition, The Beckwith Press: New York (Note: the 1970 Western Islands edition published by the John Birch Society is heavily expurgated to remove any mention of jews).