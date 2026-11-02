Recently a British nationalist activist named ‘Active Patriot’ posted a fascinating bit of local folklore from the city of Manchester in the UK that I’d just like to address as it is both interesting and also illustrated how historical myths get started.

He wrote on Twitter/X how: (1)

Paul Gallagher writing for ‘The Manchester Evening News’ on 23rd December 2020 gave a bit more detail around the local folklore-cum-urban legend concerning this.

He wrote how”

‘The 1940 Christmas Blitz started a firestorm which engulfed many of the landmark buildings in Manchester - but were some key locations deliberately spared by Hitler? In 48 hours of bombing which ended on Christmas Eve, the Free Trade Hall, Royal Exchange and Manchester Cathedral were all damaged. However, some of the most famous buildings in the city escaped damage including the Town Hall, Central Library and the Midland Hotel. After the war, it was reported that an American intelligence agent had found documents in Germany which suggested Hitler ordered that some buildings be preserved for a future Nazi regime in England. Among Hitler’s plans were for a Nazi HQ in the Midland Hotel. So were there orders for the Luftwaffe to spare the building which opened in 1903 and is famously where Charles Rolls met Henry Royce? As well as the plans for a HQ there are further clues in official Nazi documents which show the places in Manchester which the Luftwaffe were deliberately targeting in their raids. There are several key locations marked around Manchester Docks and Trafford Park - and the targets do not include the Midland Hotel.’ (2)

He then continues after publishing some photos of Luftwaffe air reconnaissance bombing maps showing that the Germans were purely interested in bombing the factories and industrial areas of Manchester – not in bombing civilian housing or public landmarks – that:

‘The reconnaissance maps and photos do not include landmark buildings in the city centre such as the Midland Hotel and there is no further documentary evidence that the hotel was deliberately spared. But it does appear that the bombs which landed on homes and buildings in the city centre would have been those which missed their targets in Manchester’s key industrial areas. So it does appear that the Midland Hotel was not on the list of targets for the Blitz bombing raids, but it was still a stroke of fortune that the building escaped unscathed.’ (3)

In the interests of transparency these are the Luftwaffe’s aerial reconnaissance maps that Gallagher has helpfully reproduced. (4)

The top-down view:

A photograph from the side of the same target:

In essence then what Gallagher is pointing out (correctly) here is that contrary to the myth that the Germans were engaging in ‘indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas’ during the Blitz. The Luftwaffe was actually engaging in targeted bombing of industrial infrastructure in Britain and unfortunately because these munitions were indiscriminate, pathfinding/targeting were rudimentary and Luftwaffe planes – much as British and American bomber crews were to find later – often got confused/lost and dropped their payloads onto the wrong targets, open countryside and/or civilian areas.

Although unlike the later British and American bombing policies – which we know deliberately targeted civilian housing as part of a strategy to cripple the Third Reich’s war effort both in Germany and occupied areas such as France – the Luftwaffe didn’t deliberately target civilian areas.

The idea that Hitler had ‘ordered the Luftwaffe to spare the Midland Hotel’ likely grew up – as Gallagher points out – because the Midland Hotel wasn’t hit by bombing during the Blitz and the nearby Free Trade Hall, Royal Exchange and Anglican Cathedral were. It therefore started the idea – that probably originally started as a local joke – that Hitler wanted to ‘spare the Midland hotel’ because he ‘wanted to stay there’.

In truth though there is no evidence that Hitler had any plans to visit Britain – the idea that he visited Liverpool during the so-called ‘Missing Year’ in his life is a myth – (5) and if he did so then one would have expected him just to visit London and its environs (much as he did Paris in 1940) not randomly visit Manchester for no apparent reason.

Yet the Midland Hotel would likely have been commandeered by the Third Reich had it continued to survive the fighting intact. Specifically, it would have likely been commandeered by one of two German organizations (or both of them) which would have been either the Wehrmacht (as a local military headquarters) and/or the SS as the local Gestapo/SD office. Since the head of the future Einsatzgruppe/Einsatzkommando GB Franz Six had slated Manchester as being one of several Gestapo/SD unit locations in the UK if Operation Sealion had been launched and were a success.

So while the myth that Hitler ‘saved the Midland Hotel in Manchester from being bombed because he wanted to stay there’ is a myth; the fact that the Germans would have very likely commandeered the Midland Hotel in Manchester as local headquarters for either/both the Wehrmacht and the SS is not.

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References

(1) https://x.com/ActivePatriotUK/status/2107346582882439399

(2) https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/manchester-christmas-blitz-hitler-boms-10622931

(3) Idem.

(4) Idem.

(5) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/was-adolf-hitler-a-british-agent