A common anti-Zionist meme that does the round includes the claim that Golda Meir – the fourth Israeli Prime Minister and one of the most important – stated that:

‘Miscegenation is worse than the Holocaust.’ (1)

This is however not quite true since what Golda Meir actually said which has been quoted as:

‘When a Jewish boy or girl marries a non-Jew, they are joining the six million who were lost in the Holocaust.’ (2)

While this is plausible, I cannot find a direct quote anywhere since while it is claimed to come from an interview with Stewart Alsop in ‘Newsweek’ in 1971; I cannot find any similar comment in the files for ‘Newsweek’ for 1971, 1972 or 1973.

Although clearly Golda Meir said something like these words given they are cited without equivocation by both the leading anti-Zionist site ‘Mondoweiss’ (3) and leading Israeli right-wing newspaper the ‘Jerusalem Post’. (4)

The closest I can come to this statement is Golda Meir’s speech to the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) in July 1972 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of its creation which I cannot find the complete text of, but which dealt specifically with the issue of assimilation and attacked jews who ‘married out’ of the jewish community.

As the JTA article of 17th July 1972 explains:

‘Premier Golda Meir has warned American Jewry of what she called the “dangers of assimilation and intermarriage.” The Premier told the opening session of the Zionist Organization of America’s 75th jubilee convention that she viewed the issues as seriously as she did the existence and security of Israel itself. She challenged the ZOA and other American Zionists: “Are you certain that your children and grandchildren will remain Jews?” Mrs. Meir said, “I dread the verdict of history on this generation if, given the opportunity which the State of Israel’s existence provides to strengthen the Jewish people, we fail. There could be no greater tragedy than this. . .The big question is: Can Jewishness flourish in free societies? We now see that not only through hatred and oppression can the number of Jews be diminished, but also through love and freedom.” The solution, Mrs. Meir said, was an intensive Jewish life in the diaspora, with Israel, Hebrew education and aspiration to aliya as its central features. “Must Israelis and American Jews understand each other only in translation?” she asked.’ (5)

The point being that even if we don’t know for sure that Meir said the exact words, she is claimed to have uttered: she clearly believed in what those words say.

But who said that ‘Miscegenation is worse than the Holocaust’ then?

Well, the former Chief Rabbi of the IDF – and when he uttered these words Israeli Education Minister - Rafi Peretz said pretty much this in July 2019:

‘We [have] lost six million Jews in this way [due to assimilation] since the Holocaust.’ (6)

Nor are Peretz’s views unusual as Uri Ariel – then Minister of Agriculture - claimed in 2018 that jews ‘marrying out’ was a ‘second Holocaust’, which was in turn warmly endorsed by Rabbi Nachman Kahana who wrote in an article for ‘Arutz Sheva’ (Israeli Channel 7) that:

‘To return to the matter of intermarriage in the U.S. The tragedy of intermarriage is not a separate phenomenon that can or cannot be compared to the Shoah of Hitler, Himmler, Goering, Eichmann and Goebbels; rather it is a continuation of the Nazi Shoah. The Nazi leadership continues to exterminate the Jewish nation even from the grave through assimilation. The Shoah so weakened the connection of many Jews to Judaism with the question “where was God and how could He have permitted this to happen if we are indeed His chosen people?” And in the absence of answers began the escape from the “stain” of being born a Jew. Minister Ariel is correct in seeing the state of Jewry in the US as a continuation of the Shoah. The awful truth that has to be articulated is that the Nazi leaders have intentional or unintentional allies in the form of Jewish leaders who do not cry out against intermarriage and passively condone the misguided actions of millions of Jews who cut themselves off from our 3500 years of traditional Judaism.’ (7)

Kahana concluded that:

‘There is a REAL Shoah occurring right now, even if we cannot see the smoke rising from the chimneys.’ (8)

This is ironically called the ‘Silent Holocaust’ and while Golda Meir may not have said the exact words ‘Miscegenation is worse than the Holocaust’ that is clearly what she believed – and many other jews and Israelis still believe – to be true.

References

(1) https://x.com/occultni/status/2005779377385005552

(2) https://x.com/Classicist9999/status/2005921930092871924

(3) https://mondoweiss.net/2019/07/intermarriage-holocaust-conversion/

(4) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/peretz-says-intermarriage-among-us-jews-is-second-holocaust-595139

(5) https://www.jta.org/archive/meir-warns-american-jews-of-dangers-of-assimilation

(6) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/rafi-peretz-slammed-for-comparing-intermarriage-to-second-holocaust-595240

(7) https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/350666

(8) Idem.