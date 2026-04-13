Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
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I couldn't find anything on "beth hei" as such. Is that how Wiesenthal spells it? There are lots of variants, e.g. bet/beth chaim is the name of several synagogues. The two word phrase is translated as House of Life. I don't know enough about Hebrew to pursue this semantic puzzle further.

The idea of a possible cipher employed to hide a secret message seems contradicted by the otherwise unremarked on and readable contents of the letters themselves.

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