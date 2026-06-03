Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
saoirse's avatar
saoirse
2d

If they had a fault, the National Socialist Germans were too naive in the face of the Jewish monstrosity.

To think of what this world would have been like if "annihilation" - the actual definition - would have been implemented.

Reply
Share
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
8d

You gotta love the fizzraeli nutjobs and their supporters. Everything Hitler said about Jews was wrong, except the bit, where he said they were a race. So, remarkably, Hitler was wrong about everything but that? No, Hitler was wrong about that but the psychopath tossers still quote him on it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture