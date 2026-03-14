Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Gabriel's avatar
Sean Gabriel
1d

Such a caricature myth that I never expected anything else.

Reply
Share
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
1d

Can't imagine the Rothschilds doing anyone any favours... 🤔

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture