One of the more recent claims – it appears to come from a conversation between the Mossad operative and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and another party although subsequently Epstein is told it is nonsense – that is used to try and assert that Adolf Hitler was ‘controlled by the Rothschilds’ is the assertion that ‘Hitler lived in a Rothschild-funded homeless shelter in Vienna’ during his time in the city.

This is then used to insinuate or simply blithely claim that ‘Hitler had been groomed – and was controlled - by the Rothschilds’ as a way to attack Hitler and National Socialism as somehow being ‘controlled by jews’ when in truth these same types cannot cogently - beyond claiming it was ‘good propaganda’ – explain why Hitler famously subsequently had the Viennese Rothschilds scrubbing floors, (1) confiscated all their property (in Germany [the Frankfurt House], Austria [the Vienna House] and France [the Paris House]) and ransomed Louis de Rothschild (of Vienna) back to the remaining British and French Rothschilds in London for the ‘biggest ransom payment in history’ of $21 million (just over $491 million today). (2)

How you go from Hitler being just another homeless down-and-out in Vienna in a given major homeless shelter to ‘he was selected and groomed by the Rothschilds’ I don’t know especially given that Hitler then spent four years on the front lines of the First World War and was wounded/nearly killed on multiple occasions. This would then mean that the Rothschilds were not very good at protecting their future investment given how he was frequently nearly killed and was constantly in harms way rather than hiding behind the lines like most jews did during the First World War (3) (even Winston Churchill saw front-line combat in the First World War – albeit against the advice of his fellow officers and superiors - although an awful lot less than Hitler).

The point is simple enough in that linking Hitler - being one of many in a homeless shelter in Vienna in pre-First World War Vienna – to the alleged owners of the homeless shelter without any evidence other than his presence in said facility is simply ludicrous and an example of the worst kind of confirmation bias. More on that in a bit, but now let’s answer the question: did Adolf Hitler Live in a Rothschild-Funded Homeless Shelter in Vienna?

The answer is a categorial no.

The claim comes from Hitler’s long-term stay at Meldemannstrasse Dormitory in Vienna from 9th February 1910 to 24th May 1913 when he left Vienna to travel to Munich.

As Brigitte Hamann explains:

‘The six-story men’s hostel in Vienna-Brigittenau, 27 Meldemannstrasse, was among the most modern in Europe. Opened in 1905, it was funded by the private Emperor Franz Josef I Anniversary Foundation for Public Housing and Charitable Institutions, which was financed through donations, receiving significant contributions from Jewish families, particularly from Baron Nathaniel Rothschild and the Gutmann Family. The hostel was administrated by the City of Vienna.’ (4)

Now it is obvious how someone has (deliberately) mispresented this information because what Hamann is actually saying is that the Meldemannstrasse Dormitory was created by the ‘Emperor Franz Josef I Anniversary Foundation for Public Housing and Charitable Institutions’ – aka by the Austro-Hungarian Imperial Family – and this foundation was largely funded by public subscriptions of which a large amount was taken up by the Gutmann (jewish coal barons) and Rothschild families.

The ‘Emperor Franz Josef I Anniversary Foundation for Public Housing and Charitable Institutions’ was also involved in multiple other projects – such as the Innsbruck Asylum for the Elderly that was opened in 1908 – (5) so it is impossible to claim that the Meldemannstrasse Dormitory was ‘funded by the Rothschilds’ since that money was simply donated into a general charitable fund by the Rothschilds who then had no control on how it was actually spent by the Imperial Family and their agents.

Further Hamann explicitly notes that the Meldemannstrasse Dormitory was run by the city of Vienna not by anyone else, which means that it was run until his death by Hitler’s early idol and fellow anti-Semite Karl Lueger – the Mayor of Vienna till his death in March 1910 – that put another way means that the Rothschild family absolutely played no role in running the facility whatsoever and thus puts paid to idea that Hitler was staying at a ‘Rothschild-funded homeless shelter’.

However, let’s come back briefly to what I said about the claim being a particularly bad example of confirmation bias in that Hitler was in Vienna from 1907 to 1913 but was only in the Meldemannstrasse Dormitory – where he had to pay 2.5 Crowns weekly as rent so it isn't like he was living there for free – but rather Hitler lived at Stumpergasse 31 until 8th November 1908 and then hurriedly moved to cheaper rooms at Felberstrasse 22 where he lived from 18th November 1908 to 20th August 1909. Hitler’s life continued on a downward trajectory as he was forced to move to even cheaper rooms at Sechshauserstrasse 58 on 20th August 1909 until 16th September 1909 when Hitler was forced by his dire financial situation to live on the streets.

We know about what happened next from Hitler’s friend of the time Reinhold Hanisch – writing in the mid-to-late 1930s – in that Hitler and Hanisch went to the Meidlingen homeless shelter at Kastanienallee 2 and because this was – along with most homeless shelters of the time – set up for short-term temporary lodging only and wasn’t a homeless shelter that accommodated indigents for more than a few days at time - (6) unlike the Meldemannstrasse Dormitory - it meant they had to find other homeless shelters to stay in periodically. So, Hitler and Hanisch spent 16th September 1909 to 9th February 1910 – a total of 146 days - bouncing between three short-term homeless shelters: Meidlingen, Edberg and Favoriten. (7)

Now of these Meidlingen and Favoriten were non-jewish foundations, but Edberg was actually a private jewish foundation run by the Königswarter family – referring I believe in this instance to the jew Baron Jules Königswarter – that took in any and all homeless as normal and wasn’t specific to jews whatsoever (to cut another potential silly claim off at the pass) (8) and – as we have just noted – Hitler and Hanisch weren’t there for more than a few days at a time over the course of the 146 days that Hitler was living on the streets between 16th September 1909 and 9th February 1910 before he moved into the Meldemannstrasse Dormitory where he lived till he left Vienna for Munich in 1913.

Thus, we can see that not only was Hitler never in a ‘Rothschild-funded homeless shelter’ but that the claims that he was is a deliberately manipulated claim that relies on the credulity of the listener/reader not to know anything about Hitler’s ‘Vienna years’ so it sounds credible when it is in fact absolute nonsense.

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References

(1) ‘Rothschild Properties’, Hokitika Guardian, 15th May 1939, p. 5

(2) https://www.jta.org/archive/baron-louis-de-rothschild-dead-paid-21000000-ransom-to-nazis

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-military-service-britain

(4) Brigitte Hamann, 2010, ‘Hitler’s Vienna: A Portrait of the Tyrant as a Young Man’, 2nd Edition, Tauris Parke: London, p. 158

(5) https://www.discover-innsbruck.at/en/kaiser-franz-josephs-jubilaeums-greisenasyl/

(6) Hamann, Op. Cit., p. 138

(7) Ibid., p. 155

(8) Idem.; also https://marcuse.faculty.history.ucsb.edu/projects/hitler/sources/30s/394newrep/394nrHitlersBuddy.htm