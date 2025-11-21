Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sensitive Young Fascist's avatar
Sensitive Young Fascist
15h

Do you think it’s really Hitler’s blood/DNA that they examined?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karl and others
mothman777's avatar
mothman777
13h

Thankyou for investigating this rather unpalatable and difficult subject so deeply and so well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karl
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture