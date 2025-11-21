When I was thinking how to structure my response to recent claims that Adolf Hitler had an obscure genetic condition called Kallmann’s syndrome by Britain’s Channel 4, (1) which is based on the genetic analysis of an alleged sample of Hitler’s blood from a piece of fabric from the sofa in the Fuhrerbunker in Berlin. I came to the conclusion that the Kallmann Syndrome claim and the so-called ‘analysis’ that it is based on are really two different albeit related propositions that have to be addressed separately to avoid confusing the reader.

In the interest of clarity let’s take the Kallmann Syndrome claim first and examine the ‘analysis’ that the claim is based on in the second article in this series.

So, what is Kallmann Syndrome and what are its symptoms?

The ‘National Library of Medicine’ explains Kallmann Syndrome in detail as follows:

‘Kallmann syndrome is a rare congenital form of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism that manifests with partial or complete anosmia. A deficiency in gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) results in decreased levels of sex steroids, including follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH), leading to a lack of sexual development and maturity along with the absence of secondary sexual characteristics. Typically, the diagnosis occurs when a child fails to begin puberty, but it can be identified earlier when associated congenital defects raise suspicion or where there is a family history of delayed puberty that suggests a heritable disorder. The connection between hypogonadism and loss of smell was first noted by Spanish pathologist Aurelian Maestre de San Juan in 1856. However, the condition was named after Franz Josef Kallmann, a German-American geneticist, who first described it as a heritable genetic disorder in 1944 based on findings in 3 family clusters. Similar to other hypogonadotropic hypogonadal conditions, Kallmann syndrome is characterized by abnormal or delayed reproductive and sexual characteristics primarily due to a lack of sexual maturation during the typical years of puberty. These signs can include small testicular volume indicative of a lack of testicular development and primary amenorrhea, a failure to start menstruation in women. Poorly defined secondary sexual characteristics can include a lack of pubic hair and underdeveloped mammary glands. Some individuals may also present at birth with micropenis or cryptorchidism (undescended testicles). These traits result from insufficient production of LH and FSH, leading to low levels of testosterone in males and decreased levels of estrogen and progesterone in women. In addition, there are other associated characteristics linked to embryological defects. Kallmann syndrome is defined by its additional presentation of anosmia or hyposmia. Approximately 60% of patients with isolated congenital GnRH deficiency present with an impaired sense of smell, which is characteristic of Kallmann syndrome. Additional characteristics may include cleft lip and palate, unilateral renal agenesis, cryptorchidism, and micropenis. Cerebral impairments, such as central hearing impairment, mirror movements of the hands (synkinesis), and cerebral ataxia, may also be present. Color blindness and ocular window defects have also been observed.’ (2)

Further as ‘Medline Plus’ explains that the common symptoms are that:

‘At puberty, most affected individuals do not develop secondary sex characteristics, such as the growth of facial hair and deepening of the voice in males, the start of monthly periods (menstruation) and breast development in females, and a growth spurt in both sexes. Without treatment, most affected men and women are unable to have biological children (infertile).’ (3)

Indeed, one of the most common symptoms of Kallmann Syndrome is very simply having little to no facial hair. (4)

So, let’s list the common symptoms of Kallmann’s Syndrome for clarity:

1) An Impaired Sense of Smell

2) Impaired Hearing

3) Colour-blindness

4) Synkinesis (the unintentional movement of one side of the face/hands produced during intentional movement of another)

5) Cerebral Ataxia (problems with movement/body coordination and/or speech/vision defects)

6) A Cleft Lip/Palate

7) Unilateral Renal Agenesis (being born with only one kidney)

8) Cryptorchidism

9) A Micropenis

10) Lack of Facial and/or Pubic Hair

11) A High Child-like Voice in Men

We have thus identified 11 symptoms of Kallmann’s Syndrome that we have to examine, but we can very quickly see that despite all the histrionic screeching and attempts to lampoon Hitler by jews and their paid lackeys on social media; that even the most inveterate and unhinged Hitler-hater will be forced to admit that there is no evidence whatsoever that Hitler had symptoms 1-7 at all and these include some of the most common symptoms of Kallmann’s Syndrome (especially an impaired sense of smell).

This knocks out over half of the symptoms of Kallmann’s Syndrome at a stroke and shows how weak the ‘argument’ that Hitler had it really is.

Now when we move on to symptom 8 cryptorchidism (aka an undescended testicle) this is the only symptom we actually have positive evidence for. This is evident from the media articles on this as well as Channel 4’s documentary since they cite the medical report authored by Josef Steiner Brin when Hitler was being inducted into Landsberg prison in 1923/1924 following the famous trial that resulted from the failed Beer Hall Putsch. (5) The problem that they don’t state – because it throws their claims about Hitler into massive doubt - is that this testimony stands alone among the four doctors who we know examined Hitler minutely and indeed Brin is the doctor who examined Hitler the least being the Landsberg prison doctor in 1923/1924.

That isn’t to say that Brin is lying – since Brin has absolutely no reason to lie – but rather that he may have been mistaken as it is unlikely that Brin would be right about so obvious a physical symptom and Hitler’s other doctors – who had known him both far longer and also had no reason to lie – would have missed it.

Brin claimed that Hitler had ‘right-side cryptorchidis’ but was otherwise ‘healthy and strong’ (6) which also poses a problem for the much-touted symptom 9 of Kallmann’s Syndrome – the micropenis – (7) in that Brin quite specifically didn’t say Hitler’s penis size was in any way abnormal and thus we must conclude his penis size was quite normal.

Now if we remind ourselves that the alleged Soviet autopsy of Adolf Hitler in Berlin in 1945 by a jewish Red Army doctor named Faust Shkaravsky is almost certainly fraudulent and created for post-war anti-Nazi propaganda purposes by Soviet authorities as well as the fact that the Shkaravsky ‘autopsy’ directly contradicts Brin (as well as Hitler’s other doctors like Bloch, Giesing and Morrell) and claims that Hitler had a completely missing left testicle; remember that Brin only asserts that Hitler had a retracted right testicle and the left one was present and completely normal. (8)

We can toss Shkaravsky’s claims to one side as propagandistic nonsense and focus on the issue at hand, which I have already explained at length in a previous article – people wonder why I look into these obscure issues and it is for precisely the reason that I then have a complete and authoritative answer for the next series of jewish tricks such as this claim – where I wrote:

‘What is cryptorchidism? It means an undescended or not fully descended testicle not that Hitler was missing a testicle. This directly contradicts Shkaravsky’s ‘evidence’ that Hitler was missing his left testicle because Brin asserts that it was the right – not the left – testicle which was positioned abnormally but which was present compared to Shkaravsky’s claim it was completely missing. Should we believe Brin then? Yes, I’d say so because Brin had no reason to lie when he medically examined Hitler in 1924 but despite how ‘The Guardian’ jumps to the conclusion that ‘Hitler had one testicle’ this isn’t what Brin is actually saying which is what Fleischmann is trying to cover by claiming Hitler’s right testicle was ‘probably stunted’. In addition, cryptorchidism often affects the right not the left testicle which also adds further weight to Brin’s testimony. The thing is you see that cryptorchidism both comes in multiple forms – from the completely undescended testicle to the nearly-normal positioned testicle – and assuming as Fleischmann does that this means the worst-case scenario of the testicle being still within the pelvic bone is just silly. This is particularly absurd on Fleischmann’s so because cryptorchidism can actually change over time and the testicles can ascend and descend at certain times in life depending on the individual and the situation. This fact was picked by Rosenbaum when he commented on how absurd the ‘Hitler had one ball’ theory stating: Cryptorchidism ‘is the condition in which both testicles are present, but one intermittently retracts up into the inguinal canal from the scrotum.’ [Bolding was Italics in original] Rosenbaum’s point is obvious in that Hitler may well have had cryptorchidism, but it didn’t mean ‘Hitler had one ball’ but rather that at times his right testicle may have retracted some way into his body or just high up into the scrotum which is all Brin was probably referred to. But how do we know that this is likely the truth? Well, that’s easy in that ‘Hitler had one ball’ proponents struggle with (and often neglect to mention) the other medical testimony in that we know that Hitler’s doctor Erwin Giesing and Hitler’s personal physician Theodor Morell both specifically denied that Hitler only had one testicle and testified that he was anatomically normal (i.e., he had two testicles, and both were where they were expected and supposed to be). Now even if were to dismiss the post-war testimony of both of two of Hitler’s physicians which contradicts Brin; there is an even worse evidential body blow to the ‘Hitler had one ball’ theorists in the form of Hitler’s jewish childhood doctor Eduard Bloch who specifically and repeated denied there was anything abnormal or missing in regard to Hitler’s sexual anatomy from his being questioned by Walter Langer and the jewish psychoanalyst Gertrud Kurth – who had fled Austria in 1938 and had a vehement hatred of Hitler - in 1942-1943 till his death in June 1945 in New York. We can thus see that we have medical testimony from both before and after 1923/1924 from three medical professionals who knew Hitler intimately for a long period of time versus Brin’s testimony from knowing Hitler for a very short time in his capacity as Landsberg’s prison doctor in 1924. On the balance of probabilities Bloch, Giesing and Morell are more likely to be right than Brin but yet Brin’s testimony has the ring of truth about it, and he had absolutely no reason to lie as far as I can see. Therefore, we are left in a pickle where we have three doctors against one, but the one has no reason to lie but nor do Bloch, Giesing and Morell. Assuming that Brin was not simply mistaken – which is perfectly possible, but we cannot reasonably assume that – then Rosenbaum’s point that Hitler could well have suffered from cryptorchidism but that this likely both mild and infrequent would neatly solve the issue of the discrepancy between the medical testimony without assuming that Brin or Bloch, Giesing and Morell are lying or mistaken. This both makes sense and also completely disposes of the ‘Hitler had one ball’ myth as all four medical testimonies explicit state that he had two testicles just the debate was to whether the right testicle was somewhat retracted or not.’ (9)

Now we can see that Hitler may well have had some form of cryptorchidism, but the problem is that what Channel 4 and the Hitler-haters don’t seem to understand is that Brin cannot be referencing actual cryptorchidism (i.e., a completely retracted testicle) per se but rather – because Bloch, Giesing and Morrell directly contradict him – more likely Hitler had a mild/very mild case of cryptorchidism where-in the testicle is descended but is just noticeably higher on one side or Brin was just referencing the fact that Hitler had – to be frank – somewhat lopsided testicles – not an uncommon problem among men – (10) and this has been conflated into something that Brin never meant by later desperate anti-Hitler propagandists.

We can thus see that while Hitler may have had mild/very mild cryptorchidism (Symptom 8); there is also a very strong probability based on the evidence we have that he didn’t and claiming that he did requires us to believe a doctor who – as far as we know – only saw and examined Hitler once (Brin) and to actively disbelieve doctors who had seen and examined Hitler dozens if not hundreds of times (Bloch, Giesing and Morrell).

This renders any conclusions made on the basis of Hitler’s alleged cryptorchidism completely unsafe and likely incorrect and quite frankly Channel 4 and its ‘experts’ should have known far better (and probably did and do).

Moving onto symptom 9 of Kallmann’s Syndrome – the micropenis – we should remind ourselves that none of Hitler’s four doctors whose testimony we have – Bloch, Brin, Giesing and Morrell – mention the fact that Hitler had a micropenis and all suggest by their silence surrounding Hitler’s penis size that Hitler’s penis was anatomically correct and within the normal size range.

Further we actually have the testimony of one Hitler’s girlfriends from the Kampfzeit period in the form of Mimi Reiter – who was Hitler’s girlfriend from 1926 to 1931 - who states that she had regular sexual relations with Hitler and that sexual intercourse with him was entirely normal and she also makes no mention whatsoever of Hitler having a micropenis (given that her testimony is post-war; Hitler having a micropenis would have almost certainly been brought up by her had it been true). (11)

Thus, we can see despite its popularity as a way to insult and attack Hitler in the wake of the claims by Channel 4 and its ‘experts’; (12) the idea that Hitler had a micropenis is completely contradicted by the testimony and documentation provided by Hitler’s doctors and former sexual partners.

Symptom 10 of Kallmann’s Syndrome - Lack of Facial and/or Pubic Hair – is another one that should have rung alarm bells concerning the claims that Hitler had Kallmann’s Syndrome given that this is symptom is considered one of the principal ways that medical professionals can identify Kallmann’s Syndrome as Sonne, Leslie and Lopez-Ojdea explain:

‘Although no definitive biomarker is available, a family history of delayed puberty may be present, and case reports have identified genetic differences in patients. Decreased levels of sex steroids result from the deficit in gonadotropin-releasing hormone and lead to the prominent signs and symptoms of a lack of sexual maturity and the absence of secondary sexual characteristics.’ (13)

The key bit is the reference to ‘secondary sexual characteristics’ which the ‘National Organization for Rare Disorders’ enlarges upon as follows:

‘Affected men complain of absence of secondary sexual characteristics (facial hair growth, body hair growth, decreased pubic hair growth and genital enlargement) and a delayed growth spurt in comparison to their peers.’ (14)

Now we don’t know about Hitler’s pubic hair situation – although we may infer from the lack of comment concerning it by either his doctors or his girlfriends like Mimi Reiter that Hitler had a normal amount of public hair – but regarding Hitler’s facial hair there is absolutely no doubt as Hitler sported a moustache in his late teenage years and early 20s while he was famously a ‘down and out’ in Vienna.

We can see this in the earliest known sketch of Hitler from this time:

By the First World War Hitler also famously sported a luxuriant and large moustache:

And then of course Hitler became famous for his short moustache from the 1920s onwards.

The point being that Hitler clearly didn’t have a problem growing facial hair and given that the lack of facial hair growth – which is a key symptom of Kallmann’s Syndrome as well as often how it is diagnosed – it directly contradicts the claim by Channel 4 and their ‘experts’ that Hitler had Kallmann’s Syndrome.

The last symptom of Kallmann’s Syndrome (Symptom Number 11 in my list) - a High Child-like Voice in Men – is also easily debunked as nonsense in the case of Hitler since we have only one known recording of Hitler’s normal non-public speaking voice, which is the Hitler and Mannerheim recording by Finnish Intelligence of Hitler speaking to Finnish Field Marshall Carl Mannerheim on 4th June 1942. (15)

In this recording we can hear Hitler’s normal voice, and it is completely unlike that described as symptomatic of Kallmann’s Syndrome and shows Hitler had a deep and sonorous voice in line with his – by all accounts – phenomenal public speaking abilities.

We also know this is the case because Hitler had hundreds if not thousands of private and/or public conversations with many different people – friends as well as enemies - none of whom mentioned Hitler having a squeaky, high-pitched and/or ‘child-like’ voice; indeed, they usual mention quite the opposite being true.

Thus, we can see from the foregoing detailed discussion that claim that Adolf Hitler had Kallmann’s Syndrome is almost completely nonsensical and is thoroughly debunked just by knowing the basic facts about Hitler’s biography. Therefore, we cannot but conclude the claim that he did is purely propagandistic and made with the intention of personally attacking Hitler at a time when the rhetorical statement that ‘Hitler was Right’ has become common in political discussion.

