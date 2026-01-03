Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mothman777's avatar
mothman777
2h

Malignant tunnel-dwelling troglodyte dwarf Jews murder kidnapped Gentile children in tunnels by slow torture to produce adrenochrome and then drink their blood. Hence the tunnels.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Augur Mayson's avatar
Augur Mayson
6hEdited

Early in 2024 Jews had an anti-police riot inside a Chabad-Lubavitch synagogue in Jew York City after the city uncovered a secret tunnel under it with a stained mattress and at least one high chair.

It was very well publicized. Somewhat ironically too as the Juden had been trying to use claims Hamas had made tunnels under a Gaza hospital as justification for the IDF attacking the hospital. It turns out that there were tunnels under that one hospital, but not all the others the IDF bombed, AND the reason the IDF knew there were tunnels under that one hospital, tunnels Hamas evidently didn't know about, was because the IDF dug them last time the IDF occupied Gaza, lol. The chutzpah. They're quite wily.

Meanwhile an actual Orthodox Hebe was filmed spilling out of this NYC synagogue secret tunnel like a rat leaving a sewer in a flood.

Multiple claims were floated about why the tunnel was there. I figured jews are a secretive people so having a secret tunnel adjacent to a jew space is quite kosher. Never know when a Mossad agent needing shelter may show up, when a jew fleeing the law to Isntreal may need a place to stay until he can be smuggled to the consulate, etc.

The seemingly bloody mattress with a high chair in view certainly wasn't a good look for them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture