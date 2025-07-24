Karl’s Substack

Martin McAvoy
5h

Notwithstanding who said what, in a private conversation, not published until years later, this is another fascinating article. Had the painter kept to the 1500-year-old Catholic policy of Sicut Judaeis Non, the JQ might have been properly resolved. Germany (and Europe) would not have been ruined.

Right up until the 1960s, Catholics made references to the "perfidious Jews" every year at Mass on Good Friday. The events of two decades previously did not trouble the parishioners. Overall, the Catholic Church is still pretty based on the subject.

There has never been an attempt to rewrite the Catholic version of the New Testament, which has some very harsh passages about the tribe. As I often say to people on Twitter/X, if Saint Paul is not an "antisemite" for denouncing the tribe as "enemies of the entire human race", then neither am I, if I repeat his words.

Name The Nose Always
7h

You will have a field day with the nonsense that Mexican Truth (HT) is pushing lately. Nice work, Karl.

