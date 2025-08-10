In my recent article where I exposed the ‘former Luciferian jew’ Henry Makow’s claims that ‘Adolf Hitler was an Illuminati Agent’ to be complete and utter twaddle that derives from either maliciousness or (almost comic) historical ignorance (or both) (1) I left out the sub-text to that article which is titled ‘Who was Hitler?’

Makow begins by appealing to mystery when he writes:

‘The biggest improbability of all is that an Austrian tramp, street cleaner and gay prostitute could become the Chancellor of Germany. Hitler joins a long list of obscure blackmail-able figures who have been catapulted to world prominence with the aid of an unseen hand.’ (2)

This is complete and utter nonsense since the ‘improbability’ argument can be made against practically anyone from Julius Caesar – from a dirt poor although practician Roman family living in the slums of Rome – to Sandro Botticelli – born to a tanner and his wife in Florence – as it basically tries to read history backwards to make its case that ‘because of what happened later’ it was ‘preordained’/‘organized’ by ‘the Illuminati’.

In truth Makow’s point here is simply atrocious as it is simply an appeal to mystery – ‘why was Hitler selected’ – rather than the more obvious (and a lot simpler) conclusion that Hitler – like Caesar and Botticelli – rose to prominence because of his own ability, hard work and a bit of luck not because the ‘Hidden Hand’ was promoting them as its ‘sinister agents’.

Makow continues by claiming that:

‘(Salomon Rothschild 1844-1911 not Lionel would be Hitler's grandfather) Hallett writes that Hitler's grandfather was Nathan Meyer Rothschild. Maria Schickelgruber, Hitler's grandmother, was a maid in the Rothschild's Vienna mansion when his father, Alois was conceived "in fear" in a satanic ritual rape. The Rothschilds could only marry within their extended family so they had illegitimate children who functioned as anonymous agents.’ (3)

Makow is guilty here of uncritically repeating complete and utter rubbish – as is Greg Hallett who I presume he is citing accurately – given that the actual story is that Hitler’s paternal grandmother (Maria Anne Schicklgruber) was impregnated while in service (i.e., employed as a live-in maid) to a jewish man of Rothschild descent surnamed Frankenberger in Graz. (4)

The source for this story is Hitler long-time friend and lawyer Hans Frank – (5) who was also head of the General Government of German-occupied Poland during the Second World War – in his hastily-written ‘Memoirs’ while he was awaiting execution.

In his ‘Memoirs’ Frank firstly claims that Hitler had no jewish ancestors, (6) but then changes his mind later reciting the Frankenberger story. (7) Further Frank claims - and we are not usually told this by proponents of the Frankenberger hypothesis - that Hitler told him that he knew about this story and that his grandfather and grandmother were actually conning the jew involved out of money. (8) Frank however - as Kershaw informs us - was in a psychologically troubled state when he wrote these lines (as he was facing execution) and his ‘Memoirs’ are filled with made-up information and inaccuracies. (9)

That Frank was simply inventing the Frankenberger claim can be shown easily enough by pointing out there is no confirmatory evidence for it and some significant problems with it.

In the first instance of course there is the fact that Frank contradicts himself on the subject of Hitler's alleged jewish ancestry, in the second because Patrick Hitler in his 1938-1939 'revelations' about alleged jewish ancestry did not locate that ancestry in Graz let alone the supposed fact that the ancestry was specifically of Rothschild origin, (10) in the third there is no evidence that Maria ever went to Graz, (11) and fourthly there is no record in the Graz archives of any family named Frankenberger being resident there in the 1830s when Alois was born. (12)

The possibility of it being a mistaken spelling has also been investigated as Kershaw relates; there is only one family (the Frankreiters) and one individual (Leopold Frankreiter) in that family that Maria could have had a relationship with. However, there are two qualifiers on that Leopold Frankreiter was an ordinary butcher (as opposed to the wealthy jewish financier depicted by the Frankenberger legend), employed no maid we know of and the Frankreiter family wasn't of jewish origin. (13)

The coup de grace to the whole charade of the 'jewish Hitler' claims is delivered when we understand the Gestapo themselves undertook a series of different secret investigations into Hitler's ancestry and found nothing to contradict the official NSDAP position (that Hitler's paternal grandfather was Johann Georg Hiedler) on the matter. (14)

Clearly Frank isn't the best source of information in relation to Hitler's origins then, is he?

The reason the story has gained so much currency is in part that one of the major sources for biographical information about Hitler - a jewish anti-Nazi journalist named Konrad Heiden - mentioned the claims in his 1944 biography of Hitler 'Der Fuhrer' but didn't supply any actual information to back them up. (15)

We can thus that Makow is simply making up nonsense because he is picking up a more modern variant of Frank’s story which has been altered – I do not know by whom as this particular claim has been around since the 2000s when I first encountered it – to change ‘Frankenberger of Graz who is of Rothschild ancestry’ to ‘the Rothschild house in Vienna’ – which we have no evidence Maria ever went to either – and then ‘Frankberger’ is changed to ‘Salomon Rothschild’ by either Hallett or Makow on no evidence whatsoever to make the ‘Rothschild’ link back in to actual history.

The truth is that there is absolutely no evidence that Hallett or Makow’s theory here is correct and - as we have seen - a huge amount that goes against it such as the fact that their version is unattested by an actual source and the source – Frank – both contradicts himself and there is no such person or family in the archives of the city of Graz!

Makow continues by claiming that:

‘His grandmother received child support from a Jewish businessman who was probably an intermediary for his grandfather.’ (16)

There is no evidence I am aware of for this whatsoever so I assuming that Makow or Hallett must have made this up as they don’t cite a source for this claim either.

Makow continues further by claiming that:

‘Bridget Hitler quotes Hitler's sister Paula: "Since [Adolf] started the race laws we have no grandfather, Adolf and I. Certainly anyone who wished could make a good deal out of that." (Memoirs, p. 175)’ (17)

The problem here – as I have explained in detail elsewhere – (18) is that Bridget Hitler’s so-called ‘Memoirs’ do not correspond with many known facts of Hitler’s life, were likely written for profit given Bridget and Patrick Hitler were touring the United States at the behest of William Randolph Hearst around the time they were probably written engaging in anti-Nazi/anti-Hitler propaganda for personal profit (19) and they were only published by Patrick Hitler in 1973 via Michael Unger in the ‘Liverpool Daily Post’ three-four years after Bridget Hitler died in 1969 and then in book form as ‘The Memoirs of Bridget Hitler’ in 1979 and were likely heavily edited by Patrick Hitler to make them more sensational and sell better. (20)

Thus, we simply cannot take ‘The Memoirs of Bridget Hitler’ as a valid source of anything beyond Bridget and Patrick Hitler’s desperation for money at the time they both written and then posthumously published since they contradict well-documented facts and make a series out outlandish claims and are generally completely unverifiable!

Makow continues by mixing fact with fiction – a typical jewish tactic to make their claim seem more factual than it actually is – when he writes:

‘Rothschild's son, Alois Hitler's third marriage was to his niece, Klara, who became Hitler's mother. His father was abusive and his mother over- compensated. Hitler became destitute at age 18 when his mother died, and he lived in a Vienna men's hostel that was a homosexual haunt.’ (21)

Apart from the nonsense that Hitler was a ‘Rothschild’ this isn’t too bad except when to come to the claim that Hitler ‘lived in a Vienna men's hostel that was a homosexual haunt.’

This claim comes from Ernst ‘Putzi’ Hanfstaengl and is late claim (at least 1940 if not later) that where Hitler lived in Vienna was a ‘notorious haunt of homosexuals’ – and as Makow uses it here is often used to buttress the ‘Hitler was a homosexual’ argument – (22) could actually be read here as evidence for the opposite given that this that’d neatly explain how and why Hitler knew of the practice without Hitler being an active or passive homosexual himself as Kershaw has also implied in his discussion of the famous passage concerning Hitler’s reaction to a homosexual in Vienna from Kubizek. (23)

After all, one doesn’t have to be a homosexual to understand homosexual practices.

Jones however is honest enough to point out that there is very little real evidence of Hitler’s homosexuality and much often not mentioned evidence against it writing that:

‘Evidence of Hitler’s homosexuality is far from conclusive. Reports such as those of a German doctor, himself a homosexual, who X-rayed Hitler before the war, tend to discount the homosexual theories: “As a homosexual I was fascinated by Hitler’s eyes, speech and gait, but I could tell at once he was not one of us.”’ (24)

We can thus see that the case for Hitler’s homosexuality is very weak and based on myopic interpretations of little pieces of evidence – such as Hanfstaengl who was so obviously fraudulent concerning his claims about Hitler that he was discarded as completely unreliable and dishonest firstly by British intelligence in 1940 and then later the American Office of Strategic Services in 1944 and also didn’t know Hitler till over a decade after the Vienna years he is spreading gossip about – (25) without entertaining obvious alternative explanations.

That doesn’t stop Makow however desperately trying to throw something – anything – into the mix to try and ‘prove’ Hitler’s homosexuality.

Makow then writes: ‘According to Lothar Machtan's "The Hidden Hitler" (2001), Hitler was a homosexual with a long police record for harassing men in both in Munich and Vienna. These records reached both Russia and England but were never used for propaganda, more evidence that the war may have been a charade.’ (26)

Now unlike Makow I’ve actually read Machtan and his arguments for this claim is his uncritical citation of an alleged reading of General Otto von Lossow’s police transcript of an alleged homosexual prostitute in Munich named ‘Michael’s’ unsupported claim that Hitler propositioned him for sex in December 1923 from Otto von Lossow and his alleged ‘secret papers’ which no-one has validated let alone corroborated that ‘Michael’ was firstly telling the truth and secondly that ‘Michael’ could prove that it was indeed Hitler who proposition him for sex in December 1923 (aka just because someone claims something doesn’t mean it is actually true). (27)

Thus, we can see once again Makow – and Hallett for that matter – are guilty of simple dishonesty and of often simply make stuff up to attack Hitler with and where they do they cite evidence they cite it uncritically without any sort of checks and balances that are now normal in any kind of historical scholarship!

