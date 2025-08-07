Karl’s Substack

Jim Rizoli
.....The Jews are responsible for allowing the biggest Hoax ever to circulate around for over 80 years.....What is that Hoax....

That 6 million of them were killed in homicidal gas chambers or shot by the Germans.

There were no homicidal gas chambers and the Jews that were shot were most likely partisans out there causing trouble for the Germans. Thats why You don't trust anything the Jews say because they continue to promote this lie, that has been responsible for the death of many people and also for censoring millions of people from telling the truth about them today.

If you want to see how honest a Jew is.... ask him about the Holocaust and those no existent gas chambers. Even though your topics are of interest, the only thing the Jew cares about is the Holocaust, it's their true religion. It's the only thing they will use against you to take you down.

Dionysios Dionou
Excellent essay Karl. I was told to check out Makow's website years back. Almost immediately I thought this guy's not wound too tight. He claimed to be a "Luciferian Jew" and then a Christian. What church and was he baptized? Who knows? I dismissed him as a crackpot. Typical garden variety screwed up Jew and never wasted my time with his "work" again.

I've read many of the late Anthony Sutton's books. In truth I always felt his "Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler" was off. My research didn't hold to his thesis. Perhaps he was currying favor with the "tribe". He was a fellow of the Hoover Institute. I was impressed with his, "Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution, 1917-1922", and "Wall Street and FDR". A more recent book on the subject of Bolsheviks and their links to finance capital is, "Richard Spence's work, "Wall Street and the Russian Revolution 1905-1925". Have you checked it out? Personally Sutton's trilogy, "Western Technology and Soviet Development: Volume I 1917-1930", "Volume II 1930-1945" and "Volume Three 1945-1965" were excellent works. I found them educating and fascinating all at once.

In truth Makow's nonsense reminds me of a work by the American "historian" Robert G. L. Waite's horrible biography of Hitler "Adolf Hitler: The Psychopathic God" one of the worst books on Hitler, I believe that was ever published. Full of rumors and amateurish attempts at psychoanalysis of Hitler. Waite also wrote a book on the Freikorps in which he said the roots of the NSDAP can be found. I disagree. True many Freikorps fighters joined the party, but there was much more to the NSDAP than military operations, street fighting and free booting. Similarly to books written by the late UK historian Nicholas Goodrich-Clarke about so called "occult roots of Nazism". Goodrich-Clark, Dusty Skylar (Skylar is a common Ashkenazi surname) and others tried to present the NSDAP as an occult movement. Almost like Anton Levey's (Levi) so called "Church of Satan". On the "scientific side" we find the late Daniel Gasman's, "The Scientific Origins of National Socialism", and "Haeckel's Monism and the Birth of the Fascist Ideology" in which Gasman claims that NSDAP ideology is fundamentally based on the writings and ideas of the German Zoologist Ernst Haeckel (1835-1919). I read Haeckel's classic "The Riddle of the Universe at the close of the Nineteenth Century. I believe Gasman read too much of Haeckel into both Fascist and National Socialist thought. Full disclosure I took a course with Gasman in the 1990's at CUNY grad center. A self described "former Marxist" and a secular Jew, I found Gasman's lectures interesting but quite dry. Nor did he stand up for his students. But that's a topic for another post. I'm pleased you revealed the lunacy of Makow and hopefully serious researchers and fellow nationalists will steer clear of him, and let Makow languish, to quote one of his brethren, "in the dust bin of history".

