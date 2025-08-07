Back in 2018 Henry Makow – who is jewish and claims to be ‘former Luciferian jew’ whatever that is supposed to mean – (1) published an article on his personal website titled ‘Hitler Was an Illuminati Agent’. (2) I thought it would be appropriate to address his claims in an article since they occasionally get brought up by jews, trolls and assorted individual afflicted with various deep-seated mental illnesses.

Makow begins by writing:

‘Greg Hallett's book "Hitler Was A British Agent" (2005) depicts war as a ghoulish illusion conjured by occult magicians in order to degrade and eventually enslave humanity in a world government. Hallett's claim that Hitler was a "British" agent is based on the testimony of a shadowy network of retired intelligence agents. While he fails to provide documentary proof, Hallett does offer persuasive circumstantial evidence. For example, Adolph Hitler was in England in 1912-1913, a fact supported by his sister-in-law's book: "The Memoirs of Bridget Hitler"(1979). Many historians including Hitler biographer John Toland have ignored this startling information. (If Hallett is right, historians like Toland are guilty perpetuating the myth that Hitler was a genuine threat to "Jewish bankers.") Hallett says Hitler spent February to November 1912 being brainwashed and trained at the British Military Psych-Ops War School at Tavistock in Devon and in Ireland. "War machines need war and [that means they need] funded, trained and supported double agents to be their patsies, their puppets and their puppet enemies," Hallett writes (38). His sister-in-law describes Hitler as completely wasted when he arrived at her Liverpool home baggage-less. "I had an idea he was ill, his color was so bad and his eyes looked so peculiar," she wrote. "He was always reading, not books, little pamphlets printed in German. I don't know what was in them nor exactly where they came from." (pp. 29,35) Hallett says these were Tavistock training manuals. "Hitler was a British Agent" is useful as an alternative paradigm. (Usually we cannot recognize truth because we have the wrong paradigm, i.e. our "education.") When Hallett says "British", he means Illuminati, the Masonic cult of super rich bankers who control an interlocking network of cartels. This cult is based in the City of London but uses England and most nations as sock puppets in a Punch and Judy show called history.’ (3)

The problem with what Makow is arguing here is that it is entirely contingent on Hallett’s thesis that ‘Hitler Was A British Agent’ being true at least in part when this is simply not the case because the ‘Hitler Was a British Agent’ thesis is ludicrously bad and is based on what is called the ‘Missing Year’ controversy (i.e., the period between November 1912 and April 1913 when Hitler was allegedly unaccounted for) but both Hallett and Makow are completely unaware that we have both witness testimony and official police registration documentation that Hitler was in Vienna at this time.

As Brigitte Hamann explained in her ‘Hitler’s Vienna’ which dealt in detail with Hitler’s Vienna years and especially his ‘Missing Year’ of 1912 to 1913 before he shows up in Munich in May 1913:

‘Hitler’s British sister-in-law Bridget Hitler made up an even more spectacular story: she claimed that Hitler, “a shabby young man,” had been in Liverpool between November 1912 and April 1913, and had lived off her, her husband Alois, and their son Patrick, who was born in 1911. However, the painstakingly kept registration records in Vienna alone prove that this trip never took place.’ (4)

Further we have the testimony of the Austrian artist Reinhold Hanisch – and friend of Hitler’s in his Vienna years - that in early 1913 – which is again partly backed up by official documentation - Hitler spent his time drawing and painting in the reading rooms of Vienna. (5)

So it isn’t like historians have ‘ignored this startling information’ – in fact Toland was writing on three years after ‘The Memoirs of Bridget Hitler’ had been published by Michael Unger in the ‘Liverpool Daily Post’ in 1973 so it wouldn’t be particularly reasonable to cast aspersions on Toland and others for not using them as a ‘primary source’ as Makow does since they had neither been authenticated or checked at that point.

Toland does indeed mention Bridget Hitler and Hitler’s nephew Patrick Hitler but also states – quite correctly – that they had been trading on their relationship with Hitler for profit by peddling anti-Hitler libels and horror stories throughout the 1930s. (6) This judgement has been echoed repeatedly since that date, and it has been left to historical hacks like Hallett to try and weave the myth of Hitler’s ‘Missing Year’ into a narrative that includes British intelligence and which as I’ve already demonstrated at length is poorly thought-out codswallop. (7)

This completely removes Makow’s comments about the ‘British Military Psych-Ops War School’ in Tavistock out of consideration since we know that Hitler never actually visited Britain so he can never have actually gone there.

This is already pretty fatal for Makow’s ‘Hitler was an Illuminati Agent’ thesis, but let’s examine his other arguments.

Makow writes that:

‘Hallett's claim would clarify many improbable events in the Second World War. For example, why did Hitler let 335,000 Allied soldiers escape at Dunkirk? This quixotic gesture was explained as a peace overture, but surely England would have been more compliant if its army were in Nazi POW camps. The Nazi triumph in May 1940 was like a knock-out in the first round. The Illuminati did not intend for the match to end so soon, nor for the Nazis to finally win.’ (8)

The problem with this is that is a case of reading history backwards with a prism as to what happened later; Makow is implying that the reason Hitler gave the ‘Halt Order’ to the Wehrmacht around Dunkirk in 1940 was because he was ‘ordered to by the Illuminati’ so that the ‘Miracle of Dunkirk’ would occur and Hitler would then lose the war as part of the Illuminati’s diabolical plan.

The problem is of course: Hitler didn’t actually stop the advance. What Hitler did was stop his tanks because the terrain around Dunkirk was marshy – and Hitler was familiar of the terrain from his front-line service in the First World War – and because Hitler and the OKW believed that the BEF was completely trapped and unable to be rescued as its commander Lord Gort also believed at the time and William Shirer – then reporting for CBS from Berlin – stated in a contemporary ‘CBS News’ broadcast that the German high command believed the same thing to be true. (9)

Indeed, as Bond has explained: the ‘Halt Order’ is often completely misconstrued to be something it wasn’t in order to make a pre-determined claim either pro or anti Hitler.

He writes how:

‘Few historians now accept the view that Hitler's behaviour was influenced by the desire to let the British off lightly in [the] hope that they would then accept a compromise peace. True, in his political testament dated 26 February 1945 Hitler lamented that Churchill was "quite unable to appreciate the sporting spirit" in which he had refrained from annihilating [the] British Expeditionary Force, at Dunkirk, but this hardly squares with the contemporary record. Directive No. 13, issued by the Supreme Headquarters on 24 May called specifically for the annihilation of the French, English and Belgian forces in the pocket, while the Luftwaffe was ordered to prevent the escape of the English forces across the channel.’ (10)

Put another way: Hitler didn’t give the ‘Halt Order’ because he ‘wanted to let the British go’ – this as Bond observes is a myth created by Hitler himself in May 1945 while dictating his ‘Political Testament’ – but rather because he and the OKW believed the British well caught and unable to escape so they could consolidate their forces so as to minimize losses when the advance resumed after the infantry caught up with the panzer divisions, while the Luftwaffe were not to ‘destroy the British’ but rather to keep any rescue at bay and prevent the BEF setting up a significant defensive perimeter at Dunkirk before the Wehrmacht resumed its advanced after the ‘Halt Order’ was rescinded (on 26th May).

Thus, we can see that Makow’s snide implication that Hitler was ‘operating at the behest of the Illuminati’ in ‘allowing the British to escape’ is exposed for the outright lie that it is.

Makow continues to lie outrageously when he writes:

‘In the summer of 1940, when Britain was prostrate, Nazi Military Intelligence Chief (Abwehr) Admiral Wilhelm Canaris told Romanian Foreign Minister Prince Michael Sturdza to stay neutral because England would win the war. He also gave this message to Spanish dictator Franco.’ (11)

I checked the Wilhelm Canaris claim – Makow also forgets to mention that Canaris was actively working against the Third Reich at this point and can hardly be seen as prophetic in the wake of the stunning German victories of the summer of 1940 – and as Makow’s source link is dead and I am unable to get an archived copy of the page; (12) I checked the likely source of this claim – I could find any reference to it in biographies of Canaris – (13) which is the memoirs of Prince Michel Sturdza – who was briefly Romanian Foreign Minister between September 1940 and January 1941 as well as senior member of the Romanian ‘Iron Guard’ – that were published in English by the John Birch Society’s ‘Western Islands’ imprint in 1968 as ‘The Suicide of Europe’.

Sturdza points out that he believed – incorrectly as it happens – that Canaris was working for the Soviet Union to promote communism (14) but Sturdza doesn’t say that ‘Admiral Wilhelm Canaris told Romanian Foreign Minister Prince Michael Sturdza to stay neutral because England would win the war’ as Makow claims.

What Sturdza states occurred is as follows:

‘Before leaving Berlin, we again received a visit from Captain Mueller, bearer once more of his chief’s insistences. We asked him to lunch, and the conversation that ensued left my wife and me perplexed. Captain Mueller informed us that Great Britain had never been and would never be defeated. He added: “What I am about to tell you, coming from a Prussian officer, might perhaps be considered an act of treason. Pay attention, however. Don’t under any circumstances, take the responsibility, as Minister of Foreign Affairs for your country, of pushing it into a war where you will have Great Britain as an adversary. You will be crushed; Great Britain is always victorious.’ (15)

Thus, we can see that what Sturdza is actually saying is that Mueller told him that – in his (i.e., Mueller’s) opinion – Sturdza should not involve Romanian in the Second World War – remember this is long before Operation Barbarossa and Pearl Harbor transformed a largely European war into a World War – because ‘Great Britain always wins’. Sturdza doesn’t state that Mueller told him this was Canaris’ opinion as Makow claims and although Mueller worked for Canaris; Sturdza is clearly unsure whether Mueller’s opinion is representative of Canaris’ opinion or just his own but assumes on the basis of the revelations of Canaris’ later treason against the Third Reich that they represent Canaris’ opinion at that time. (16)

This is interesting in large part because Sturdza is also reading history backwards to some degree – understandably in his case as he had more but yet less information than we do now – while Sturdza’s speculation is then read backwards into the narrative by modern writers like Makow to indicate foreknowledge that Hitler would lose the Second World War ‘as part of the Illuminati plan’ and thus also implies – without saying it – that Canaris was part of the Illuminati or at least far more ‘in the know’ than Hitler was about the ‘real plans’ for the Second World War.

Thus, we can see that what Makow presents as solid evidence is actually not what he claims at all and evinces his shallow research as well as his continual use of the concept of the ‘Big Lie’ – ironically coined by Hitler himself to describe jews behaving exactly as Makow is here – to propagate false claims.

Similar is to true regarded Makow’s claim that Canaris reiterated such claims to Franco, but in fact Canaris suggested not to Franco but rather to Franco’s brother-in-law and Foreign Minister Ramon Serrano Suner in August 1940 that Germany would not forcibly intervene in Spain. (17)

The reason for Canaris’ intervention probably wasn’t a malignant as it might otherwise appear since Canaris believed – with some reason – that Spain’s entry into the war would simply lead to German resources being stretched even thinner as the British would simply occupy Spain’s colonies – including the Canary Islands in Canaris’ view – and the capture of Gibraltar in ‘Operation Felix’ that was scheduled to take place in winter/spring 1941 would have negligible impact on the war as the British forces would simply re-deploy to Britain, Canada and the rest of the Empire and continue fighting the German armed forces from these territories (which puts Canaris’ possible second hand comments to Michel Sturdza in context of why Canaris might have relayed the message as neutral trading partners like Spain were extremely valuable sources of trade income for the Third Reich and a way of evading the British blockade of the Axis’ ports). (18)

Thus, we can see Makow’s dishonesty of making a claim that he simply didn’t check and while Canaris did betray the Third Reich: he is also a much more complicated and mercurial figure than the usual two-dimensional representation of him as a ‘hero’ or ‘villain’ allows.

Makow’s dishonesty continues when he writes:

‘Hallett's theory also explains why Hitler, supposedly the arch enemy of Jewish bankers, acted like he didn't know the Rothschilds controlled England (and America) when this was practically common knowledge. (See, Hilaire Belloc, "The Jews" 1922). If Hitler were for real, he wouldn't have tried to accommodate these countries. England would have been invaded and conquered before Russia was attacked.’ (19)

Makow’s claim that ‘Hitler acted didn't know the Rothschilds controlled England (and America) when this was practically common knowledge’ is simply ludicrous and dishonest, because Hitler routinely referenced jewish financial power – of which the Rothschilds were but one part and Hitler’s more nuanced view of jewish financiers plural rather than Makow’s lazy low hanging intellectual jailbait of ‘the Rothschilds’ is far closer to documented reality – (20) and Hitler and his officials acted with a great understanding of jewish power as well as how to fight it using its own weapons and weaknesses against it which they did with signal success (21) and even promptly arrested Baron Louis de Rothschild in Vienna in 1938 after the Anschluss with Austria then proceeded to make him scrub floors in punishment for his crimes against the Aryan peoples and then ransomed him to his family for $21 million (the largest ‘kidnap ransom’ in history). (22)

Indeed, the Third Reich also nationalized every bit of the Rothschild property under their rule so much so that it put a significant dent in the Rothschild family’s finances! (23)

Nor was this limited to the Rothschild family; other jewish financiers were expropriated for the good of Aryan peoples of Europe the same way. (24)

Thus, we can see Makow’s deliberate and manipulative agenda once again in he is unabashedly dishonest and simply makes up muck with which to throw on Hitler presumably in order to stop the truth that Hitler and the Third Reich were the only government to stand up to the ‘Rothschilds’ and their ilk – of which remember Makow is part – coming out by claiming that Hitler was an ‘agent of Rothschilds’ rather than their most dangerous and successful opponent.

It almost makes one wonder if Makow has been paid by ‘the Rothschilds’ to be an agent of disinformation in support of ‘the Illuminati’s agenda’: doesn’t it?

Regardless of that Makow continues in his fork-tongued way to ask leading questions in order to gull the unwary, lead the paranoid and puzzle the plebs when he writes:

‘1) Why Hitler was able to expand into the Rhineland etc. without fear of retaliation.’ (25)

The truth is remarkably simple in that Hitler did ‘have a worry about retaliation’ in directly contravening the Treaty of Versailles but by astute diplomacy he – and his officials – negotiated a settlement favourable to Germany as the Western powers agreed that such a clause was unjust (in exchange for trade considerations from the surging German economy) (26) and the only voice that wanted to censor and embargo the Third Reich was that of Emmanuel Litvinoff: the jewish Foreign Commissar of the Soviet Union! (27)

Thus, we can see that this not only isn’t evidence against Hitler, but rather is evidence for Makow’s dishonesty and manipulative anti-Hitler agenda.

Makow continues by writing:

‘2) Why the Nazi war machine was financed and built by the Bank of England and a Who's Who of Anglo American corporations controlled by the Illuminati.’ (28)

Makow doesn’t cite a source, but in all probability his source is Anthony Sutton’s book ‘Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler’ which – as Kerry Bolton has pointed out in his article ‘The Myth of the Big Business-Nazi Axis’ – is complete and utter nonsense based upon flawed research and misrepresenting primary sources to be things they are not – for example Fritz Thyssen’s ‘I Paid Hitler’ [a principle Sutton source] was actually written by Winston Churchill’s former jewish literary agent Emery Reves and was completely disavowed as untrue by Thyssen himself even after the war – (29) and often tries to smuggle in other dodgy source material that is likely anti-Third Reich propaganda rather than factual analysis. (30)

We can see even more of Makow’s complete and utter dishonesty when he writes:

‘3) Why Hitler never sealed the Mediterranean at Gibraltar; and why the Spanish dictator Franco remained neutral, despite the huge debt he owed the Nazis from the Civil War.’ (31)

We’ve already covered why Franco remained neutral as well as alluded to the German plans – that was directly ordered by Hitler on 12th November 1940 as ‘Fuhrer Directive No. 18’ - which I quote in full so that you my reader can see how dishonest Makow is (I have edited out the bits not to do with Spain):

‘The Führer and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Führer Headquarters, 12th November 1940. 10 copies Directive No. 18 The preparatory measures of the High Command for the conduct of the war in the near future will be made on the following lines: […] 2. Spain and Portugal. Political measures to bring about the entry into the war of Spain in the near future have already been initiated. The aim of German intervention in the Iberian peninsula (cover-name 'Felix') will be to drive the English from the Western Mediterranean. To this end— (a) Gibraltar is to be captured and the Straits closed. (b) The English are to be prevented from gaining a footing at any other point on the Iberian peninsula or in the Atlantic Islands. The preparation and execution of this operation is planned as follows: PHASE I (a) Reconnaissance parties (officers in plain clothes) will draw up the necessary plans for action against Gibraltar and for the capture of airfields. With regard to cover and collaboration with the Spaniards they will conform with the security measures of the Chief, Armed Forces Intelligence Division [Ausland Abwehr]. (b) Special detachments of the Armed Forces Intelligence Division, in secret collaboration with the Spaniards, will undertake to secure the Gibraltar area against any attempts by the English to enlarge the area they control or to discover and interfere prematurely with our preparations. (c) Formations detailed for the operation will be concentrated at a considerable distance from the Franco-Spanish frontier and without previous briefing of troops. Three weeks before troops are timed to cross the Spanish-French frontier (and after the conclusion of preparations for the occupation of the Atlantic Islands) a warning order will be issued. In view of the low capacity of Spanish railways the Army will detail chiefly motorised formations for this operation, so that the railways are available for supplies. PHASE II (a) Units of the Air Force, summoned through observation in the Algeciras area, will set out from French bases and make a well-timed air attack on English naval forces in Gibraltar harbour. After the attack they will land in Spanish airports. (b) Shortly after this attack units detailed for operations in Spain will cross or fly over the Franco-Spanish frontier. PHASE III (a) An attack will be made with German troops to seize Gibraltar. (b) Forces will be made ready to invade Portugal should the English gain a footing there. Formations detailed for this purpose will enter Spain immediately behind the forces intended for Gibraltar. PHASE IV After the capture of the Rock, the Spaniards will be assisted to close the Straits; if necessary, from Spanish Morocco also. The strength of the formations destined for 'Undertaking Felix' will be as follows: Army. Formations detailed for Gibraltar must be strong enough to capture the Rock even without Spanish support. A smaller force must also be available to support the Spaniards in the improbable event of an attempted English landing on another part of the coast. Motorised forces will be employed in the main for a possible invasion of Portugal. Air Force. The forces detailed for the attack on Gibraltar harbour must be sufficient to ensure a resounding success. Dive-bomber units, in particular, are to be transferred to Spain to engage naval targets and to support the attack on the Rock. Army formations will be allotted sufficient anti-aircraft artillery to allow them to engage targets on the ground also. Navy. Submarines will be used to engage the English Gibraltar squadron, particularly when it leaves harbour, as is likely after the attack. To support the Spaniards in closing the Straits, preparations are to be made, in conjunction with the Army, to bring over single coastal batteries. Italian participation in the operation is not expected. The Atlantic Islands (especially the Canaries and Cape Verde Islands) will assume additional naval importance after the operations against Gibraltar, both for the English and for ourselves. Commanders-in-Chief Navy and Air Force are to consider the best means of supporting the defence of the Canaries by the Spaniards and the occupation of the Cape Verde Islands. I also request that the problem of occupying Madeira and the Azores should be considered, together with the advantages and disadvantages which this would entail for our sea and air warfare. The results of these investigations are to be submitted to me as soon as possible. […] 7. I await reports from Commanders-in-Chief on the operations laid down in this directive. I will then issue orders on. the manner of execution and the timing of individual operations. In the interests of security, special measures are to be taken to limit the number of those working on these plans. This applies particularly to the undertaking in Spain and to the plans relating to the Atlantic Islands.’ (32)

Thus we can see that Makow is completely and utterly wrong as Hitler did directly order the Wehrmacht to take Gibraltar – which as stated above was codenamed ‘Operation Felix’ – and only didn’t take place because of Spain’s large demands for additional military and economic aid – which the Third Reich at this point really couldn’t afford to give them – not because Germany wasn’t going to take Gibraltar but rather because Hitler chose not to antagonise a useful ally (and a major trading partner of the Third Reich) at a delicate time.

Indeed, had the Third Reich been successful in its military campaign in the East - as would have been true had not the United States increasingly intervened to prop up Stalin’s genocidal regime throughout 1941 – Hitler had already had a revised version of ‘Operation Felix’ prepared by the OKW in March 1941 called ‘Operation Felix-Heinrich’ that was the same plan as ‘Operation Felix’, but with additional German units from the Eastern front that would have then been available to take and hold Gibraltar from the British. (33)

Makow’s complete and utter dishonesty as well as his frequent tendency to use ‘Big Lies’ in his arguments against Hitler presumably in the hope of ensnaring the foolish into his jewish diversion of declaring the one man and government which stood up to ‘the Rothschilds’ as an ‘agent’ of those same jewish financiers and thus ‘the Illuminati’.

Makow continues on with more half-baked nonsense when he writes:

‘4) Why I.G. Farben headquarters in Frankfurt was never bombed. This became CIA headquarters.’ (34)

Makow is clearly either malicious or a fool because the actual answer to this leading question is provided by simply reading the literature on it; the I. G. Farben building in Frankfurt-am-Main (aka the ‘I. G. Farben Haus’) was deliberately not targeted by the Allies – it was damaged but not deliberately targeted – because it was an ideal headquarters for them to use in the occupation of Germany, which is exactly what it was used for from the 1945 onwards till well into the 1950s. (35)

There is no ‘conspiracy’ here and Makow wants you believe his ‘conspiracy’ version rather than a far more obvious reality – which he himself intimates by claiming it became ‘CIA headquarters’ and thus suggests he is knowingly suppressing other simple answers to his leading questions – that the ‘I. G. Farben Haus’ was spared to provide a large and convenient building from which to run the occupational and destruction of downcast and occupied Germany from.

Makow then continues his gerrymandering in order to deceive his readers by making the predictable – and stupid – claim that:

‘5) Why the Bank of England rewarded Hitler for taking Prague by giving him the Czech gold reserves held in London.’ (36)

The problem is that the Bank of England actually repeatedly objected to Hitler ‘taking the Czech gold’ – (37) which is reference to the gold held by the (former) Czech government in the ‘Bank for International Settlements’ in Basel, Switzerland – after the dissolution of rump Czechoslovakia by the Czech government’s own request to the Third Reich as it – after the ‘Munich Agreement’ of 30th September 1938 – was unable to control its own territory and thus requested the Third Reich specifically – Czech President Emil Hacha actually rejected Hitler’s initial offer to put the Czech territories under Hungarian not German supervision until they could be stabilized – take control of the remaining lands of the Second Czechoslovak Republic. (38)

The story of this has been better told by others (39) but as far as it concerns us here because – contrary to much of half-baked idiocy written about it – the ‘Bank for International Settlements’ had only just been set up in 1930 as a (relatively) political neutral organization to handle the repayment of war debts and war reparations resulting from the First World War on behalf of the belligerents as the result of the Young Plan of March 1929 (40) and it was obliged to transfer Czech gold of the state legally taking control of its assets and territories which even modern attempts to vilify the Third Reich’s conduct on this score tacitly admit. (41)

Indeed, part of the reason that the Bank of England was so upset at the transfer of the ‘Czech gold’ is that a significant part of this may have in fact been ‘British gold’ as well as ‘French gold’ because – contrary to myth – the Czech government was in massive financial crisis and the British and French governments had agreed a treaty with the Czech government on 27th January 1939 agreeing to provide £8 million in loans and another £4 million as a gift to the Czechs to keep them afloat financially. (42)

Put another way: the ‘Czech gold’ of legend was actually the ‘gold of the international bankers’ – who remember Makow pretends to oppose – and the Third Reich had once again completely outmanoeuvred Britain and France diplomatically and even nicked a bunch of their money quite legally without needing to ever repay it.

They couldn’t have this naturally and the result was their extraordinary ‘Guarantee to Poland’ of March 1939.

Makow then continues in similarly desperate vein to ask the – to be quite frank – pretty stupid leading question:

‘6) Why Japan did not attack Russia despite the fact Hitler entered the war against the US after Pearl Harbor. Thus Stalin was able to fight on one front while Hitler fought on two.’ (43)

This showcases a pretty atrocious understanding of history in that although Makow has a valid point – Japan doing this did in part cost Hitler and the Third Reich the war or at least delayed German victory long enough for FDR to get Stalin’s nuts out of the fire and turn defeat into eventual victory via the ‘Lend Lease’ programme – the reasons for it are pretty well-known even to your average ‘History Channel’ watcher. Those are the victory of the Soviet Union and Mongolia over the forces of Japan and Manchukuo during the Battles of Khalkhin Gol between May to September 1939 resulting in major reforms in the Imperial Japanese Army as well as a hesitancy to re-engage with the Red Army.

That said the Japanese did have a plan to invade the Soviet Union in support of the Third Reich and its Axis allies called ‘Kantokuen’ (an acronym of ‘Kwantung Army Special Manoeuvres’) that planning had begun for June 1941 and was due to be launched in September 1941 having been personally approved by Emperor Hirohito on 7th July 1941 but was cancelled in August 1941 because of the lack of availability of oil and increasing economic sanctions by the United States. (44)

We can thus see Makow’s dishonesty at work again as in his next comments about the alleged ‘ridiculousness’ of the Third Reich’s racial policies:

‘It would explain why Hitler gave his ridiculous racial policies priority over actually winning the war. He could have enlisted millions of Slavs (and even many Jews) in overcoming Communist Russia. Instead, he made them implacable enemies willing to fight to the death.’ (45)

This is again very poorly research – or simply very dishonest – history given that hundreds of thousands if not millions of Slavs were recruited by and fought for the Third Reich both as first-, second- and third-line troops as well as anti-partisan units.

For example:

Circa 30,000 Georgians fought in the ‘Georgian Legion’ (formed December 1941)

Circa 33,000 Armenians fought in the ‘Armenian Legion’ (formed June 1942)

Circa 40,000 Azerbaijanis fought in the ‘Azerbaijani Legion’ (formed August 1942)

Circa 30,000 Abkhazians, Circassians, Balkars, Karachays, Chechens, Ingushes, Kurds, Talyshis, Ossetians and Dagestanis fought in the ‘Caucasian-Mohammedan Legion’ (formed January 1942)

Circa 100,000 volunteers from the Turkic peoples fought in the ‘Turkestan Legion’ (formed May 1942)

Circa 40,000 Muslim Volga Tartars fought in the ‘Idel-Ural Legion’ (formed late 1942)

Circa 42,000 Ukrainians in the ‘14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (1st Galician)’ (formed April 1943)

In total there were circa 1.5 million Osttruppen in the German Wehrmacht which doesn’t include the volunteer Slavic non-SS member Waffen-SS troops – such as ‘1st SS Cossack Cavalry Division’ (25,000 Don Cossack volunteers formed in August 1943) for example – who formed a sizeable part of the Wehrmacht as well as the hundreds of thousands of Slavic anti-partisan troops recruited locally by the Third Reich and its forces - so while it is common to claim that the Germans ‘lost because they antagonised the Slavs’ the truth is that very large numbers of Slavs and non-Slavic Soviet nationalities fought for the Wehrmacht in the Second World War.

Indeed, even in the case of people classified as jews by the Third Reich’s Nuremberg Laws some 150,000 fought in the Wehrmacht according to Bryan Rigg’s analysis (46) and nor would recruiting jews in particular have been militarily effective as the British discovered to their cost. (47)

Makow goes on by simply being ridiculous when claims that:

‘We could also question why the Nazis never figured out that their communications were compromised;’ (48)

The Third Reich did in fact realise at least some of their communications were compromised – by the ‘Lucy’ Network specifically – which gave rise to the myth – that Makow also believes in – (49) that Martin Bormann was a Soviet spy because the Abwehr and the Gestapo never worked out how it was happening (we only discovered the truth of this in the last few years). (50)

As to the famous ‘Enigma’ machines; the truth is that the Germans did suspect at various times that the Allies might have decrypted enigma such as in April 1940, (51) May 1941 (52) and in early 1943. (53)

The Germans mistakenly concluded each time that the British/Americans had gotten the information some other way such as cavity magnetron radar, which the Germans discovered in a downed British bomber in 1943. (54) Nor did the Germans stop improving enigma and engaging in active countermeasures to stop the Allies from decrypting it; they introduced new message indicators in 1940, (55) they added an additional rotor to enigma in February 1942, (56) created lots of different enigma networks (they had 13 in 1943) (57) and each operator had their own ‘key net’ by June 1944. (58)

Thus, we can see that Makow’s argument is once again utterly ignorant and/or deliberately manipulative since his ‘leading question’ isn’t even factual!

He continues by ‘asking’:

‘why Hitler didn't conquer the oil fields of Russia and the Middle East when he had the chance etc.;’ (59)

But it was: it was called ‘Case Blue’ and was launched in the summer of 1942! (60)

It was what created the famous Battle of Stalingrad which Makow cites in his next leading question:

‘why the Sixth army wasn't allowed to withdraw from Stalingrad; but you get the picture. The fix was in.’ (61)

This is another hoary old myth in that General Paulus’ sixth army ‘wasn’t allowed to withdraw’ once it had been surrounded at Stalingrad by the success of the Red Army’s ‘Operation Uranus’ on 19th-23rd September 1942, but the truth is well-known to anyone who has studied the disaster for the Germans that was the Battle of Stalingrad. That is that following the success of ‘Operation Uranus’ in September 1942; the Wehrmacht launched ‘Operation Winter Storm’ on 12th December 1942 to rescue sixth army which was only unsuccessful because of the success of the Soviet counter-offensive ‘Operation Little Saturn’ of 16th-30th December 1942.

The reason that ‘Operation Thunderclap’ – the German plan for Paulus’ sixth army to launch a breakout offensive to meet up with Erich von Manstein’s ‘Operation Winter Storm’ – was because Hitler believed Goering’s claim that the Luftwaffe could keep sixth army supplied from the air and thus it would be possible – assuming ‘Operation Winter Storm’ succeeded – to rescue sixth army and/or hold the city of Stalingrad as a strong defensive position for the Wehrmacht, which would have been the best possible outcome for the Third Reich. (62)

The point here is that Hitler wasn’t acting as an ‘Illuminati agent’ ‘trying to lose’ (as Makow would have it) at all, but rather made a mistake – and again even if ‘Operation Thunderclap’ had been launched there is no guarantee that it would have worked given how Stalin threw every available unit he had ‘Operation Winter Storm’ and did achieve success albeit at huge cost – of listening to bad advice from Goering.

This then brings us to the end of Makow’s argument that ‘Hitler was an Illuminati agent’ and we can see that every point Makow makes is either an outright lie or based on extremely poor research. We can thus question Makow’s motives in writing such a nonsensical article in that the point is less about the truth and much more about defaming Hitler so that Hitler is claimed to be an ‘Illuminati agent’ rather than a model saviour of European civilization from jewish-led barbarism.

