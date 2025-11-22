Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
6h

It seems far fetched to the point of being ridiculous to think that this couch was indeed the one Hitler committed suicide on, as if in the chaos of the fall of Berlin that a U.S. soldier came into possession of this thing?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
elisabeth432's avatar
elisabeth432
4h

they will stop at nothing. how fanciful a claim! people actually still believe this cxxp?!!? no wonder they indulge in lying! the gullibility is mind-boggling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karl
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture