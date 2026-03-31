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Rudolkleine's avatar
Rudolkleine
7d

Thanks for your reply and the reading references. Sometimes I think there's an excess of prejudice in the circles where the Jewish question is discussed, which sometimes leads to a loss of focus and generalizations, as if no Jew could produce anything artistically valid or "high." I understand Wagner's criticisms, just as I understand what motivated the Jew Adorno in his criticism of Stravinsky, or the Jew Schoenberg's outbursts about the need to overturn the European culture of the time. However, a hundred years have passed, and in one way or another, those kinds of contributions have been assimilated and digested, and many of them are, in my opinion, culturally valid. I can understand the context in which the theory of degenerate art developed during the National Socialist period. Now, it would be anachronistic to consider jazz itself, for example, as degenerate music. But I don't want to bore you any further. I'll read what you recommended. I've learned a lot from this blog, and I'll probably learn something this time too.

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Rudolkleine's avatar
Rudolkleine
8d

I don't think that's the right Kafka interpretation, it seems the typical modern jewish interpretation, where everything is an anticipation of the Holo or something related to modern gender theory. I think it's just a good allegory of exclusion and all the psychological issues that follow.

Anyway, I really appreciate this blog, but I don't understand the idea that this kind of literature is deranged or something like that. To be critical of jews is not to negate individual and psychological problems. The fame and diffusion of this literature and censorship of other is a distribution issue not a intrinsic quality of the literature.

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