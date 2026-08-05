In a case that has been widely reported in the jewish community’s media in the UK and also received a little bit of coverage in the mainstream media. The 13th March 2025 murder of David Berman by his significantly younger wife Daryl Berman has been far less mysterious than other murders within the jewish community such as the murder of Barry and Honey Sherman in Canada in December 2017, (1) but it has never-the-less been filled with twists and turns as well as claim and counter-claim with Ian Leonard reporting in the ‘Jewish Chronicle’ on 16th December 2025 the following narrative claimed by Daryl Berman:

‘A Jewish woman accused of murdering her husband wrote “Bye, bye” on a calendar just hours after he died, a jury heard.

Daryl Berman, 71, allegedly attacked her 84-year-old husband David at their home in Prestwich, Greater Manchester, on March 13.

Police originally accepted her explanation that his death was a tragic accident and he had fallen on to a knife he was carrying on a lunch tray.

But suspicions were raised when two pathologists carried out post-mortems on Mr Berman, a great grandfather and well-known member of Manchester’s Jewish community.

They concluded that a stab wound to the retired joiner’s chest and his middle finger were more characteristic of a fatal attack than an accident, Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court has heard.

Giving evidence, Berman said she had felt “numb” after her husband’s “most horrendous accident” and she denied having any involvement in his death.

Michael Hayton KC, defending, asked her about an entry for that day on a calendar inside the couple’s home.

“It’s got ’Bye, bye’ two kisses and a heart,” Berman said.

“I put it on that day when everyone had gone and I was ready for bed.”

Berman then explained that she had also marked the anniversary of her mother and father’s death on the calendar.

The jury heard how she had come home to her husband after a shopping trip earlier that day.

She ate some lunch and he took her tray away before she heard him “stumble or slip” in the kitchen, she said.

She said she shouted, “David what’s wrong?” before hearing a second noise, “like a groan”.

“I just jumped up and screamed and ran in,” she said.

“I probably said something loudly.”

On entering the kitchen, Berman spotted Mr Berman face down and motionless on the floor “gurgling”.

Berman said she went into “shock” and was “screaming and shouting”.

She then dialled 999 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived shortly before 2pm.’ (3)