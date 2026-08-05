Daryl Berman: Jewish Murderess
In a case that has been widely reported in the jewish community’s media in the UK and also received a little bit of coverage in the mainstream media. The 13th March 2025 murder of David Berman by his significantly younger wife Daryl Berman has been far less mysterious than other murders within the jewish community such as the murder of Barry and Honey Sherman in Canada in December 2017, (1) but it has never-the-less been filled with twists and turns as well as claim and counter-claim with Ian Leonard reporting in the ‘Jewish Chronicle’ on 16th December 2025 the following narrative claimed by Daryl Berman:
‘A Jewish woman accused of murdering her husband wrote “Bye, bye” on a calendar just hours after he died, a jury heard.
Daryl Berman, 71, allegedly attacked her 84-year-old husband David at their home in Prestwich, Greater Manchester, on March 13.
Police originally accepted her explanation that his death was a tragic accident and he had fallen on to a knife he was carrying on a lunch tray.
But suspicions were raised when two pathologists carried out post-mortems on Mr Berman, a great grandfather and well-known member of Manchester’s Jewish community.
They concluded that a stab wound to the retired joiner’s chest and his middle finger were more characteristic of a fatal attack than an accident, Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court has heard.
Giving evidence, Berman said she had felt “numb” after her husband’s “most horrendous accident” and she denied having any involvement in his death.
Michael Hayton KC, defending, asked her about an entry for that day on a calendar inside the couple’s home.
“It’s got ’Bye, bye’ two kisses and a heart,” Berman said.
“I put it on that day when everyone had gone and I was ready for bed.”
Berman then explained that she had also marked the anniversary of her mother and father’s death on the calendar.
The jury heard how she had come home to her husband after a shopping trip earlier that day.
She ate some lunch and he took her tray away before she heard him “stumble or slip” in the kitchen, she said.
She said she shouted, “David what’s wrong?” before hearing a second noise, “like a groan”.
“I just jumped up and screamed and ran in,” she said.
“I probably said something loudly.”
On entering the kitchen, Berman spotted Mr Berman face down and motionless on the floor “gurgling”.
Berman said she went into “shock” and was “screaming and shouting”.
She then dialled 999 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived shortly before 2pm.’ (3)
Predictably enough no one believed Berman’s ridiculous story about ‘what really happened’ and she has recently been found guilty and sentenced to life in prison (in a sane world she’d have been immediately executed) with Annabel Sinclair writing in ‘Jewish News’ that:
‘A Jewish woman has received a life sentence after being convicted of murdering her husband at their home in Prestwich.
Daryl Berman, 72, was sentenced on Friday at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court after a jury found her guilty of murdering her husband, David Berman, 84. She must serve a minimum term of 12 years before becoming eligible to apply for parole.
The conviction followed a retrial after an earlier jury was unable to reach a verdict.
David Berman died on 13 March 2025 after suffering a stab wound to the chest at the couple’s home on Butterstile Lane. Daryl Berman initially told police and paramedics that her husband had accidentally fallen onto a knife after slipping in the kitchen.
When officers arrived at the house, paramedics were treating Mr Berman, but he was pronounced dead at the scene later that afternoon.
According to Greater Manchester Police, Berman questioned why officers were present, asking one of them: “You don’t think I have murdered him, do you?”
She later told officers that her husband had taken her lunch tray into the kitchen before she heard what sounded like him stumbling. She said he called back to reassure her that he was “fine”, but when she entered the room she found him lying face down beside a broken plate in a pool of blood and dialled 999.
Initially, the death was believed to have been a tragic accident. However, a Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the fatal chest wound bore the characteristics of homicide rather than an accidental fall onto a knife. Berman was arrested five days later.
During both trials, she denied murder, maintaining that her husband’s death had been accidental.
The first trial ended in December 2025 after jurors were unable to agree on a verdict. At the retrial, an 11-to-one majority found her guilty on 23 June.
Following Friday’s sentencing, Detective Inspector Alex Wilkinson, from Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, said: “David Berman was an 84-year-old man who should have been able to enjoy his later years in the safety of his own home. Instead, his life was cruelly cut short by the person he trusted most.’ (3)
In essence Berman was guilty as sin and like the ‘respected member of the jewish community’ that she was (and is) she tried to hoodwink the police by spinning lies and a false narrative she believed would surely befuddle and confuse the dumb goyim of the Manchester police force into ruling her out as a suspect and looking for some other suspect who didn’t exist instead.
However, like many members of the tribe: her chutzpah simply failed because it was confronted by the facts and she was caught red-handed.
The only bit missing is her claiming the Manchester police force were ‘anti-Semitic’ and committing a ‘blood libel’ for daring to finger her for her husband’s murder.
C’est la vie.
References
(1) On this case, please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-mysterious-deaths-of-barry-and
(2) https://www.thejc.com/news/uk/david-berman-daryl-berman-accused-murdering-husband-loved-him-kidkjf52
(3) https://www.jewishnews.co.uk/jewish-woman-receives-life-sentence-for-murdering-husband-in-prestwich-home/
As you probably already know many Jews claim that they are actually atheists, which does to a small degree explain some of their frequently experienced obnoxious behavior. However, any Jew who seriously believes the absolutely Satanic crap that is written in the Talmud is at least Deluded, Deceived and Demented. While I do recognize that there are some who claim to be Jewish that behave in fully acceptable fashion, yet spiritually speaking they are, none-the-less lost!
One self proclaimed nominal Jew, named Stanley Kubrick, YES, THAT Stanley Kubrick, the famed movie director, said: "Adolf Hitler was right about almost everything." I happen to agree with Stanley Kubrick 100%!
Karl Radl...there's a Canadian journalist Matthew Ehret (Ashkenazi surname) who's doing something similar to Robert Sepehr, he's just made a film on Hitler and the Nazi's (below) and he needs someone with your diligence to take a peek..
https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/black-sun-rising-is-now-free-to-watch?publication_id=260045&post_id=209205165&isFreemail=false&r=epxly&triedRedirect=true