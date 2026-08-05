Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Sy's avatar
Sy
3d

As you probably already know many Jews claim that they are actually atheists, which does to a small degree explain some of their frequently experienced obnoxious behavior. However, any Jew who seriously believes the absolutely Satanic crap that is written in the Talmud is at least Deluded, Deceived and Demented. While I do recognize that there are some who claim to be Jewish that behave in fully acceptable fashion, yet spiritually speaking they are, none-the-less lost!

One self proclaimed nominal Jew, named Stanley Kubrick, YES, THAT Stanley Kubrick, the famed movie director, said: "Adolf Hitler was right about almost everything." I happen to agree with Stanley Kubrick 100%!

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andy lewis's avatar
andy lewis
6d

Karl Radl...there's a Canadian journalist Matthew Ehret (Ashkenazi surname) who's doing something similar to Robert Sepehr, he's just made a film on Hitler and the Nazi's (below) and he needs someone with your diligence to take a peek..

https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/black-sun-rising-is-now-free-to-watch?publication_id=260045&post_id=209205165&isFreemail=false&r=epxly&triedRedirect=true

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