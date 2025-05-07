Back in 2013 we treated to another sordid story about the rampant homosexual child molestation within the Orthodox (and ultra-Orthodox) jewish communities when Daniel ‘Gug’ Hayman was arrested and charged with sexually molested two boys between 1985 and 1986 at Sydney’s ‘Jewish Yeshiva Centre’ in the suburb of Bondi.

To quote the ‘Sydney Morning Herald’:

‘Sydney detectives have charged a businessman with child sexual abuse offences at Bondi's Jewish Yeshiva Centre during the 1980s. A 49-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon in the suburb of Queens Park in Sydney's east and later charged with two counts of gross indecency against 14- and 16-year-old males at the centre in 1985 and 1986.’ ‘The arrest and charging of Mr Hayman overnight is likely to put some of Australia's most senior rabbinical figures under scrutiny over their failures to act on complaints from victims. Despite complaints, Mr Hayman was never reported to police and left Australia to live in the Los Angles Jewish community, where leaders again acted to shield him. Corporate records show Mr Hayman was a director of a major Australian Jewish educational arm for several years after his alleged sexual abuse of boys. Fairfax Media has previously revealed that Mr Hayman recently told one of his alleged victims that Yeshiva spiritual leader Rabbi Pinchus Feldman had admonished him about 25 years ago over his relationship with a boy. The leader of the Organisation of Rabbis of Australasia, Moshe Gutnick, in March revealed he failed to alert police to an anonymous complaint about Mr Hayman in the 1980s. Rabbi Gutnick said in hindsight he was wrong not to alert police. Rabbi Feldman said he had no recollection of any confession of child sex abuse 25 years ago. Fairfax also revealed this year an audio recording of another senior Australian rabbi discussing Mr Hayman's alleged interaction with boys or adolescents. In the tape recording, Rabbi Baruch Lesches said some of Mr Hayman's alleged victims may have consented. Rabbi Lesches, who was at the Bondi Yeshiva at the time of the alleged incidents and now is a major New York Jewish leader, also cautioned against reporting Mr Hayman to police. He later apologised for his private remarks after Fairfax released the audio of his discussion about Mr Hayman.’ (1)

Put another way the local jewish community and its leadership knew about Hayman sexual assault of the two boys – as well as presumably others – and admonished him for it private sometime in the late 1980s and not only actively covered it up, but actually sent teenagers to live with Hayman probably the assumption that because they were female then Hayman wouldn’t rape them (2) then as late as 2012 Hayman was being blackmailed by one of the boys he had raped to the tune of $25,000 in return for not turning him into the police! (3)

Yet they still appear to have defended Hayman as late as 2014 since Hayman – like so many other jewish child molesters – somehow managed to get a sweetheart plea bargain:

‘A former director of Yeshiva in Sydney pleaded guilty to one count of indecent assault by a person in authority in a Sydney court on Wednesday. Daniel “Gug” Hayman (pictured) had been charged with two counts of gross indecency relating to the alleged sexual abuse of two boys in the 1980s, but made a deal with prosecutors that saw him cop to the greater charge, which carries with it a maximum of six years in prison. The gross indecency charges were dropped.’ (4)

And then in sentencing Hayman was given no prison time whatsoever and was simply given a suspended sentence of a year and seven months! (5)

We further learn that the jewish community seems to have been systematically bribing Hayman’s victims for years – Hayman himself managed to post a million-dollar bail bond in November 2013 – (6) with the ‘Australian Jewish News’ pointing out that:

‘The AJN revealed last year that NSW police believed victims of abuse within the Sydney Jewish community may have been paid to stay silent.’ (7)

So, in essence Hayman like other jewish child molesters – such as Rabbi Joel Kolko in New York (8) and Rabbi David Kramer in Melbourne – (9) has been given suspiciously light sentences after the local jewish community actively covered up for them – often for decades – and we are supposed to believe this is just coincide?

Pull the other one!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) http://www.smh.com.au/national/daniel-hayman-charged-over-child-sex-at-bondis-jewish-yeshiva-centre-20131105-2wyl6.html also https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/pm/child-abuse-charges-laid-against-former-yeshiva/5071724

(2) https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2015/feb/05/rabbi-sent-student-to-live-with-leader-accused-of-abuse-commission-hears also https://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/law-order/jewish-leader-put-girl-12-into-sex-offender-daniel-haymans-care-royal-commission-hears/news-story/46c2e8f72543dc2d05b8d55d812218b7

(3) https://www.australianjewishnews.com/hayman-guilty-of-abuse/

(4) Ibid.

(5) https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/jewish-volunteer-daniel-robert-hayman-avoids-jail-after-being-found-guilty-of-sex-assault-20140610-39uir.html also https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/jewish-camp-leader-sentenced-for-abuse/py10lz1ji

(6) https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/2013-11-21/ty-article/alleged-abuser-can-leave-australia/0000017f-db21-df0f-a17f-df638fba0000

(7) https://www.australianjewishnews.com/hayman-guilty-of-abuse/

(8) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/rabbi-joel-kolko-jewish-homosexual

(9) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/rabbi-david-kramer-jewish-child-molester