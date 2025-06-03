Recently it was reported that there has been a murder in the heavily jewish city of Hadera in Israel (1) with the ‘Times of Israel’ originally reporting that:

‘A woman’s body was found buried in the yard near a Hadera home, Hebrew-language media reports. Police say they are investigating the incident and arrested a male relative of the victim on suspicion of involvement in her death. Reports say the detained man is the victim’s brother. The Ynet news site says the suspect had threatened the victim in the past and that a restraining order had been issued when he broke into her home. It is unclear if the order is still in effect. According to the outlet, the woman’s body was found when a friend was unable to contact her since yesterday and went to the house. Paramedics say they declared the victim, in her late 40s, dead at the scene.’ (2)

I originally suspected the suspect, and the victim were jewish because of how jewish the city of Hadera is.

This was subsequently confirmed by ‘YNet’ when they revealed:

‘Dan Cohen, suspected of murdering his sister Maya Cohen in Hadera last month, has confessed to the crime and reenacted the murder for police investigators. His detention has been extended by three additional days. According to allegations, Cohen, a 44-year-old city resident, buried his sister in the yard after murdering her, and her body was discovered by family members and friends after she failed to answer their phone calls.’ (3)

So yes, Dan Cohen murdered his own sister.

Another one bites the proverbial dust.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.cbs.gov.il/en/settlements/Pages/default.aspx?mode=Yeshuv

(2) https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/womans-body-found-buried-in-yard-near-hadera-home-man-arrested-said-to-be-victims-brother/

(3) https://www.ynetnews.com/article/fngfy6o2d also https://www.ynetnews.com/article/kua17mydb