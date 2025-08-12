In my original lengthy article on serial lesbian child molester/rapist Malka Leifer – who is an ultra-Orthodox jewess – I detailed how Leifer systematically molested/raped circa 70 pre-teen and teenage girls under her care while she was the headmistress of the ultra-orthodox all-girls school ‘Adass Israel’ in Melbourne, Australia between 2003 and 2008, which was first reported to the jewish community circa 2008 and which they managed to cover up till 2011 when the first police complaint was made.

Further I also pointed out that it subsequently came out that the ultra-Orthodox jewish community of Melbourne and the jewish Labor MP Michael Danby – who is a secular jew – used both their considerable wealth and influence to get Leifer out of Australia to the safety of Israel before Australian police arrested her. (1) It took a decade for the Australian government to get Leifer extradited as she was protected by powerful rabbis like Rabbi Yitzchak Grossman – who withdrew his support for her in 2018 over a dispute around money (predictably) (2) and also still supports another infamous jewish rapist Rabbi Eliezer Berland – (3) and the ultra-Orthodox Israeli Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman; who was removed from office in 2020 for misconduct. (4)

Leifer has been safely banged up in Australia – sadly not simply executed but I digress – since 2022 but in a recent report from the ‘Daily Mail’ it seems like Leifer is still engaging in the rape of young women – this time non-jewish – inside prison in Australia.

‘YNet’ writes that:

‘Malka Leifer, the former teacher convicted of raping two students and extradited from Israel to Australia in 2021, is now suspected of sexually assaulting another inmate inside a high-security prison wing in Melbourne. According to a report in the British Daily Mail, Leifer, who is serving a 15-year sentence, was captured on prison security cameras allegedly sexually assaulting a young Aboriginal woman in her 20s. A source familiar with the incident told the British outlet the alleged assault occurred in late July in a segregated section of the prison where inmates are kept apart. The source added that the incident followed a separate event in which Leifer was seen kissing another inmate serving time for human trafficking.’ (5)

So basically, Leifer has been basically trying to have sex with/rape other women while in prison; this is made even more outrageous when we read further down in ‘YNet’s’ article that:

‘Leifer is held under strict conditions, confined to a small cell for 23 hours a day with limited contact with other prisoners. However, she reportedly receives privileges not extended to others in the high-security wing, including access to a microwave, cooking equipment, special orders on Thursdays, and permission to bake challah bread.’ (6)

So basically, Leifer is being held in privileged conditions explicitly because she is a jew – only gets one hour out of her cell a day – and has still sexually assaulted/tried to rape two (non-jewish) women that we know about. (7)

It just goes to show you that jews like Leifer are still utterly poisonous, degenerate and vile even when in maximum security prison!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/malka-leifer-jewish-lesbian-and-serial

(2) Ibid.

(3) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/rabbi-eliezer-berland-jewish-fraudster

(4) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/malka-leifer-jewish-lesbian-and-serial

(5) https://www.ynetnews.com/article/bkodezpoeg

(6) Ibid.

(7) Further confirmed by: https://www.israelhayom.com/2025/08/11/israeli-pedophile-malka-leifer-filmed-sexually-assaulting-prisoner-in-melbourne-jail/