The case of homosexual jewish child molester Zev ‘Velvel’ Serebryanski is a famous one – along with that of Samuel David Cyprys (1) and Malka Leifer – (2) in Australia given that between the three of them in additional to Daniel ‘Gug’ Hayman; (3) they managed to trigger an Australian Royal Commission to begin hearings about child rape and molestation being widespread at jewish schools in Australia. A fact that appears to still be true to this day after the commission has long concluded its work as I have documented elsewhere. (4)

The situation with Serebryanski however has recently changed, but let’s remind ourselves of what he did back in the late 1980s.

The ‘Lismore City News’ explains that:

‘A man accused of molesting victim advocate Manny Waks more than three decades ago has been committed to stand trial on four child abuse offences. Zev “Velvel” Serebryanski, 60, pleaded not guilty after Magistrate Stephen Ballek found there was sufficient evidence for the case to go to trial in the Victorian County Court. Serebryanski is accused of sexually assaulting Mr Waks, 48, at the ultra-Orthodox Yeshiva Centre in Melbourne’s southeast between January 1987 and December 1988. Serebryanski was extradited from the United States in April 2023 to face three charges of indecent assault and one charge of sexual penetration of a child aged over 10 but under 16. Mr Waks, an advocate for victims of child sexual abuse in Jewish communities, has given AAP permission to identify him as the alleged victim. Six witnesses gave evidence during a two-day committal hearing in Melbourne Magistrates Court. Mr Waks’ evidence was heard in a closed court on Wednesday. On Thursday, Detective Senior Constable Michael Simonsen told the court he took a police statement from Mr Waks in February 2012 to clarify parts of the first statement he made to officers in September 1996. Under questioning from Serebryanski’s barrister Ian Hill KC, the detective admitted he did not recall asking the identity of the person Mr Waks claimed was present during one of the alleged assaults. He also conceded he never attended the Yeshiva Centre to take photographs or obtain a floor plan, nor did he identify and speak to people who attended the centre at the time of the alleged abuse. “I failed to do that,” Sen Const Simonsen told the court. The detective said the investigation was repeatedly opened and closed in the seven years he was the police informant as other witnesses came forward. One of those witnesses was Yerachmiel Gorelik, who gave evidence via video link from the US on Thursday. He told the court he was classmates at Yeshiva College with Mr Waks and aged about 11 or 12 when he was told about the alleged abuse. Mr Gorelik could not be sure of the exact date of the conversation but he admitted telling other students the allegations. The court was told Mr Gorelik emailed police in January 2012 to say he was reluctant to make a statement because there were gaps in his memory. He ultimately made a sworn statement to officers in July 2013.’ (5)

Clearly Serebryanski is pretty damned evil individual who deserves the long drop and failing that at least a few decades on bread and water in an isolation cell. However following Serebryanski being found guilty of the offences in early December 2025; (6) he suddenly got an absolute sweetheart of a sentence from the judge in Australia who simply gave him ‘time served’ and let him go free as ABC Australia explains:

‘A member of Melbourne’s ultra-orthodox Jewish community now living in Israel says he feels vindicated and free despite his abuser walking free from court and avoiding more jail time. Velvel Serebryanski, 61, was last December found guilty of three counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual penetration of a child between 10 and 16. On Friday the Victorian County Court handed Serebryanski a 22 month jail sentence, with 19 months suspended, meaning he would only be required to serve three months behind bars. But because he had already spent time on remand in the United States in 2023, Serebryanski was able to walk free from court. Serebryanski was also handed a three-year good behaviour bond and is now a registered sex offender.’ (7)

Put another way: the jews – likely the Lubavitch Chabad – applied significant pressure on the Australian justice system so that the son of one of rabbis – Serebryanski – was otherwise inexplicably allowed to walk free after repeatedly committing violent homosexual rape against a child and then been on the run for over a decade.

Compare that to how Joel Davis of the ‘National Socialist Network’ was thrown into solitary confinement and basically subjected to a form of torture by the Australian government for several months for an obvious joke on a private telegram channel – predictably being an Aryan rather than a whiny obese jew this didn’t affect Davis much while it seems to have nearly broken Serebryanski - and we can who really rules Australia.

Not Australians but jews.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/samuel-david-cyprys-jewish-child

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/malka-leifer-jewish-lesbian-and-serial

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/daniel-gug-hayman-jewish-child-molester

(4) On this please see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/child-sexual-abuse-at-cheder-levi and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-jewish-paedophile-network-operating

(5) https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/story/8731299/advocates-alleged-abuser-to-fight-charges-at-trial/; also see https://theqldr.com.au/crime-law-and-justice/2024/08/15/serebryanski/ and my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/zev-serebryanski-jewish-child-molester

(6) https://www.timesofisrael.com/son-of-chabad-rabbi-in-australia-convicted-of-child-sex-abuse-in-long-running-scandal/; also see https://thenightly.com.au/australia/victoria/zev-serebryanski-child-sex-abuse-advocate-manny-waks-urges-others-to-speak-out-after-jury-convicts-his-abuser-c-20902487

(7) https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-03-20/velvel-serebryanski-walks-free-court-manny-waks-sexual-abuse/106478824