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Peter Quiggins's avatar
Peter Quiggins
7d

Hang them (((them))) high....

....................................................

"When the Jewish central banker crime families stampede non-European fighting age men into your European nation to demographically replace the nation's folk for a rainbow freak show... ie

America, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Europa... It doesn't go unnoticed by the target nations fighting age men who stand and signal warnings to other folk of that nation to prep-up and be ready.

It is blood memory which triggers a certain type to the streets to evangelize the message to the apathetic masses and other fighting age men (which usually falls on deaf ears).

A noble cause, thankless, lonely but duty bound on a dangerous road that the Central Bankers have planned out for us.. and be sure of this:"

https://peterquiggins0.wixsite.com/peter-quiggins--tier/en/post/thomas-sewell

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The Pragmatic Prognosticator's avatar
The Pragmatic Prognosticator
5d

Every - Single - Time.

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