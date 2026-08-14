Originally when I decided that I would run two Substacks - ‘Semitic Controversies’ and ‘National Socialism Made Simple’ - I thought it would allow different people to enjoy different things, but what I hadn’t bargained on was both how fiddly it is to run two Substacks, but also the fact that people would becoming paying subscribers to both.

The latter quite frankly makes me feel bad as while it is their choice; I don’t think it is right.

Further I hadn’t realised how much crossover there would be between the two there would be as - for example - I had created the two Substacks before I started my work translating the original documentary evidence for ‘Generalplan Ost’ and putting it in context nor had I any idea how much doing so would provide further evidence for the Revisionist Population Transfer counter-thesis concerning the ‘Holocaust’.

So thus what I have decided to do is fold ‘National Socialism Made Simple’ into ‘Semitic Controversies’ (the smaller Substack into the bigger Substack) with the posts on ‘National Socialism Made Simple’ being re-published on ‘Semitic Controversies’ daily along with new articles and essays in addition to the normal ‘Semitic Controversies’ schedule.

I’ve scheduled them so they appear an hour after the daily ‘jewish invention’/‘jewish origins of’ (7 a.m. EST) so they will appear at 8 a.m. EST.

Further in gratitude to the double paying subscribers I’ve extended their ‘Semitic Controversies’ paying subscriber accounts to ‘Lifetime’ so they don’t need to pay any more as I think that is only fair. All ‘National Socialism Made Simple’ subscribers (free and paid) have been consolidated into the ‘Semitic Controversies’ subscriber list so apologies in advance if any of you get double notifications.

Kindest Regards,

Karl,