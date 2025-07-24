According to Adam Carey writing in Australia’s ‘The Age’ back in 2022 yet another large-scale jewish child molestation was detected at an ultra-Orthodox jewish school run by the Lubavitch Chabad in the Melbourne suburb of St. Kilda called ‘Cheder Levi Yitzchok’.

He writes how:

‘The parents’ concerns relate to the potential imminent return to Cheder Levi Yitzchok, a non-government school in St Kilda, of a student involved in an investigation by Victoria Police’s sexual offences and child abuse unit last year.

Three separate Victorian government agencies – the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, the Commission for Children and Young People, and the Victorian Registration and Qualifications Authority – are investigating aspects of the case, including the school’s approach to safeguarding students in its care.

Tensions were heightened last week when the school’s president and principal, property scion Eliezer Kornhauser, told parents via email that “the situation for the school and parents is anything but perfect” and that some were engaging in “unproductive and occasionally hysterical conjecture”.

Kornhauser told parents they should put the ultimate trust of their children’s safety in their faith, not in secular society or laws.

“Our best protection lies in our faithful adherence to what G-D [God] wants from each and every one of us, as clarified and amplified by the Rebbe [the founder of the Chabad movement],” he said.

“The best protection I can provide to my child is to daven [pray] appropriately … and perhaps most importantly, ensuring that my relationships with my fellow are based on compassion, sensitivity and love.”

Police initially investigated five reports of “sexualised behaviour” among students at Cheder Levi Yitzchok between May and October last year. The school has about 100 students – from the ultra-Orthodox Chabad-Lubavitch movement – from prep to year 8.

Three of the alleged incidents occurred at the Yeshivah Centre, a Jewish religious centre linked with the school on Hotham Street in St Kilda East.

Following investigations, students were given “education and guidance”, the police said.

The Age understands a student was referred to the South Eastern Centre Against Sexual Assault, a specialist centre that provides assessment and intervention for children with harmful sexual behaviours.

In the past week, Cheder Levi Yitzchok has received multiple complaints from parents concerned that the student is due to return and fearful about whether the school is doing enough to protect their children from harm.’ (1)