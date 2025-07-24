According to Adam Carey writing in Australia’s ‘The Age’ back in 2022 yet another large-scale jewish child molestation was detected at an ultra-Orthodox jewish school run by the Lubavitch Chabad in the Melbourne suburb of St. Kilda called ‘Cheder Levi Yitzchok’.
He writes how:
‘The parents’ concerns relate to the potential imminent return to Cheder Levi Yitzchok, a non-government school in St Kilda, of a student involved in an investigation by Victoria Police’s sexual offences and child abuse unit last year.
Three separate Victorian government agencies – the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, the Commission for Children and Young People, and the Victorian Registration and Qualifications Authority – are investigating aspects of the case, including the school’s approach to safeguarding students in its care.
Tensions were heightened last week when the school’s president and principal, property scion Eliezer Kornhauser, told parents via email that “the situation for the school and parents is anything but perfect” and that some were engaging in “unproductive and occasionally hysterical conjecture”.
Kornhauser told parents they should put the ultimate trust of their children’s safety in their faith, not in secular society or laws.
“Our best protection lies in our faithful adherence to what G-D [God] wants from each and every one of us, as clarified and amplified by the Rebbe [the founder of the Chabad movement],” he said.
“The best protection I can provide to my child is to daven [pray] appropriately … and perhaps most importantly, ensuring that my relationships with my fellow are based on compassion, sensitivity and love.”
Police initially investigated five reports of “sexualised behaviour” among students at Cheder Levi Yitzchok between May and October last year. The school has about 100 students – from the ultra-Orthodox Chabad-Lubavitch movement – from prep to year 8.
Three of the alleged incidents occurred at the Yeshivah Centre, a Jewish religious centre linked with the school on Hotham Street in St Kilda East.
Following investigations, students were given “education and guidance”, the police said.
The Age understands a student was referred to the South Eastern Centre Against Sexual Assault, a specialist centre that provides assessment and intervention for children with harmful sexual behaviours.
In the past week, Cheder Levi Yitzchok has received multiple complaints from parents concerned that the student is due to return and fearful about whether the school is doing enough to protect their children from harm.’ (1)
Now we can see from the above that what has occurred at Cheder Levi Yitzchok is that one of the jewish pupils has been ‘sexually molesting’ – in other words raping – other male pupils there and the school’s authorities have been actively covering it up from the authorities following the Mesirah principle whereby jews should not inform non-jewish (or even sometimes secular jewish) authorities about bad things that happen inside the jewish community and that anyone who does so is an ‘informer’ (a ‘moser’) and is subjected to the most extreme extrajudicial punishment that rabbis think they can get away with. (2)
Eliezer Kornhauser – the principal of Cheder Levi Yitzchok – has been quite explicit in invoking the Mesirah principle to protect his regime at the school from outside interference by trying to intimate concerned jewish parents:
‘Kornhauser emailed families last week regarding their “desire for reassurance about the safety of children attending the school” and counselled them that their ultimate trust should be placed in their faith.
“We may imagine that the secular world has the answers, but in my view, this is a terrible mistake,” Kornhauser said in the email.
“... [T]he secular solution – education about child safety, protocols and procedures, visibility and vigilance (all of which are followed and applied within the school) – while vital, are not the ultimate answer,” he said.
Kornhauser also warned families against “exposure to secular media” including newspapers, arguing it “leads to fear and hysteria which is then directly or perhaps inadvertently passed on to children”.
VoiCSA, a Jewish community advocacy organisation founded by child sexual abuse survivor Manny Waks, said it had been providing support to a significant number of children who attended the school.
“That has included arranging counselling and legal advice, assistance with reporting to police and liaising with government authorities,” a spokesperson said.’ (3)
Further it was subsequently reported that Kornhauser had begun expelling the children of those jewish parents who complained about being the victim of homosexual rape (4) which is still a major problem within the jewish community of Australia to this day. (5)
