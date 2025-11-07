Carmel College – located in the village of Mongewell in south Oxfordshire in Britain – was once referred to as a ‘jewish Eton’ and was well-regarded among the famous public schools of the country, although it subsequently closed in 1997. (1)

Naturally of course – as we have numerous examples of among the jewish community – (2) it apparently had a serious homosexual child molestation problem with one known case having occurred for half the school’s existence in the form of the apparently non-jewish deputy housemaster Trevor Bolton routinely raping pre-teen and teenage boys at the school from 1968 to 1988. (3)

Bolton – who was sentenced to a mere 19 years in prison in 2016 (4) and subsequently had that sentence cut in half on appeal in 2019 – (5) is an egregious case.

Since as ‘Jewish News’ remarks:

‘Trevor Bolton, a housemaster who preyed on the homesick and the vulnerable at Carmel College, was found guilty of 25 counts of abusing eight boys aged 11 to 15 between 1968 and 1988. The Oxfordshire college closed in 1997. He was sentenced in 2016, aged 78, after a jury found him guilty of indecent assault and indecency with a child, having heard how he lived in a flat above the boys’ dormitories and groomed his victims using chocolates, cigarettes and TV.’ (6)

While we learn from the BBC that:

‘The court heard Mr Bolton lived on site and told the then-pupil he could visit his home whenever he felt homesick. He said this was when a “routine” of sexual abuse started that lasted for roughly three years. “I can’t remember when it went from being cuddled to being naked. But it became every night or almost every night. “There is a point in time when you feel what is going on but you feel trapped.” He said he felt “special” as he had access to Mr Bolton’s flat but said he was also “desperately unhappy”.’ (7)

Put another way; Bolton’s sexual relationships with the 11–15-year-old boys in his care was pretty open and flagrant. Ergo it was almost certainly known to his jewish bosses and colleagues who seem to have practised a form of ‘don’t ask don’t tell’ or just seen it as normal.

Given how flagrant this sort of thing is even today in jewish religious schools – including the ardently anti-homosexual ones – and how these schools seem to invariably acquire rings of jewish child molesters. It is quite reasonable to suggest that Bolton was a non-jewish member of such a ring of jewish child molesters operating at Carmel College sometime between 1948 and 1997 – its years of operation – and may well have been subsequently thrown under the bus by the jewish community of Britain to protect some of their own members from charges of raping male jewish children at the school.

This is educated speculation on my part, but it is certainly gives food for thought: no?

