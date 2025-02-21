I learn from the ‘Times of Israel’ that former Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Yona Metzger is now being investigated (again) by Israeli police for being a serial homosexual predator who seems to have molested teenage boys and young men.

To quote their article on this:

‘Former Ashkenazi chief rabbi Yona Metzger is being investigated by police after he was accused of molesting a boy under 16 years old, authorities said Tuesday, in the latest criminal allegation to embroil the disgraced religious leader. Metzger was called in for questioning then released on bail a few hours later, a police spokesman said. The case against Metzger, 71, began in the fraud division of the Tel Aviv police department, according to the Ynet news site. The investigation follows both a previous complaint — which was received in 2020 and briefly probed, after which police closed the case — and a new one, Hebrew media reported. The new complaint, according to Ynet, citing people close to Metzger, concerns an event that took place on a beach, where the rabbi spoke with several teenagers and told them he would “teach” them about lifeguarding. The young people demonstrated some of their rescue exercises to the rabbi, and Metzger took the phone number of one of the youths, who later filed the complaint against him, according to the report. It was not immediately clear when the alleged “indecent act” took place. Yehudah Fried, Metzger’s attorney, said in a statement that his client was “astonished” by the investigation and “denies everything,” saying Metzger has faith in investigators and fully participated in the process, and that he and his client “have no doubt that it will shortly become clear that there is no basis” for the claims. The complaint was received on the same day that elections were held for the Chief Rabbinate Council.’ (1)

Now if we were being sceptical then it could be claimed that this was a ‘politically-motivated’ charge because it occurred on the same day as the elections for the ‘Chief Rabbinate Council’ were being held, because rarely some jews accused of such offences are in fact adjudged to have actually been innocent by the police and/or the judges with one of these rare examples being Efraim Cray in the UK. (2)

The problem with this narrative however is that Metzger has form for these kinds of sexual offences; just they’ve never been fully investigated before and the scuttlebutt in Israel also suggests that Metzger has been grooming and sexually harassing/molesting teenage boys and young adults for quite some time.

Since the ‘Times of Israel’ article continues by relating that:

‘The new complaint came following a history of criminal investigations into Metzger over corruption matters, as well as a history of previous allegations of sexual harassment and assault. In 2017, Metzger was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for corruption offenses, and was paroled after 22 months. He was freed in March 2019. In 2003, Israeli newspapers published allegations by four men, of different ages and religious backgrounds, who accused Metzger of inappropriately touching them. A decade later, amid Metzger’s corruption scandal, prominent Israeli journalist Mazal Mualem wrote on Facebook that Metzger had also inappropriately touched a good friend of hers, a personal trainer in Tel Aviv, telling him he was looking for a trainer at night in his apartment. Most of the previous accusations of sexual violations, though publicly aired, did not turn into criminal investigations by the police. Those close to Metzger at the time, Ynet reported, said that the claims were baseless, and that only a police investigation would expose the truth.’ (3)

So, we can see that Metzger has been accused by at least four men on four different occasions of engaging in sexual assault/molestation and if we add in this allegation – as well as that referred to by Mazal Mualem – then we have six men on six different occasions saying more or less the same thing about Metzger’s predilection for buggery.

Now as Metzger’s corruption – the ‘Times of Israel’ doesn’t dwell on this for obvious reasons – Eli Senyor summarizes it nicely in his 2013 article for ‘YNet’:

‘The investigation revealed that Metzger is suspected of pocketing hundreds of thousands of shekels he had raised for different NGOs. It is suspected that the money had made its way from the donors into the pockets of Metzger and his associates. Metzger's attorneys, Professor David Libai and Elad Rot, said that the chief rabbi has denied all the allegations against him. The Rishon Letzion Magistrate's Court remanded an additional three suspects in the affair. Chaim Eisenshtat, the rabbi's driver and personal assistant, who is suspected of accepting bribes, was remanded by seven days. Simcha Krakowsky, the director of a charitable organization, who is suspected of bribery, was remanded by five days. Nissan Ben-Zion Zioni, a director of another non-profit organization, who is also suspected of bribery, was remanded by six days.’ (4)

This corruption/fraud by Metzger and his associates occurred between 2003 and 2013 according to former Israeli Attorney General Yehuda Weinstein, but Weinstein further stated in February 2015 that Metzger had been attempting to silence witnesses and trying to interfere with the investigation into his corruption/fraud. (5)

As it happened Metzger did manage to get a sweetheart deal from the Israeli prosecutors of three and a half years in prison combined with a $1.3 million fine to ‘settle his tax debt’ (6) which was promptly thrown out by the judge at the ‘Jerusalem Magistrates Court’ who was upset he could only up the prison time to four and a half of years plus the ‘fine’ when the actual sentence should have six to nine years in prison! (7)

As it happens Metzger only served one year and ten months in prison then was let out ‘on parole’. (8)

So thus, we can see that just like the jewish Diaspora; the Israeli state is absolutely chock full of serial child molesters – often homosexual – who also often engaged in pretty staggering levels of corruption/fraud to boot but whom are often actively protected by the jewish community and/or the Israeli state either because they are jewish and/or because they are bribing/pressuring others.

What a lovely people!

