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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Aug 5

'genocidal supremacist psychopaths' is how i have been referring to them for quite some time now.

not once have i been asked to explain why...

nor has there been any obvious misunderstanding about who i was referring to.

it seems that even without knowing a lot about the distant history of the jews, e.g. amalek, people seem to understand why i use those specific words.

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Sy's avatar
Sy
Aug 5

This IS the sort of thing that IS taught in their Talmud. What is TRULY unfortunate is that FAR too many Christians do not understand that this Talmud (by the way most of Zionist Israel’s ‘laws’ ARE based upon the Talmud) is, perhaps arguably, THE single-most EVIL and Satanic collection of writings ever produced in all of recorded human history.

Any doubts about that? Then go and take a look at some excerpts from said Talmud here: https://s3.wasabisys.com/bfs-data/docs/bloodlines/Verses%20from%20Jewish%20Talmud.pdf

https://s3.wasabisys.com/bfs-data/docs/bloodlines/Verses%20from%20Jewish%20Talmud.pdf

If, after having read as few as just 10 of these excerpts from this VILE, DESPICABLE and surely Satanic Talmud, you can STILL (ILLOGICALLY) support the idea of aiding Zionist Israel, then I shall (LOGICALLY) have to conclude that, either you are one of these DECEIVED, DELUDED and DEMENTED Zionists, or you have ABSOLUTELY no ability to think critically whatsoever.

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