Carol Marcus was a peripheral figure in the jewish communist underground in Romania and whose importance lies in his role as one the principal conspirators behind the series of communist bombings in Romania that began in 1920 and were orchestrated by the jewish communist – and agent of the Comintern in Moscow – Max Goldstein. (1)

What we know about Marcus comes primarily from his son – also called Carol Marcus – who in turn worked out what we know of Marcus’ story from talking to his family – the son’s cousin (and Carol Marcus’ nephew being the son of Marcu Marcus [one of Carol Marcus’ younger brothers]) who was also confusingly named Carol Marcus – and doing archival research in Romania during the 1970s as well as from Max Goldstein’s 1921 confession to the Romanian police.

Marcus’ son writes concerning his father’s biography that:

‘My biological father, Carol Marcus, was [probably] born in 1900. He didn’t have any education. He was an entrepreneur who made his own workshop of brushes and paintbrushes, although he had no qualification in this trade. He quit both his workshop and my mother who was pregnant and set off to join the Russian revolution. I don’t recall ever meeting him. He only saw me once. He died in April 1921 and my mother remarried.’ (2)

We can see in this description that Marcus was a young jew who – he was only around 21 when he died in April 1921 – had opened his own business manufacturing and selling brushes and paintbrushes only to then be influenced by the Bolshevik revolution in Russia – presumably because it was largely headed by and was seen as a jewish revolution by other jews (3) while many jewish capitalists initially made an absolute fortune running businesses in Lenin’s Soviet Russia – (4) and to give up his business and join the underground communist movement in Romania as a full-time revolutionary.

Marcus continues by writing how his father:

‘Was engaged in a conspiratorial activity, securing the liaison between the Romanian revolutionary committees in Kiev and Odessa, in the Soviet Union. He carried orders from all over the country on what delegates were to be chosen for the coming convention that was held in Bucharest, during which the Socialist Party moved from the 2nd International to the 3rd International. [Ed. note: On 11th May 1921, the Socialist Party Convention decided the transformation of the party into the Romanian Communist Party and its affiliation with the Communist International. The following day, the delegates who had voted without reserve in favor of the affiliation, which implied the subordination to the Comintern and to Russia, were arrested by order of the Government.] This and other conspiratorial activities led to that huge trial in Dealul Spirii. [Ed. note: ‘The trial of Dealul Spirii’ was held between 23rd January and 4th June 1922. The delegates of the 1921 convention and other communist militants were prosecuted. A great number of politicians and intellectuals made statements or wrote in favor of the Communists. On 4th June 1922, King Ferdinand I issued an amnesty decree based on which 213 out of the 271 people who had been arrested were freed.] They caught my father in the North Railroad Station and found his pistol. The serial number proved that the gun came from a firearms depot in Ramnicu Valcea - which is why a gunnery warrant officer committed suicide. I know these things from the newspapers I read in those days. The records from the Forensic Institute show that my father was deposed there without official papers. There was no official report signed by a district attorney and he died with his lungs congested. They beat him to death. He did his duty; he didn’t give away anyone or anything. They set up a suicide for him and took his dead body to my uncle’s, Georges Gherman, who was their informant.’ (5)

He also writes how:

‘The file [in the Romanian archives] contained a leaflet launched by the Bessarabian Communists, who didn’t accept the idea that my father had committed suicide. It read ‘Assassination of the famous Misa, the comrade who?’ This is how I found out about his conspiratorial name.’ (6)

Now if we add to this that we know that Marcus was the conduit through which Max Goldstein contacted the communist underground in Bessarabia as well as the Soviet government in Moldova between December 1920 and January 1921 (specifically contacting Yakov Antipov and Samuel Bubnovsky) – (7) which makes sense given that he had an underground code name (i.e., ‘Misa’) that were common among important communist agents at the time – and fled with Goldstein to the town of Stefanesti after the communist headquarters and printing work shop that they’d set up in Iasi had been raided by the Romanian police rather than returning to Bucharest as most of Goldstei’s Iasi cell did. (8)

And then combine this with the fact that Marcus was engaging in illegal gunrunning for the communist underground and its terrorist operations as well as the fact that he called ‘the famous Misa’ by the communist underground in Bessarabia and Romania. It all goes to suggest that Marcus – despite his very brief appearance in the history of Romania and Romanian communism – was actually an important figure in the communist terror that his people (the jews) were inflicting upon Romania and its people in the wake of the Bolshevik revolution in Russia.

It also explains why the Romanian police possibly beat him to death during their interrogation of him after his capture in that they’d only interrogate a major agent of the Comintern/communist revolutionary in this way for intelligence as they had a lot names, addresses and links that they could provide.

If he had been a minor member of the communist underground then they simply wouldn’t have bothered.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) On Goldstein and the jewish responsibility for the deaths and serious injuries caused by these bombings please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/max-goldstein-and-the-jews-behind

(2) https://www.centropa.org/en/photo/carol-marcus-his-uncles-grave-carol-marcus; also https://www.centropa.org/en/photo/mrs-marcus-paternal-grandmather

(3) For example, see the comments of Michael Farbman, 1917, ‘The Russian Revolution & the War’, 1st Edition, The Herald: London, pp. 35-37 and Abraham Heller, 1922, ‘The Industrial Revival in Soviet Russia’, 1st Edition, Thomas Seltzer: New York, p. 41

(4) For example, see the comments of Moses Gurwitsch, 1958, ‘The Autobiography of a Russian Jew’, Vol. 1, 1st Edition, Self-Published: Liverpool, p. 90

(5) https://www.centropa.org/en/photo/carol-marcus

(6) Idem.

(7) On this see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/max-goldstein-and-the-jews-behind

(8) Idem.