As an appendix to my article about Brother Nathanael’s ‘Brother Nathanael Foundation’ and exposing what I believe to irregularities – or at least bad financial reporting – in Brother Nathanael Kapner’s financial conduct; I thought to provide an appendix showing my readers why I believe these things to be irregularities and that the normal explanations clearly cannot be used to dismiss such oddities.

So below I have reproduced all of Kapner’s Form 990 Schedule Os which detail the category of his finances with massive overspend ‘Other Expenses’ and show that – despite what people may wish – there is a case for Kapner to answer. This I haven’t done for my own benefit but for those who would like to believe – to their own credit – that Kapner is honest and find it hard to comprehend the weirdness that is so very obvious from reading his Schedule Os.

Maybe I am wrong about what Kapner is doing, but I think it is important – since his income is almost entirely derived from donations from such well-meaning people – that people are made aware that he needs to – at the very least – explain – and preferably document to some degree – where the ‘Website/Video Development’ spending is in fact going, because no one I have talked to thinks such a level of spending is normal if it is as described.

However, without further ado here are the ‘Brother Nathanael Foundation’s’ Form 990 Schedule Os from FY 2012 to FY 2024:

FY 2012:

FY 2013:

FY 2014:

FY 2015:

FY 2016:

FY 2017:

FY 2018:

FY 2019:

FY 2020:

FY 2021:

FY 2022:

FY 2023:

FY 2024: