I first became aware of Brother Nathanael – born Milton Kapner – the jew-turned-Orthodox Priest well over a decade ago when he first began his schtick in the world of anti-jewish media and content production. To be clear; I have never been a fan of Kapner, nor have I ever promoted his content that I can remember.

This was – and is – in large part in so far as I don’t believe jews can truly ever turn against their own but only do so for their own selfish reasons – usually profit or revenge – (1) but as I could never prove my suspicions about Kapner, I simply kept my mouth shut, watched and waited.

During the social media fall out from my detailed expose of the Iranian jew Robert Sepehr gravy training off the rising nationalist and anti-Semitic movement in the United States and around the world; (2) I had a thought and googled ‘Brother Nathanael NGO’ which immediately stuck gold because low and behold the ‘Brother Nathanael Foundation’ popped up on ProPublica. (3)

The revenue wasn’t – and isn’t - as eyewatering as Sepehr’s ‘Atlantean Gardens’ con but it was still north of a hundred thousand dollars every year. Since Kapner’s ‘Brother Nathanael Foundation’ was formed in 2010 right at the very start of Kapner’s career – suggesting malice aforethought and that Kapner started the foundation to capitalise on the gullibility of his audience in believing that a jew could become a devout Christian and live a celibate/monastic life, which is also suggested by the involvement of Alex Jones’ less kosher rival Jeff Rense between FY2011/FY2012 till Kapner and his foundation moved from Frisco, Colorado to Priest River, Idaho sometime in FY2015 – there were far more Form 990 (plus their Schedules A and O) to go through than with Sepehr’s ‘Atlantean Gardens’ so rather than do it line by line as I did with Sepehr’s annual returns; I have summarised it in an Excel spreadsheet which you can see below:

In this we can see that over the last twelve years Kapner has made just under $2.1 million in revenue, but also that he appears to spend it all with just under $2 million in expenses.

This looks superficially kosher: doesn’t it?

However, something is obviously ‘rotten in Denmark’ when you look beyond the superficial numbers because Kapner’s ‘Brother Nathanael Foundation’ has only spent just over $86k in ‘Professional Fees’ – which covers accountancy services, legal services and so on – while he classified nearly all his outgoing expenses as ‘Other Expenses’ with over $1.8 million allocated to that category.

This category includes your typical expenses – for example advertising, internet services, meals, stationary etc – however two categories of expenses really stand out as distinctly odd, which are:

‘Travelling Expenses’ – Just under $300k

‘Website/Video Development’ – Over $1.1 million

Now Kapner’s ‘Travelling Expenses’ are high but not outside the realms of the possibility as they include airfare, accommodation and presumably also mileage, but don’t include meals since meals is covered under a separate entry in the ‘Brother Nathanael Foundation’ annual returns (although presumably some of Kapner’s meals were paid for as part of his hotel bills). They do however suggest that Kapner is either doing a lot of travelling and/or that he is travelling in style (business class, luxury hotels, high end car rental etc).

What gets even more interesting is when you look at Kapner’s ‘Travelling Expenses’ versus his ‘Website/Video Development’ costs you’ll quickly notice that – relatively speaking - when his ‘Travelling Expenses’ are high then his ‘Website/Video Development’ costs are significantly lower and vice versa.

This is distinctly odd and the fact that it occurs with almost unfailing regularity – 2015 is the main exception and that was Kapner’s bumper year by quite some way – suggests that his ‘Travelling Expenses’ and ‘Website/Video Development’ expenses are linked when they should be completely independent of one another or – if anything – should rise and fall with each other and his revenue not act as if they were somehow interchangeable.

When we further look at this ‘Website/Video Development’ category of Kapner’s expenses it accounts for 61.1 percent of his total expenses which is absolutely enormous and forces one to wonder: what exactly is he spending all that money on?

The interesting thing is that it isn’t server costs or something of that nature since these are all listed out individually on the ‘Brother Nathanael Foundation’s’ Form 990 Schedule 0s so it isn’t the obvious things that might be used to plausibly excuse such high spending.

Further Kapner’s videos are generally ‘pieces to camera’ (i.e., it is just him talking with a real or fake background) plus I assume some low budget documentary pieces a-la Christopher Jon Bjerknes’ ‘Jewish Racism’ productions.

A good example of just how ludicrous this scale of expenses is can be found by comparing it to Carl Benjamin’s (aka ‘Sargon of Akkad’) ‘Lotus Eater Media Limited’ that had £734k administrative expenses in 2023, but rents office space, has at least two professional studio set ups, multiple technicians, support staff and presenters [all – or at least most - of whom are paid]), (4) while Kapner is spending roughly 1/7th to 1/14th of this figure most years just on ‘Website/Video Production’ but he doesn’t have any paid staff whatsoever according to the ‘Brother Nathanael Foundation’ annual report.

Thus, it isn’t staff, it isn’t contractors – these as we have seen are listed separately both in ‘Professional Fees/Contractors’ and/or in his Schedule O – and that means either Kapner is being dishonest in this annual returns, he is buying a lot of high end technical equipment every year (which he doesn’t appear to be using) or the ‘Website/Video Development’ category is being used for something else entirely.

That something odd is also seen by the scale of the credit card debt the ‘Brother Nathanael Foundation’ is regularly racking up – often not in years when has made a loss either – and then rapidly paying them off as well as the multiple loans made by the ‘Brother Nathanael Foundation’ to Kapner himself.

What I’d hypothesize given the loans to Kapner generally occur right at the start of the ‘Brother Nathanael Foundation’s’ existence when it was based out of Frisco, Colorado and then after the organization relocated to Priest River, Idaho; the year after – which also includes an entirely new board for the ‘Brother Nathanael Foundation’ - the profile of the financial expenses change with credit cards being racked up instead of the more accurate loans to Kapner and the credit card debt is seemingly unrelated to the expenses and the net assets.

So what I suspect is that Kapner is running his (apparently quite significant) personal expenses through the ‘Brother Nathanael Foundation’ via the two company credit cards associated with it as well as using ‘Travelling Expenses’ to pay for his travels since – as before stated - due to the size of the charges every financial year it appears Kapner is either travelling an awful lot and/or he is travelling luxuriously and then is using ‘Website/Video Development’ – which at best is an extremely nebulous category – as a financial offset to pay for his lifestyle when he travelled/travels less.

Now while this is speculative as I can’t get behind the numbers that Kapner has provided; it goes to suggest that the ‘Brother Nathanael Foundation’ is essentially being run as a personal slush fund to support Kapner’s lifestyle as is indicated by the weird expense structure and odd massive credit card debts that occur regularly on their annual reports.

References

(1) See for example my articles examining the cases of ‘jewish traitors’ such as: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/on-jewish-traitors-benjamin-freedman ; https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/on-jewish-traitors-marcus-eli-ravage and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/on-jewish-traitors-jack-bernstein

(2) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/robert-sepehr-following-the-money-6fc

(3) You can investigate this yourself here: https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/272983459

(4) https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/12207858/filing-history