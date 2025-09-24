In my recent article on the famous ‘Masturbation Machines’ of Auschwitz I quoted the original ‘Holocaust Survivor’ memoir this claim comes from and also pointed out that an overlooked detail of the claim is that it doesn’t refer to adult men being… well… masturbated to death, but rather to pre-pubescent boys. (1)

To remind ourselves; the full ‘Masturbation Machines’ quote from the original source of the claim the 2004 ‘Holocaust Survivor’ memoir of Bernard Holstein titled ‘Stolen Soul’.

Holstein writes:

‘But we never gave in, not really; there was that one time just before liberation but other than that we were strong. We would see the boys they put on those masturbating machines just drop, just die, right there in front of us. The absolute cruelty was beyond our belief. That they could do these things to us, that human beings were doing it to other human beings… and we would hobble back to camp with painfully swollen scrotums whimpering: “Don’t bump me! Please, just don’t touch me!”’ (2)

The problem is that while this memoir was successfully published; it very quickly became apparent that all was not what it seemed.

As Catherine Madden and Jim Kelly documented in the Perth-based newspaper ‘The Sunday Times’ – not to be confused with the more famous Britain national newspaper of the same name - on 30th October 2004:

‘A WA author who wrote a book allegedly based on his harrowing life as a Holocaust survivor is at the centre of a row over his credibility. UWA Press has pulled copies of Stolen Soul from bookshops after a private investigator was called in to probe the author's background. The book, written by Secret Harbour man Bernard Holstein -- whose real name is Bernard Brougham -- claims to be "the amazing true story of survival and mateship in Auschwitz". The publisher describes the book as "an epic read full of stories of how Bernard underwent experiments, assisted the Underground and even escaped, only to be recaptured and subjected to even greater torture". But this week a UWA Press spokeswoman admitted the publishing house removed the book because of doubts about the author's credibility. Initially, it was convinced of the authenticity of the memoirs of Brougham, who sports a tattoo of the number 111404 on the inside of his left arm, similar to those given to Jews by the Nazis. Brougham, 69, a mining camp cook, says his story is true -- but concedes he may never be able to prove it. "It is true, it did happen," he said, acknowledging he had little to support his claims and might never convince his detractors that his death camp experiences were real. He has no immigration papers, no German birth certificate and no living witnesses who could verify his arrival in Sydney from a post-war holding camp in Cyprus." All I have is what is in my memory," he said. "But I have got nothing to hide. This book is an account of what happened in my life." “I am not a liar, what I have written is true. People might ask how a boy who was only nine at the time can remember what happened in so much detail, but I can tell you, once you step through the gates into the barracks at Auschwitz, you instantly grow up. I remember everything. I still have nightmares about it." On the strength of the book Brougham was invited to talk to schoolchildren at the Holocaust Institute in Yokine. His story was questioned when his NSW foster family called UWA Press claiming that not only was he not born in Holstein, Germany, as he said, but he was not Jewish. By this stage the book had sold out its first print run and Brougham was already at work on a sequel, revealing how he fled to Australia after Auschwitz was liberated. A private investigator employed by UWA Press claims that Brougham was born in country NSW [New South Wales, Australia], baptised a Roman Catholic in 1942, made his Confirmation in 1952 and even spent time in a seminary training to become a priest. Brougham says he was raised as a Catholic in Australia and his step-parents never discussed his Jewish heritage. He said he would take a DNA test to prove he was not related to his five step-siblings in a bid to authenticate his story and convince UWA Press that it was true. "I remember that three doctors who were members of the Underground (resistance fighters) told me that 'one or two or three of you boys are going to get out of this hell hole and you must tell the world what happened here'," he said. In the book he claims that a tearful exchange with a German tourist several years ago convinced him to write his memoirs, which cost him about $70,000 to have ghost-written and published. The book has been selling on the Angus & Robertson website for $26.95 and Brougham has made several book-signing appearances. Publicity for the book said Bernard Holstein "endured two years of hell" at Auschwitz. Despite his ordeal, "Bernard survived and has now fulfilled his promise to tell the story the world needs to know. Stolen Soul is Bernard's story. His memories, his tears, his belief in the human spirit are all contained within its pages."’ (3)

Now to summarise Madden and Kelly’s findings simply:

A) ‘Bernard Holstein’s’ real name is Bernard Brougham.

B) Brougham was neither born in Germany or jewish.

C) Brougham simply made the story up and got an Auschwitz tattoo, which helped convince people he was genuine.

D) Judy Shorrock and UWA Press (University of Western Australia Press) only doubted ‘Stolen Soul’ because Brougham couldn’t verify his claims/his foster family came forward to testify that his story was complete and utter tosh.

E) Brougham’s ‘Stolen Soul’ sold out almost immediately despite being fiction rather than non-fiction.

F) Brougham was working on a sequel to ‘Stolen Soul’ – presumably with more ridiculous made-up nonsense in it as well – when his lies caught up with him.

Now the key thing to pick out here is not that the ‘Masturbation Machines’ quote is from a known ‘Holocaust’ fraudster - which renders it invalid as an actual ‘Holocaust’ claim – but rather that Judy Shorrock and UWA Press – who remember are an academic imprint - didn’t even question the ‘Masturbation Machines’ claim and just took as truthful… in all probability precisely because it was a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ memoir (and who are they to doubt such a secular saint).

This then illustrates the fact that there are numerous instances of utterly ridiculous claims – Irene Zisblatt’s smuggling diamonds up her vagina for her entire time in the German camp and ghetto system as well as Misha Defonseca’s claims she lived with a wolf pack in the forest for several years to escape the ‘Holocaust’ – being taken as completely genuine by academics, commentators and publishers because they are ‘Holocaust’ claims.

So put another way: because the ‘Holocaust’ cannot be questioned it therefore means that all sorts of nonsense claims get published as if they were true and, in all likelihood, only the most outrageous like Defonseca’s claims ever get exposed, while thousands of other less outrageous claims go unremarked and unaddressed as well as believed as if they were true.

And as such these claims are a blood libel against the entire of Europe, but especially against the people of Germany; who are being eternally punished and made to suffer for crimes they did not commit.

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-57

(2) Bernard Holstein, 2004, ‘Stolen Soul: A True Story of Courage and Survival’, 1st Edition, Judy Shorrock: Perth, p. 117

(3) http://www.fpp.co.uk/Auschwitz/docs/fake/WA_SundayTimes_301004.html