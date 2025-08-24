According to the ‘Times of Israel’ in February 2022 Rabbi Baruch Leifer – the father-in-law of serial jewish lesbian child molester Malka Leifer - (1) is believed by Israeli police to have repeatedly raped a twelve-year-old girl and other young children/pre-teens ‘several years ago’ – probably around the time Leifer was raping similarly aged girls in Melbourne Australia – that were related to him.

They wrote back then that:

‘Baruch Leifer was named Monday as the Jerusalem rabbi who was arrested last month on suspicion of molesting children several years ago. A gag order barring publication of Leifer’s name was lifted Monday at the request of the Kan public broadcaster. Leifer’s daughter-in-law Malka Leifer is currently awaiting trial in Australia on suspicion of dozens of incidents of molesting students when she was a school principal in Melbourne. Baruch Leifer, a senior rabbi in the Khust Hasidic dynasty, is suspected of multiple indecent acts against a family member when she was 12 years old, according to Kan. Additional complaints have been lodged against him, but in those, the alleged acts occurred too long ago to be prosecuted, the report said. An investigation began following recent complaints received at the Beit Shemesh police station. Police said last month — without naming Leifer — that the suspect committed indecent acts against minors in separate cases several years ago.’ (2)

So basically, Israeli police are pretty sure that Baruch Leifer was raping twelve-year-old girls that he was/is related to several years ago but they ‘occurred too long ago to be prosecuted’ despite the fact that the victim only seemingly came forward in 2021!

That’s jews for you: extremely soft on child molesters.

I wonder why?

