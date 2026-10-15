It is no surprise to say that a large city has a rat problem. Every city in the world has a rat problem and Chicago is no different. (1)

The difference with Chicago as compared to other similar American cities is that Chicago is substantially losing the battle against its rats when there is no reason why a modern Western city should be doing so. (2)

Part of the reason for this – as local residents in the Lincoln Park area of Chicago have been finding out – is that someone has been spreading a large amounts of nuts on the ground, which has been (and is) attracting and feeding a large number of rats causing their population to explode due to the plentiful and reliable food supply. (3)

It turns out that the person behind the industrial-scale spreading of these nuts for the last three years in Chicago is none other than a nonagenarian billionaire named Barre Seid.

Barre Seid is also jewish. (4)

Monica Eng explains in article for ‘Axios Chicago’ on 7th October 2026 how:

‘The city is weighing legal action against Lincoln Park billionaire Barre Seid over claims that his nut-spreading operation is fueling a rat infestation around Green City Market, Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) says. Why it matters: The infestation is causing property damage that could leave taxpayers on the hook for repairs, according to city documents. Plus, Knudsen says Seid’s nut-spreading activities have expanded in recent months, even as the city has ramped up citations against him. Of note: Seid has paid all the fines and tickets without contesting the violations. Context: This isn’t the Chicago industrialist’s first time in the headlines. Seid, 94, made news in 2022 for donating $1.6 billion to a conservative political action group run by Leonard Leo, in what is considered the biggest political advocacy donation in history. Catch up quick: “For more than three years,” Seid has “hired individuals to place nuts, seeds and other foods around” his home, then expanded to Lincoln Park where they place food “around and in trees and throughout the park,” a 43rd Ward document states. After years of citations, Knudsen issued a final warning letter to Seid last August noting that “the feeding has created a public health hazard,” attracting “flocks of pigeons, whose droppings have in turn attracted a significant rat infestation.” The letter demanded that Seid stop the feeding, “secure all garbage …in rodent-safe containers” and “take corrective measures against the harborage to rats” within 15 days. But the billionaire has not responded. What they’re saying: “When we exhaust our aldermanic authority, which is typically through [Streets and San], we have to get creative, and that’s why we’re pushing the park district to file a lawsuit for damage to the park,” Knudsen tells Axios. “The rat burrows have gotten so much bigger where these nuts are being laid out and the Green City Market vendors are seeing the rats during setup. It’s creating an unfortunate situation in a beautiful part of the park.” The other side: Seid — who owned Chicago’s Tripp Lite electronics company — did not answer when Axios rang his doorbell Tuesday. A woman recently answered the door to a WGN crew but closed it without comment. Zoom in: When asked by neighbors and park staff why they spread the nuts, Seid’s workers have responded with “hostile” language but no explanation, neighbor Caroline Novak tells Axios. Between the lines: While the Seids aren’t explaining their actions, the dishes of water and cracked nut shells Axios noticed on their porch Tuesday suggest they may just like feeding wildlife. State of play: Park District officials tell Axios they are still “assessing available options to address the ongoing activity.”’ (5)

Now despite Eng’s attempt to downplay Seid’s behaviour as ‘maybe they just like feeding the wildlife’. Just about anyone who has lived in a large city knows that you have to be careful if you want to feed the local birds and/or wildlife (like squirrels or small deer) because major urban pests like rats are prone to try and get at that same food.

So Seid paying people to spread nuts around the Lincoln Park area of Chicago without taking any precautions to stop that food simply being stolen by rats – and also causing a major rat infestation in the process – is simply reckless beyond belief (and it isn’t like Seid couldn’t pay for simple rat proof feeders to be installed and then be topped up if he wanted to) and such obvious and open civic negligence cannot be explained by the trite claim that ‘he just wanted to feed the wildlife’, but almost has to be a deliberate attempt to encourage the overbreeding of the local rat population. That will then cause absolute havoc for the other (non-jewish) residents of Chicago, while Seid will either be in his grave soon enough (he is currently 94) or has the money to simply buy his way out of the problem in and around his property.

Jews might not literally be rats, but as ‘Der Ewige Jude’ famously pointed out in 1940: they do behave (and apparently identify) with them.

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References

(1) https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/chicagos-infamous-rat-problem-wont-go-away-under-current-plan-new-audit-finds/3967966/

(2) https://illinoisanswers.org/2023/08/31/why-chicago-is-losing-the-war-on-rats/

(3) https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/lincoln-park-residents-try-to-find-person-feeding-the-neighborhoods-rat-problem/

(4) https://www.propublica.org/article/dark-money-leonard-leo-barre-seid

(5) https://www.axios.com/local/chicago/2026/10/07/lincoln-park-billionaire-accused-of-fueling-rat-infestation