Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Ava Wolfe's avatar
Ava Wolfe
Oct 15

Maybe he's trying to bring down property values to snatch them up cheap.

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Maquis's avatar
Maquis
Oct 15

Planning another "mysterious" plague?

That literally begins at his own front door?

Plain and simple Poxery.

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