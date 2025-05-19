Following on my article about the homosexual child molester Hayim Nissim Cohen (aka Jeffrey Lujan Vejil) of Houston, Texas who may or may not have formally converted to Judaism or be halakhically jewish – we simply don’t have enough biographical information and jews have simply been denying it without specific reasons or evidence – (1) we have the eldest boy he adopted and raised as a jew -Avshalom Cohen - who is currently awaiting trial for raping one of his adoptive younger brothers who was 14 years old at the time. (2)

We learn from the local ABC affiliate that:

‘Months after a 39-year-old man was charged with several counts of sexually abusing his adopted sons, his eldest son was also charged with sexual assault of a younger sibling. Avshalom Cohen, 22, is charged in Harris County with two counts of sexual assault. Both counts list the same victim. Avshalom is Hayim Cohen's eldest adopted son. Hayim Cohen is facing 11 charges of sexual misconduct with six of his nine adopted boys.’ (3)

We are further told that:

‘After entering CPS care, charging documents for Avshalom Cohen's sexual assault cases say his alleged victim made an additional outcry of sexual abuse and named him as the one behind it. The charge, filed on July 13, accuses him of sexually assaulting one of his brothers, who was reportedly 14 years old at the time. Court records say the misconduct occurred two or three times at the family's home.’ (4)

Now although the ‘Times of Israel’ claims that there is ‘evidence to the contrary’ that the boys adopted by Vejil were actually jewish by birth; Vejil did indeed claim they were adopted from jewish families, and the ‘Times of Israel’ isn’t specific about what that ‘evidence’ is. (5)

Thus although the ‘Times of Israel’ wants us to believe otherwise it is pretty clear Cohen and his adoptive brothers appear to all intents and purposes to have been raised as Hasidic jews by Vejil and as such we have to treat Cohen as a jew until actual evidence is produced that he is not from a jewish family nor believes himself to be a jew.

