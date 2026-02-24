Back in 2012 the US government quietly began the process of indicting two jewish financial fraudsters named Aviv Mizrahi and Rabbi Aryeh Greenes. Both Mizrahi and Greenes promptly fled to Israel between 2012 and 2014 to escape justice.

On 31st January 2014 the Los Angeles branch of the FBI revealed the charges and the escape of Mizrahi and Greenes to Israel in a press release, which reads as follows:

‘Two men who fled to Israel during a federal criminal investigation into their alleged criminal activity have been charged federally in connection with a $33 million bank fraud. Aviv Mizrahi, aka Aviv Shoham Schwartz, 53; and Aryeh Greenes, 58, previous residents of the Fairfax District of Los Angeles, were charged Thursday in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in United States District Court in Los Angeles. The 34-count indictment charges the men with bank fraud and making false statements in loan applications. Mizrahi was previously charged with bank fraud in an indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in May 2012. According to the 34-count indictment, Mizrahi operated companies including New Electronic Inc. and Tech Club Inc. that operated as wholesalers of consumer electronics, including televisions and DVD players. Mizrahi also operated a retail store in Culver City known as Star Club. According to the indictment, Mizrahi and Greenes, the chief financial officer of New Electronic and Tech Club, used fake financial records over a four-year period to obtain a $28 million line of credit from United Commercial Bank and a $3 million line of credit from TomatoBank. Mizrahi allegedly used fake records to obtain another $5 million line of credit from Security Pacific Bank. According to the indictment, the banks suffered more than $33 million in losses due to the fraudulent scheme operated by Mizrahi and Greenes. Security Pacific Bank and United Commercial Bank failed and were placed into the hands of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The bank failures cost the FDIC losses in excess of $1 billion. Following the 2012 indictment charging Mizrahi, the FBI posted his photograph and description at this link in order to generate tips as to his whereabouts: http://www.fbi.gov/wanted/wcc/aviv-mizrahi/view. Mizrahi and Greenes, pictured below, are believed to have fled to Israel during the investigation. After fleeing to Israel, Mizrahi legally changed his name to “Aviv Shoham Schwartz.” Both men are citizens of the United States. Mizrahi faces a maximum statutory sentence of 1,020 years in federal prison if convicted. Greenes faces a maximum statutory sentence of 330 years in federal prison if convicted.’ (1)

In summary between 2004 and 2008 Mizrahi and Greenes created companies that were supposedly engaging in the wholesale of consumer electronics and also ran a retail store, which they then used – via providing fraudulent financial documentation – as the justification for why they needed $33 million from different banks in order to expand their businesses and then promptly stole the money instead of investing it in their businesses.

So brazen and significant was Mizrahi and Greenes’ fraud that they were (and are) on the FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list for financial crimes (2) and the FBI had located them in Israel and was trying to extradite them from 2014 onwards. (3)

It was only in September 2020 that Israel’s Supreme Court finally ruled that Greenes and Mizrahi could be extradited from Israel to the US at all; (4) this is not a dissimilar situation to serial jewish lesbian child molester Malka Leifer who successfully hid in Israel for 13 years until she was finally extradited back to Australia to face charges (and then only because she’d lost her powerful political supporters) (5) and Rabbi Avrohom Mondrowitz (who has been called the ‘Bin Laden of paedophiles’) who fled to Israel in 1984 and whom Israel has routinely refused to extradite to the US to this day. (6)

Israel protects jews from prosecution you see and although it occasionally extradites jews to non-jewish countries to face justice: it does so grudgingly as well as sparingly so if you have influential friends like Leifer did and Mondrowitz does then you are quite safe but if you don’t then you are rolling the dice as to whether Israel will sacrifice you on the altar of international expediency and for the sake of Hasbara or not.

Subsequently Greenes was extradited to the US in March 2021, (7) but Mizrahi is still at large in Israel somewhere (7) and as yet – as far as I can see anyway – Greenes has yet to be tried by a court presumably because they need Mizrahi as well.

However, your guess is as good as mine.

