Another case of a jewish child molestation has recently been highlighted in Chicago by an article in the ‘Chicago Sun-Times’ where Robert Herguth notes in the passing that:

‘Garfinkel also represented a member of Chicago’s Orthodox community, Avi Levin, who was accused by Weldler of sexually abusing him years ago. Levin was charged criminally with the abuse, but he denied misconduct and the case was dismissed by prosecutors before it went to trial. A lawsuit filed by Weldler against Levin, and the school that employed him, is pending in Cook County. Yet even with some or all of this known in the community, Levin appears to have remained part of the Jewish community’s volunteer security service — giving him an air of respectability, and free movement in a community teeming with children, according to victim advocates.’ (1)

Now the ‘Weldler’ that Herguth is referring to here is the jew named Michael Weldler who claims to have been raped by Levin and whose case against Levin was strong enough to get him charged by Chicago’s police and prosecutors until it was suddenly dropped ‘before it went to trial’.

This could naturally be an innocent fact of life – the evidentiary bar in rape/child molestation trials is often difficult to surmount due to the ‘he said, she said’ nature of the evidence which is especially difficult in historic cases such as this – but given the proclivity of the jewish community – especially the religious jewish community – to use their financial and political clout to influence these kind of prosecutions and to get charges quietly dropped. (2)

The truth is that one suspects it is probably a mix of both situations: Levin was being protected by the rabbinate in Chicago but also that his case was borderline enough to make dismissing it excusable on other grounds.

Nevertheless, it is pretty clear that Levin is almost certainly yet another jewish homosexual child molester.

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References

(1) https://chicago.suntimes.com/the-watchdogs/2026/05/04/orthodox-jewish-community-child-sexual-abuse-north-side-rabbi

(2) For example, see: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2012/mar/29/brooklyn-da-orthodox-jews-cover-up; https://www.theguardian.com/world/2012/mar/29/brooklyn-orthodox-jews-child-abuse-cover-up-feature; https://www.npr.org/2009/02/02/99913807/abuse-scandal-plagues-hasidic-jews-in-brooklyn