In an extension of my article on the serial jewish conman and fraudster named Eliyahu Weinstein who President Donald Trump inexplicably pardoned (aka due to almost ubiquitous jewish influence in and around the Trump administration) on the last day of his first presidential term in 2021; (1) I should point out that Weinstein was not alone in his ‘Optimus Investments’ (of Lakewood, New Jersey) Ponzi scheme.

As the SEC press release explains:

‘The Securities and Exchange Commission filed an Amended Complaint adding Shlomo Erez, a citizen of Israel, as a defendant in its previously filed action alleging a multi-million-dollar Ponzi-like fraud scheme, which involves raising money from investors to fund purported deals to purchase, distribute, and sell in-demand healthcare products. The SEC alleges that defendants concealed twice-convicted fraudster defendant Eliyahu Weinstein’s involvement, identity, and criminal history, and they used funds raised from investors to make Ponzi-like payments to earlier investors. According to the SEC’s Amended Complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Erez aided and abetted the fraudulent scheme-orchestrated by Weinstein and other co-defendants-by diverting investor funds for Weinstein’s benefit, providing false assurances to existing investors to assuage their concerns, and assisting the other defendants in concealing Weinstein’s identity from investors. The SEC’s Amended Complaint charges defendants Weinstein, Aryeh L. Bromberg, Joel L. Wittels, Richard M. Curry, and Christopher J. Anderson with violating the antifraud provisions of Section 17(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 thereunder, and charges Erez and Alaa Mohamed Hattab with aiding and abetting these violations. The SEC seeks against all defendants permanent injunctive relief, disgorgement and prejudgment interest, civil penalties, officer-and director-bars, and conduct-based injunctions.’ (2)

Of all the defendants four are jewish (Bromberg, Erez, Weinstein and Wittels) while three are ostensibly non-jewish (Anderson, Curry and Hattab).

Bromberg, Erez and Weinstein are obviously jewish but Wittels is not. That Wittels is also jewish is revealed by his ‘LinkedIn’ which reveals he formally studied Talmud for eleven years: (3)

So, four out of the seven fraudsters involved in the ‘Optimus Investments’ Ponzi scheme were jewish and they all seem to have been devoted students of the Talmud too.

I wonder why that is?

References

(1) On Weinstein, please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/eliyahu-eli-weinstein-jewish-serial

(2) https://www.sec.gov/enforcement-litigation/litigation-releases/lr-26049

(3) https://www.linkedin.com/in/joel-wittels-801a1b9/