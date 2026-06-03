Following on from my article about the jewish serial fraudster and self-confessed murder Eric Robic; (1) I thought I would also look at his friend and fellow fraudster Arnaud Mimran.

Mimran is interesting in large part of the scale of his fraudulent activity – defrauding French men, women and businesses out of over a billion dollars/euros – but also his links to the rabbinate in France as well as the Israeli political establishment.

For example, the ‘Times of Israel’ gave the following rundown of Mimran’s activities after his high-profile conviction for fraud in July 2016:

‘French Jewish businessman Arnaud Mimran on Thursday was convicted of fraud and sentenced to eight years in prison. A French court ruled that Mimran — who has in the past given donations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and his associate Marco Mouly were guilty of stealing €283 million. It imposed a €1 million fine for immediate reimbursement, and ultimately required the two, along with a Polish broker, to pay back the state the €283 million. […] Mimran was one of the main defendants in the trial in Paris over a scam amounting to €283 million involving the trade of carbon emissions permits and the taxes on them. Mimran, who was convicted of tax offenses in France in the late 1990s, was convicted of using front companies to collect sales tax returns from France on carbon emissions permits that he bought from countries that did not collect the tax on them, like the Netherlands. Known as the carbon emissions scam, it is believed to have caused billions in damages in 2009 by fraudulently exploiting the differences in how industrialized nations encouraged reducing the emission of greenhouse gases. The fraud was called the biggest scam in the EU’s history, and also managed to embroil Netanyahu after Mimran testified to giving Netanyahu €1 million in 2009, when he was running for prime minister, to fund his election campaign. Netanyahu denied that account, asserting that the contribution was made in 2001, amounted to the much smaller sum of $40,000 and funded public diplomacy efforts rather than a personal campaign. Israeli law limits individual campaign contributions to NIS 11,480 (€2,670). On Tuesday, Netanyahu dismissed as “nonsense” a Channel 2 report from a day earlier that police were investigating him over campaign contributions from abroad. A Justice Ministry spokeswoman said in June that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit had ordered an examination of Mimran’s testimony “immediately after he became aware of it.” The statute of limitations for such crimes in Israel is 10 years, effectively ruling out criminal prosecution. In a statement on June 5, the Prime Minister’s Office accused Mimran of committing further fraud by making a false claim about Netanyahu. “Mr. Mimran, who is on trial for fraud in the range of several hundreds of millions of dollars, is trying to divert attention by means of another fraud,” the statement read. Last month, Mimran revised his account of his donations to Netanyahu in the last decade, saying that the prime minister had the numbers right and he had been wrong. “Everything that Bibi says is true,” Mimran told Channel 2, a day after he rejected Netanyahu’s claim that he had been given a far lower sum by the French businessman. “It’s possible that I got the numbers wrong because it’s been more than 10 years.” “It was a long time ago, so it’s possible I made a mistake with the sum,” Mimran told Channel 2. “In any event, there was nothing illegal on Bibi’s part. I transferred a sum to him and invited him to vacations in Monaco and a ski resort in the French Alps.” In 2000, Mimran was investigated on suspicion of insider trading in the United States and agreed, together with his partners, to pay a fine of $1.2 million, Haaretz reported.’ (2)

Mimran is the kind of serial jewish conman who – like his ethnic confreres Eliyahu Weinstein, (3) Joe Lewis (4) and Seth Levine (5) among hundreds upon hundreds of other examples - steals as much as he can from the goyim before doing a bunk with the cash for the relative safety and racially-based protection of the jewish state. This is reinforced by the fact that Mimran was a political donor to Benjamin Netanyahu – perhaps unsurprisingly given Netanyahu’s perennial problem with corruption for which he has been being investigated for over a decade at this point – and appears to have at least some contact with the Israeli state which would in turn make Israel unlikely to hand him over to non-jewish states to face justice.

Well… unless Mimran screwed the Israeli state over which doesn’t appear to have ever been the case. Indeed Mimran has openly worked primarily with other jews like Eric Robic and Fabrice Touil as well the chief prison rabbi of the Ile-de-France region (Paris and its environs for those who don’t know French geography) Avraham Chelly in order to perpetrate his cons as we learn from an update on fresh charges for Mimran - published by the ‘Times of Israel’ on 27th March 2018 - where we read as follows:

‘Seven men, including a Jewish chaplain, two Jewish inmates, a director and a supervisor at one of France’s biggest prisons, were detained Monday on suspicion of corruption, sources close to the investigation told AFP. The director and supervisor employed by the Fresnes jail, in the suburbs of Paris, are suspected of having received bribes from inmates in exchange for preferential treatment. Nearly 280,000 euros were allegedly found during searches of the prison and of their homes on Monday. The inmates suspected as the bribe-givers were understood to be Arnaud Mimran and Eric Robic. […] A third man, Fabrice Touil, a dual French-Israeli citizen also suspected of involvement in the carbon emissions scam, was arrested at his home in Paris on suspicion of having been the middleman who passed the money from the prisoners to the officials. Investigators are reportedly trying to understand what role was played by Avraham Philippe Chelly, who serves as the Jewish chaplain for the Ile de France region. In December 2016, two prison supervisors were questioned on suspicion of having provided cellphones, food and alcohol to prisoners in exchange for payment.’ (6)

Put another way: Mimran is a jewish conman who primarily works with other jews to defraud jews out of their money, has stolen billions of dollars/euros at this point and also views Israel – and not France for any other non-jewish country – as his true home.

And jews wonder why non-jews historically launched pogroms against them.

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References

(1) On Robic please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/eric-robic-jewish-serial-fraudster

(2) https://www.timesofisrael.com/french-fraudster-linked-to-netanyahu-jailed-for-8-years-over-scam/

(3) On Weinstein, please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/eliyahu-eli-weinstein-jewish-serial

(4) On Lewis, please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/joe-lewis-jewish-billionaire-and

(5) On Levine, please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/seth-levine-jewish-conman-and-fraudster

(6) https://www.timesofisrael.com/jewish-inmates-arrested-in-france-for-bribing-prison-officials/