An event that was widely missed in the English-speaking media was the 2018 revelations about then French-Israeli football player Anthony Varenne – a striker for Israeli ultra-nationalist and anti-gentile football team Beitar Jerusalem - who was ‘filmed performing sexual acts on a woman who appeared to have passed out, while singing and mocking her.’ (1)

We might readily dismiss this as just another case of a football player doing the wrong thing when given the opportunity, but what is noteworthy is the Israeli response to an event that would normally get someone blackballed and booted out in any other country.

This was that:

‘The IFA [Israeli Football Association] released a statement saying that, after seeking legal advice, they had decided not to summon the player for a disciplinary hearing. But the statement also added: “we expect soccer players, and everyone else, to behave properly and with respect.” Beitar Jerusalem indicated it too would not be taking any action against the player, who is still in the squad for the club’s next game tomorrow.’ (2)

In other words, unlike just about any other football association the IFA not only did absolutely nothing about a jewish player raping a woman but neither did his club Beitar Jerusalem. (3)

What is odd here is that it is normal practice for both the football associations and the club to take some kind of action against players accused of sexual assault on far less evidence, (4) but yet in this case Varenne was videoed sexually assaulting the woman but has actually admitted doing it. (5)

Why was Varenne not punished or at least prosecuted?

Some would argue it is link to ‘misogyny’ in Israeli society, (6) but I would opine it is probably a lot simpler: the female victim probably wasn’t jewish (hence the ‘singing and mocking’ which is similar to the jewish treatment of the 2019 British gang-rape victim). (7)

Hence Israelis and jews in general really don’t care.

